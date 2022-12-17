Read full article on original website
i70sports.com
Philpot Signs to Play Softball for Kaskaskia College
Vandalia High School senior Gracie Philpot has set the next step in her athletic career after recently signing her letter of intent to play softball for Kaskaskia College. The Lady Vandals infielder and pitcher’s signing comes after a junior season where Philpot led Vandalia in several offensive categories including batting average, slugging percentage, on base percentage, hits, runs, doubles and triples and tied for most stolen bases. Philpot had a .952 field percentage, while spending most of her time at third base and was named the 2022 I70Sports.com Softball Player of the Year. Philpot is a member of the Bluff City Elite 18U travel softball team having just finished a successful fall season in preparation of the 2023 spring high school season and summer 2023 travel season.
Effingham Radio
Fred Allen Katz, 84
Fred Allen Katz, 84, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Willowbrook of Effingham. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Harmony Cemetery in Greenup, IL, with military rites. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Madelin Anika Day, 4
Madelin Anika Day, 4 years old, of Mattoon, Illinois passed away quietly in her sleep on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. She was declared officially deceased about 7 AM at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. She loved her family and friends, each and every one. Including her furry friends: Milo, Cooper and Faygo. She enjoyed bubble baths, had a guitar collection and cuddled with her cozy stuffed animals. She really liked flowers! One of her favorite activities was music, her dad strumming guitar and singing songs and playing with uncle Paul’s instruments, dancing with her step- Aunt Rami. Being in nature, swinging in the hammock with mom, in the pool with grandma with the warm sunshine and birds singing would always bring a smile to her face.
Effingham Radio
Winners of Strasburg’s Light Up Strasburg Contest
The Strasburg Christmas Light Contest, held Friday night December 16th, was again a success. The judges struggled with deciding which light displays were winners. Winners were 1st Place Jared & Caralea Smith, 2 York Drive, 2nd Place Josh and Danielle Storm, 5 York Drive; and 3rd Place Thomas and Kristina Moore, 306 N Elizabeth.
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Buildings and Site Committee to Meet Thursday, January 5th
The Lake Land College Buildings and Site Committee is set to meet on Thursday, January 5th at 8:00am. Hearing of Citizens, Faculty, or Staff. Approval of Minutes of December 8, 2022, Regular Meeting. Naming Recommendation for West Building Room 111. Other Business. Adjournment. The meeting is set to take place...
Effingham Radio
Jasper County Schools Considering Early Dismissal Thursday
The following was released by the Jasper County, IL School District on their Facebook Page:. Due to the weather that is being forecasted for Thursday, December 22, the JCCU1 school district is considering the possibility of an earlier dismissal on Thursday. As more information regarding the forecast becomes available, we will send out an update.
Effingham Radio
Susan Marie Stateler, 63
Susan Marie Stateler, age 63, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 11:05 AM – Friday, December 16, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Funeral services celebrating Susan’s life will be held at 11:00 AM – Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Pastor Roger James officiating. Burial will be in the Aten Cemetery in Hidalgo, Illinois. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 PM – Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the funeral home. In loving, memory of Susan, memorials may be made to the Jasper County Cancer Fund, PO Box 333 Newton, Illinois 62448.
Effingham Radio
ISP Investigating Fatal Accident On Route 50 In Marion County
The following is being released by ISP District 12:. US Route 50, just west of Radio Tower Road, Marion County. December 17, 2022 at approximately 7:03 a.m. Unit 2 – 2021 Teal Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – 28-year-old male from Saint Louis, MO – Deceased (name...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/19 – John Prior
John Prior, 83 of Centralia, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. John was born January 19, 1939, in Benton, Illinois, the son of Harl and Rema (Kelley) Prior. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and one sister. He is survived by daughters, Debbie Redfeairn and husband Randy of Centralia and Toni Borum and husband Jeff of Ponchatoula, LA, three grandchildren, Ryan and wife Mindy of AR, Michelle Beatty and husband Alan of IN, Nicole Schwartz Sandahl and husband Ryan of Centralia, Gage Borum and wife Kimee of CA, Drew Borum and wife Lanie of LA; and nine great-grandchildren: Sophia and Ole Redfeairn, Cooper, Lola and Lucy Beatty, Jordan Sandahl, Emery, Hudson, and Abbey Borum.
