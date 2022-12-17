Read full article on original website
🏀 Tiger women pull away in second half in win over Swedes
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team knocked down 50 percent from the floor for a second night in a row in a 80-46 win over Bethany Monday evening (Dec. 19). The Tigers (11-3) never trailed in the contest en route to their ninth-consecutive victory. After leading...
🏀 Tiger women win eighth straight, run away from Jets
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team forced 25 turnovers and knocked down a season-high nine 3-pointers in an 83-51 win over Newman Sunday afternoon. Both teams got out to a slow start, but Fort Hays State got things going late in the first quarter. With the score tied at 10 through eight minutes of play, the Tigers used a 17-4 run over the next six minutes of action to take control. The Tiger defense created many of the scoring opportunities, creating nine turnovers during the run.
🏀 Early run leads Tigers to win over Newman
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State got a very balanced scoring effort in an 83-61 win over Newman University on Sunday afternoon at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers had six players score in double figures and nearly and had one player shy by just one point of making it seven. The Tigers improved to 8-3 overall, 3-2 in the MIAA, while the Jets fell to 5-7 overall and 1-5 in the MIAA.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger close out first semester play Sunday vs. Jets
Hays, Kan. - Gross Memorial Coliseum. Promotions: Retro Night - retro t-shirt giveaway before the game, $1 fountain drinks and popcorn. Fort Hays State will look to bounce back from a pair of losses to nationally ranked opponents on Sunday when it plays host to Newman University at 4 p.m. The Tigers will enter the contest at 7-3 overall, 2-2 in the MIAA, while the Jets enter at 5-6 overall and 1-4 in the MIAA.
🤼♂️ Tigers place three, ties for 11th at Midwest Classic
INDIANAPOLIS - All three Fort Hays State wrestlers competing on day two of the Midwest Classic placed in their individual weights. Fourth-ranked Tereus Henry finished as the runner-up at 197 pounds, Cade Lindsey captured third-place at 174 pounds, and Mason Turner finished eighth at 133 pounds. Henry advanced to the...
UPDATE: NWS upgrades wind chill threat in NW Kansas
Hays and Ellis County remain in a winter storm watch Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as well as a wind chill warning from Wednesday through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is predicting 1 to 2 inches of snow to arrive with the bitter cold. After a...
Hays Virtual Schools celebrate graduates
On this episode of the Post Podcast Hays Virtual School director Oliva Rice shares details about the program.
'Coldest day for quite some time': Bitter cold on the way this week
The National Weather Service in Dodge City has revised its forecast as a cold air mass makes its way to the central United States later this week. The high temperature in the Hays area by Thursday is now expected to be as low as 3 below zero, with an overnight low Thursday of 12 below zero possible.
KWEC to host several winter break activities
Fort Hays State University’s Kansas Wetlands Education Center will host several drop-in events on Thursday, Dec. 29, and Friday, Dec. 30. The December WILD program will take place on Thursday the 29 at 10 a.m. This month’s focus will be on falconry. Falconry is the sport of hunting...
No work ‘extension': Krug to retire after 33 years in Great Bend
Donna Krug grew up on a farm, northeast of Washington, Kansas, just a few miles away from Mill Creek. Following high school, Krug stayed close to home and attended Kansas State University. Although just an hour away from home, K-State appeared intimidating at first to Krug. “K-State was a pretty...
🎙 Local entertainer generates 'Buzz' with name change
It’s not uncommon for entertainment industry professionals to work under a stage name. But one Ellis County-based comedian, magician and DJ will soon take that common practice a bit further by legally changing his name to highlight his chosen profession. Buzz The Entertainer knows some may giggle at the...
Kan. owner airlifted to hospital after motorhome explodes
BARTON COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of an explosion and fire in Hoisington. Just after 10:30a.m. Saturday, crews respond to a metal shop burning with a motor home inside burning also, according to a social media report from the Barton County Fire District #2. The motor home...
Hays native joins FHSU Foundation as development director
The Fort Hays State University Foundation has announced that Hays native and FHSU alumnus Thomas Zimmerman has recently joined its staff as a director of development. Zimmerman will primarily focus his fundraising efforts toward FHSU Athletics. “The Foundation is a pillar at FHSU and has helped the university grow to...
Thacker named Pawnee Valley Community Hospital Foundation director
LARNED – Cody Thacker was looking for a position that offered the opportunity to support Pawnee Valley Community Hospital, while simultaneously allowing him to become more involved in his community. His search led him to his new position as PVCH Foundation director. “This position affords me the opportunity to...
KWEC's Wolf recognized with FHSU Outstanding Service Award
GREAT BEND — Curtis Wolf and the Kansas Wetlands Education Center (KWEC) continue to pile up accolades. Just a few weeks after KWEC received international recognition for its efforts to promote nature and the conservation of natural resources, Wolf was given a Fort Hays State University Faculty Outstanding Service Award. FHSU Dean of the Werth College of Science, Technology, and Mathematics Grady Dixon handed Wolf the award and called it well-deserved.
Food commodity distribution is Wednesday in Hays
Government Surplus Commodities will be distributed in Hays at Unite Free Store (inside The Gamers Guild), 200 E. 8th Street, Hays, on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 7:30 a.m. 9 a.m. Commodities will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis until we run out. Doors will not open until 7:30 a.m.
City of Hays offices closed for Christmas holiday
City of Hays offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, in celebration of the Christmas Eve holiday and on Monday, Dec. 26, in celebration of the Christmas Day holiday.
Cambodian students travel to Hays to participate in FHSU graduation
Six Fort Hays State University students traveled more than 8,600 miles to participate in person in their graduation ceremony Friday in Hays. Those virtual students are part of a partnership program with the American University of Phnom Penh in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The partnership was launched in 2016 after the founder of the college visited one of FHSU partnership campuses in China.
November jobless rate drops below 2% in Ellis County
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8% in November. This was unchanged from 2.8% in October and unchanged from 2.8% in November 2021. “There was little change...
SPONSORED: Russell USD 407 seeking treasurer
Russell County USD 407 is seeking applicants for treasurer. Must have Associate of Science in accounting or finance; 5 years of financial management, supervises accounting operations, accounts payable and budget. For more information or to apply, go to www.usd407.org.
