Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
Citrus County Chronicle
Boyd scores 23, leads Lipscomb past Louisville 75-67
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dennis Boyd scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half and hit 4-of-5 3-pointers to lead Lipscomb to a 75-67 victory over Louisville on Tuesday night. Boyd converted a three-point play and made a 3-pointer, Jacob Ognacevic followed with a fast-break dunk and...
Crystal ball predictions show this Penn State commit flipping to Florida State
If all goes according to plan on Wednesday as the early signing period opens up, it should be a relatively quiet day for Penn State as the Class of 2023 begins to become official. But a pair of lat crystal ball picks filed to 247Sports suggests there could be a commit in the class flipping his decision. Safety Conrad Hussey could be the player to keep a close eye on Wednesday. On Wednesday, two crystal ball picks were filed to 247Sports predicting Hussey will end up with Florida State despite currently being committed to Penn State. The predictions come from 247Sports...
Citrus County Chronicle
Thompson helps No. 18 Indiana ease past Elon, 96-72
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Race Thompson had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and short-handed No. 18 Indiana beat Elon 96-72 on Tuesday night. The Hoosiers were missing their two leading scorers. Center Trayce Jackson-Davis (16.4 points per game) sat for precautionary reasons with nagging back and hand injuries, and point guard Xavier Johnson (9.9 points) was sidelined by a foot injury.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ball, Oubre lead Hornets past Kings to halt 8-game skid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 16 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets held off the Sacramento Kings 125-119 on Monday night to stop an eight-game losing streak. “He has great courage,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “He’s confident and he badly...
Michigan State 2023 Early Signing Day Preview
As Michigan State fans eagerly await the competition of the Mel Tucker’s 2023 recruiting class, early signing day is the first major step towards locking in recruits. Prior to Dec. 21, commitments are just verbal agreements with nothing binding the recruit to the school. The majority of recruits put pen to paper on early signing day officially locking them into playing for that school next season, barring some extreme circumstance.
Each Big Ten school’s top recruit heading into the early signing period
The early signing period in college football is upon us as schools and coaching staffs are scrambling to finish up and lock in what players they can to either sustain success or find it. Most schools in the Big Ten have some decently sustained success while others are looking to continue their reign at the top. For schools like Penn State, they are somewhat in the middle of that conversation. James Franklin showed last year that he can get his recruiting shoes on and do the moves required to have one of the best classes in the nation. For Ohio State,...