Effingham Radio
Tuesday’s Winter Storm Outlook
Our entire listening area is under a Winter Storm Watch through late Friday night for a winter storm that will impact the area Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, there is still some uncertainty on the exact amount of snow accumulation expected. As it stands,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Monday morning update: State Police release preliminary information on three fatality crash just east of Salem
State Police have released a preliminary investigation on a pickup truck – semi crash that killed three Mexican Nationals on Saturday morning on US 50 just east of Salem. Police report for unknown reasons the eastbound pickup traveled into the westbound lane and struck the front of the westbound semi just west of Radio Tower Road.
wgel.com
Fatal Accident On I-70 Ramp
Illinois State Police have released preliminary information about a fatal accident that occurred on Interstate 70 on the westbound Exit 45 ramp near Greenville. The accident occurred at 12:13 AM on Thursday, December 15. State police report a semi truck was parked on the ramp when for unknown reasons another...
southernillinoisnow.com
Sunday morning crash update: Three killed in wreck on US 50 East of Salem identified as Mexican Nationals
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three Mexican nationals staying in the St. Louis area were killed in the semi-pickup truck crash Saturday morning on US 50 just west of Radio Tower Road east of Salem. A fourth person, also a Mexican national, was airlifted from the scene of the crash and transported to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment.
WAND TV
Body found in creek near Hillsboro High School
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — A body was found in a creek near Hillsboro High School, causing the school to cancel all activities Friday evening. The deceased has been identified as Joshua Ernst, 33, of Hillsboro. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Hillsboro Police are collecting surveillance footage as part...
Effingham Radio
Delores T. Esker, 94
Dolores T. Esker, 94, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 at her home in Teutopolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis with burial in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am to 11:15 am, Wednesday at the church, in St. Clare Hall. Memorial donations may be given to Catholic Charities.
southernillinoisnow.com
Crash update: Three confirmed to have died in head on crash east of Salem
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three people have died as a result of a semi-pickup truck crash on US 50 about 100 yards west of Radio Tower Road just east of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates a pickup traveling east crossed into the westbound lane and struck the semi-truck head-on.
Effingham Radio
Effingham City Zoning Board of Appeals to Meet Tuesday
The Effingham City Zoning Board of Appeals is set to meet on Tuesday, December 27th at 6:00pm. Approve Minutes: Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting Minutes – November 22, 2022. Public Hearing:Off-Premise Development Complex Sign/Billboard Variance – 1203-A N. Keller Drive – Petitioner, Robinson Outdoor, LLC and Owner, Gary J. Koester, as Trustee of the Koester Family Land Trust.
fox32chicago.com
Rollover crash on I-57 leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt in downstate Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. - A man and a woman died and three others were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 57 on Tuesday morning in downstate Illinois. The pair were riding northbound in an SUV with three other people around 1:18 a.m. when they collided a semi trailer as lanes merged near milepost 102.5 in a construction area, according to Illinois State Police.
U.S. Route 36 closed due to personal injury crash outside Long Creek
LONG CREEK, Ill., (WCIA) – Illinois State Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route after a crash involving personal injury occurred on U.S. Route 36. The crash happened around 8:30 this morning near Salem School Road in Long Creek. ISP is closing the route until further notice.
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Altamont Police arrested 25 year old Kristen D. Angel of St. Elmo for an Effingham County FTA warrant for criminal trespass. Kristen posted bond and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 31 year old Aaron Baker of Effingham for disorderly conduct and production of cannabis plants 5<20. Aaron was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
