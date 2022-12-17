Read full article on original website
Beatrice Di
3d ago
Good. !! Adoption is the best alternative. Give love This is what is all about. To someone in need. An animal in this case. Bravo 🙏👍👍❤️❤️
Related
New York Bans the Sale of Cosmetics Tested on Animals
New York has become the tenth state to prohibit the sale of cosmetics that have been tested on animals. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed the New York Cruelty Free Cosmetics Act which means that any cosmetics newly tested on animals will be prohibited in New York starting on January 1, 2023.
Alleged Animal Abuser from Upstate NY Charged after Grisly Find
The animal abuse allegations made against a woman in Troy are disturbing, to say the least - but kudos to our local law enforcement for doing what was necessary to make sure people like this don't ever own an animal again. According to a release by the Albany Police Department,...
Upstate New York Train and Fire Stations That Are Now Restaurants
What to do with a historic old train station or an old fire station that has answered its last call? Many towns across Upstate New York have found new life for these important old buildings in creative ways. You've probably seen it happen in your town or city. A bar...
Popular New York Supermarket Announced Holiday Changes, Closings
A popular supermarket with many locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State confirmed changes in hours of operations. A Stop & Shop spokesperson reached out to Hudson Valley Post in hopes we would share with our readers the updated holiday hours for Stop & Shop stores across New York State.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Bill to Ban Holiday Hunting
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have allowed upstate New York Counties to ban holiday hunting. According to a report by Steve Featherstone of NYup.com, the bill would have allowed upstate New York counties to opt out of the holiday hunt season. The holiday hunt season runs from December 26 to January 1 and covers counties in the Southern Zone, which includes Southern Tier counties. It gives hunters an extra week of the hunting season and it gives younger hunters the chance to hunt during the winter break from school.
Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York
Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
newyorkupstate.com
Gov. Hochul vetoes bill allowing Upstate NY counties to ban holiday hunt
Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would allow Upstate counties to opt-out of the new “holiday hunt” season, which went into effect only last year. The New York State legislature passed the bill earlier this year. The holiday hunt allows big game hunters in the Southern...
Homeowners Getting $25K For No Effort In New York State
2 windmills on the property produce a $20,000-$25,000 yearly income. If you have ever driven from Albany to Buffalo, or from Rochester to the Southern Tier of New York State, you have seen many windmills on various hilltops. Ever wonder what the landowners make off of those?. New York State,...
Is It Legal To Display A New York State License Plate In Your Windshield?
It's been a long time since I took my driver's test. I wonder if I had to complete the written test and go through a road test, how would I fare? I consider myself a safe and cautious driver. Although there are times my inner road rage would love to...
New York Will Soon Ban Arrest of Children Under 12
Beginning on January 1, 2023, New York state will no longer arrest or criminally prosecute children who are under the age of 12 - with one exception. The bill, introduced by Senators Bailey, Brisport, Brouk, Cooney, Gianaris, Hoylman, Jackson, Krueger, Myrie, Ramos, Rivera, Salazar, Sepulveda, and Stavisky, was passed in June of 2021 and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul on December 29, 2021. The law will certainly change how New York handles children under the age of 12 who may have committed a crime.
New York witness says massive boomerang-shaped object moved over house
Man in hot tub.Photo byRobson Hatsukami MorganonUnsplash. A New York witness at Port Jervis reported watching a massive, boomerang-shaped object moving just over the rooftop level at about 9:10 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Need Weed? You Can Have it Delivered in New York
Need weed? Have it delivered. Move over Grubhub. Step aside DoorDash. There's a new delivery coming to town - cannabis, brought right to your door. Dispensaries can now get approval from the Office of Cannabis Management to begin delivering to customers. But it's only for medical marijuana, not recreational use.
News-Medical.net
Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York
A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December
NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
This Hidden Gem In Upstate New York Is The Perfect Small Town Getaway
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Quiet getaways from the city are a perfect remedy to stressful times, and Upstate New York boasts plenty of tiny cute towns to explore any day.
wrvo.org
Upstate New York Poison Center warns of holiday hazards
With the rampant spread of flu, COVID-19 and other viruses this time of year, the Upstate New York Poison Center has a warning. Executive Director Jeanna Marraffa said to make sure to keep cold and flu remedies up and away from children. "A lot of times people will take out...
A Big Lottery Winner In Western New York
While Christmas is still a few days away, there is at least one person who has already gotten a pretty amazing gift! It is a moment that we all hope for when we play the lottery and the dream has come true after this past weekend. There was a winning...
Christmas is Saved: The Grinch Arrested in New York
A busy year for the New York State Police (NYSP) continues. They've already assisted with forest fires, rescued a driver from the bottom of a pond, and took thousands of fish on helicopter rides (really), but their latest act or heroism may top them all. Thanks to the quick thinking of local officers, one of Christmas' Most Wanted is now in custody.
Did You Know Upstate New York Is Home to One of the World’s Oldest Rivers?
Did you know that the Southern Tier of New York is home to one of the oldest rivers in the entire world?. It’s pretty amazing when you consider that most of us travel daily along what is the longest river on the east coast without even realizing its significance. That river is the Susquehanna.
New year, new laws: Look out for these 4 changes affecting New Yorkers
The new year is just a few weeks away.
