Beatrice Di
3d ago

Good. !! Adoption is the best alternative. Give love This is what is all about. To someone in need. An animal in this case. Bravo 🙏👍👍❤️❤️

98.1 The Hawk

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Bill to Ban Holiday Hunting

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have allowed upstate New York Counties to ban holiday hunting. According to a report by Steve Featherstone of NYup.com, the bill would have allowed upstate New York counties to opt out of the holiday hunt season. The holiday hunt season runs from December 26 to January 1 and covers counties in the Southern Zone, which includes Southern Tier counties. It gives hunters an extra week of the hunting season and it gives younger hunters the chance to hunt during the winter break from school.
Q 105.7

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
WOODSTOCK, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Gov. Hochul vetoes bill allowing Upstate NY counties to ban holiday hunt

Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would allow Upstate counties to opt-out of the new “holiday hunt” season, which went into effect only last year. The New York State legislature passed the bill earlier this year. The holiday hunt allows big game hunters in the Southern...
98.1 The Hawk

New York Will Soon Ban Arrest of Children Under 12

Beginning on January 1, 2023, New York state will no longer arrest or criminally prosecute children who are under the age of 12 - with one exception. The bill, introduced by Senators Bailey, Brisport, Brouk, Cooney, Gianaris, Hoylman, Jackson, Krueger, Myrie, Ramos, Rivera, Salazar, Sepulveda, and Stavisky, was passed in June of 2021 and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul on December 29, 2021. The law will certainly change how New York handles children under the age of 12 who may have committed a crime.
NEW YORK STATE
Lite 98.7

Need Weed? You Can Have it Delivered in New York

Need weed? Have it delivered. Move over Grubhub. Step aside DoorDash. There's a new delivery coming to town - cannabis, brought right to your door. Dispensaries can now get approval from the Office of Cannabis Management to begin delivering to customers. But it's only for medical marijuana, not recreational use.
ARIZONA STATE
News-Medical.net

Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York

A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrvo.org

Upstate New York Poison Center warns of holiday hazards

With the rampant spread of flu, COVID-19 and other viruses this time of year, the Upstate New York Poison Center has a warning. Executive Director Jeanna Marraffa said to make sure to keep cold and flu remedies up and away from children. "A lot of times people will take out...
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Big Lottery Winner In Western New York

While Christmas is still a few days away, there is at least one person who has already gotten a pretty amazing gift! It is a moment that we all hope for when we play the lottery and the dream has come true after this past weekend. There was a winning...
BUFFALO, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Christmas is Saved: The Grinch Arrested in New York

A busy year for the New York State Police (NYSP) continues. They've already assisted with forest fires, rescued a driver from the bottom of a pond, and took thousands of fish on helicopter rides (really), but their latest act or heroism may top them all. Thanks to the quick thinking of local officers, one of Christmas' Most Wanted is now in custody.
HOMER, NY
98.1 The Hawk

