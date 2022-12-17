Michigan football bests Georgia for second consecutive Joe Moore Award as best OL

Michigan football has the best offensive line in the country ... officially.

The No. 2 Wolverines on Saturday were named winners of the Joe Moore Award for the second consecutive season, after going 13-0 and winning a second consecutive Big Ten title. No. 1 Georgia was the other finalist.

“The difference was just five votes," Geoff Schwartz, an eight-year NFL veteran and voting committee member said in a statement. "And that is an incredible testament to both Georgia and Michigan, and their incredible efforts throughout the season. This was also clearly a year of contrasting styles, which made for some interesting conversations leading up to the voting process, which is likely why it was so close at the end.”

Michigan's unit, coached by co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, helped lead one of the nation's best offenses, which relied on the running game. The Wolverines ranked seventh in the nation averaging 40.1 points per game , and ranked fifth in the nation with 243 rushing yards per game . Junior Blake Corum ran for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns and this week was named a consensus first-team All-American , and sophomore Donovan Edwards rushed for 872 yards and seven touchdowns. Corum injured his knee against Illinois on Nov. 19, effectively ending his Heisman Trophy campaign, but Edwards stepped in to run for 216 yards and touchdowns of 75 and 85 yards in the fourth quarter the next week at Ohio State, then ran for 185 yards and a score vs. Purdue in the Big Ten championship game.

They were led by Virginia transfer and graduate student Olusegun Oluwatimi, consensus first-team All-American who won the Rimington Award (best center) and Outland Trophy (top interior lineman). He was the first Michigan lineman to win the Outland in its 76-year history.

Michigan's offensive line had a handful of starters throughout the season:

Tackles Ryan Hayes (11 starts), Karsen Barnhart (eight starts), Trente Jones (six starts) and tackle Jeffrey Persi (one start).

Guards Zak Zinter (13 starts), Trevor Keegan (10 starts) and Gio El-Hadi (3 starts).

Oluwatimi at center (13 starts).

The tight end group also deserves recognition for blocking in the run game, led by Luke Schoonmaker and Colston Loveland.

Michigan did well to keep quarterback J.J. McCarthy clean, finishing top 20 in sacks allowed (13 total) .

The Wolverines will play TCU in the College Football Playoff national semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 in Glendale, Arizona.

