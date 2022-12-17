Read full article on original website
MLB
Drury agrees to 2-year deal with Angels (source)
ANAHEIM -- Free-agent infielder Brandon Drury reached an agreement on a two-year, $17 million deal with the Angels on Tuesday, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The Halos have not confirmed the deal and they will have to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Drury. The 30-year-old Drury...
Ex-White Sox interim manager gets surprising new job
After managing MLB All-Stars like Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, and Liam Hendriks last season, Miguel Cairo is moving … significantly downward. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported on Monday that Cairo, who served as interim manager for the Chicago White Sox in 2022, has been hired by the New York Mets to be... The post Ex-White Sox interim manager gets surprising new job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Viva El Birdos
The Cardinals Outfield Is Set
This article is inspired by all the mock trades I’m seeing for Bryan Reynolds and all the talk around needing a fourth outfielder. I’m here to tell you that those things can be fun to talk about but they aren’t realistic. The St. Louis Cardinals are not going to make a move for another outfielder. They simply are not. It wouldn’t make sense for them to do so after they have played the offseason the way they have.
MLB
Mets, Ottavino agree to deal (source)
NEW YORK -- The Mets have reunited one of the most successful bullpen tandems in baseball. Six weeks after signing closer Edwin Díaz to a lucrative deal, the Mets inked his top setup man, right-hander Adam Ottavino, to a two-year contract with an opt-out after next season, according to multiple sources. The deal is worth $14.5 million guaranteed, with up to $1 million in incentives. The club has not confirmed the deal.
Bruce Bochy on New MLB Postseason Format
The expanded format adopted last season could benefit the Texas Rangers if they're able to contend in 2023. If Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was skeptical of the new expanded postseason, he doesn’t appear to be now. ESPN.com surveyed Major League managers on a variety of topics at the...
MLB
Nats re-sign Erasmo Ramírez to 1-year deal
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals agreed to terms on a one-year deal with right-hander Erasmo Ramírez on Tuesday, bringing back the versatile 32-year-old reliever for his second season in Washington. Ramírez made 60 appearances in 2022, including two starts and 10 games finished. He went 4-2 with a 2.92 ERA...
MLB
RHP Lyles nearing 2-year deal with Royals (source)
KANSAS CITY -- In keeping with their target of adding veteran arms tasked with logging innings next season, the Royals are moving toward a two-year, $17 million deal with right-hander Jordan Lyles, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Tuesday. The club has not confirmed the deal, which was...
MLB
Givens reuniting with O's on 1-year deal (source)
Mychal Givens is heading back to where his professional career began -- and where he produced some of his best results. On Monday, the 32-year-old right-hander agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal to return to the Orioles in 2023 (with a $6 million mutual option for '24), a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed the signing.
MLB
Braves add Luplow to outfield mix with 1-year deal
ATLANTA -- Jordan Luplow’s defensive skills earned him a chance to crack the Braves’ outfield mix next year. Luplow signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal with the Braves on Monday. As things currently stand, the 29-year-old outfielder will come to Spring Training with a chance to battle for the left field spot. But there’s always a chance another outfielder could be added before the season starts.
Report: Market for Brandon Drury 'very active'
Utility player Brandon Drury is one of the most interesting free agents left still unsigned and his market is “very active,” reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. As Passan notes, many of the bat-first players have been coming off the board recently, with Justin Turner, Michael Brantley, and J.D. Martinez all agreeing to terms in the past few days. For teams still looking for an extra bat in their lineup, some of the best names still left out there include Drury, Michael Conforto, Jurickson Profar, and Matt Carpenter. No specific teams are connected to Drury, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a deal come together soon on the heels of those other agreements.
Matt Carpenter leaving Yankees for massive raise is hard to argue with
The ending to Matt Carpenter’s 2022 season with the New York Yankees was abject proof that baseball, like life, isn’t fair. After Carpenter and his WB Mason mustache rejuvenated his career with one of the hottest summers on record, the team rushed him back from his foot fracture only to receive a piteous playoff run for their efforts.
MLB
Bellinger eyes rebound in '23: 'It's definitely a big year'
CHICAGO -- Cody Bellinger understood the news that could arrive this offseason. After a decade spent in the Dodgers' system dating back to his teenage years, the former National League MVP was at risk of being non-tendered. The moment arrived in November for Bellinger, who had the freedom to write...
MLB
Padres agree with curveball maestro Lugo (source)
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres appear to have found some of that much-needed pitching depth they've been searching for. Right-hander Seth Lugo is in agreement on a two-year contract with San Diego, sources told MLB.com on Monday. The team has not yet confirmed the signing, which is pending a physical. The deal is worth $15 million over two years, with a player opt-out after the first season.
MLB
Astros bringing back Brantley on 1-year deal (source)
Michael Brantley will be back with the Astros next season after agreeing to a one-year, $12 million deal with the club, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Sunday. The deal will include $4 million in incentives. The team has not confirmed the move. One of MLB’s best contact hitters,...
MLB
Judge's record deal with Yanks official; press conference Wednesday
NEW YORK – Nearly two weeks have passed since Aaron Judge agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract that figures to keep the American League’s Most Valuable in pinstripes for the remainder of his playing career. Now it’s time for the celebration. The Yankees have announced that...
MLB
Braves lose Swanson to Cubs in free agency
ATLANTA -- Thoughts of Dansby Swanson returning to Atlanta began to evaporate as this offseason’s earliest weeks began to unfold. They were completely erased on Saturday when Swanson agreed to a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs. Now, the Braves will need to find a shortstop for the...
