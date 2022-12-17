Norton Gardens' new butterfly oasis shows benefits of non-natives

The new pollinator/butterfly garden at the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens opened last Sunday to great fanfare, and the butterflies, as if on cue, were all in attendance.

Monarchs, zebra heliconians, fritillaries, julias and giant swallowtails soared about the grounds to the delight of all visitors. This interesting and educational pollinator/butterfly garden is not an all-native garden. as there are so many non-native Florida friendly plants that attract pollinators and really make a garden come alive.

This got me thinking about the wonderful exotic or non-native species long established on Palm Beach that few of us would want to see removed. I am not a purist in the native plant department. Natives are essential as host plants to numerous pollinators and butterflies, many of which are endangered, and without which we humans cannot survive.

But there are many non-native Florida-friendly plants that also provide nectar, fruits, seeds, and habitat for birds and wildlife. Natives require less maintenance as they are well adapted to the Florida environment in which they have evolved; they sequester carbon while maintaining soil structure, and protecting dunes and waterfront from erosion. And perhaps most importantly, they create fragments of the vast ecosystems that once covered this land.

But diversity is key and many non-native, Florida-friendly plants fit this bill as well. They are not invasive but they are tough, often drought-, salt- and wind-resistant, and like natives, they require no chemicals. And they are beautiful, lending color, fragrance, texture, and interest to the landscape while also attracting butterflies and pollinators.

Native plants are essential to maintaining healthy ecosystems, and we need to incorporate them into all our gardens, but they don’t have to be the only plants in the landscape. In addition to natives, you should add to your gardens any plants that you love; just steer clear of invasives, which can cause a lot of trouble, and avoid spraying pesticides or any chemicals unless absolutely necessary.

Getting back to the butterfly garden at the Ann Norton, many of the species are endangered, which is another reason they’ve been included. The garden was planted last March and the progress is astounding. Once-bare wooden trellises are now covered with corkystem passionflower, coral honeysuckle, and Mexican flame vine. A young native Bahama strongbark (Bourreria succulenta) at the edge of a path has grown a foot, providing some welcome shade and showing off its orange-red berries and clusters of fragrant white flowers.

The wonderful satinleaf (Chrysophyllum oliviforme) is healthy and filling out with its stunning foliage (deep green above with coppery undersides) and the wild lime standing in the corner by the museum’s back entrance is providing sustenance for a pair of gorgeous giant swallowtail butterflies, who entertained a crowd of us with their aerodynamic courtship dance. The swallowtails are the largest butterflies in North America, and stunningly beautiful. Their larvae have developed an extraordinary camoflauge resembling bird droppings to evade predators.

Wild lime (Zanthoxylum fagara) is often overlooked because the sharp thorns can present a deterrent to homeowners. But try it if you have an out-of-the-way spot, or a problem with trespassers or unfriendly neighbors. This attractive Florida native will grow to 12 feet or more, with deep green, aromatic foliage and clusters of fragrant yellow flowers. These are followed by small, shiny black seeds that songbirds love. It is the preferred larval host for the giant swallowtail, and host to the endangered Schaus’ swallowtail and Bahamian swallowtail as well.

Sweet almond bush (Aloysia virgata) is another non-native but Florida-friendly plant that is great if you have an area of full sun. This tough, drought-resistant plant will quickly reach 6 to 10 feet, with clusters of intensely fragrant white flowers. These are always buzzing with pollinators, and hairstreaks, crescents, blues and atalas are among the many butterflies who will also arrive. This plant must have full sun most of the day for optimal flowering and to maintain a compact habit. If possible, plant it near an entry or walkway where you will get the full benefit of its wonderful fragrance.

Blue plumbago (Plumbago auriculata) is one of my favorite flowering plants. This hardy, cheerful shrub is always adorned with the most beautiful blue blossoms, providing nectar for numerous butterflies. It’s the larval host for the cassius blue, a lovely small butterfly with indigo-blue eyespots on the wings. Blue plumbago can be used to great effect as a mounded compact specimen or allow the blossoms to creep in and around neighboring plants. It’s growing up one of my trellises with my coral honeysuckle, and the red and blue flowers together look wonderful. Keep it compact by pruning at any time of year.

Native plumbago (Plumbago zeylanica) has white flowers and a more rambling habit, which I love when the blossoms intertwine with adjacent shrubs. This does well along coastal areas and prefers sun. It is also a host for the cassius blue.

Another wonderful Florida-friendly plant you’ll find at the Ann Norton garden is red firespike (Odontonema cuspidatum). The brilliant crimson red of the erect flower spikes is nothing short of remarkable and these persist year-round. Ruby-throated hummingbirds love the flowers and once they have arrived, they will tenaciously guard their territory.

Firespike will quickly reach a height of 6 feet but can be kept lower by pruning and removing spent flowers. This does best in full sun and is wonderful with Panama rose (Arachnothryx leucophylla), a beautiful Florida-friendly shrub sporting clusters of bright pink flowers. Hummingbirds and butterflies love the nectar of this as well; it’s another must have for a butterfly garden.

We need to steward our island as an interactive ecosystem with finite resources. Adding a diverse variety of plant material, including natives and Florida-friendly plants will provide sustenance and habitat for our pollinators, birds and wildlife. And we cannot continue to apply the vast amounts of pesticides and herbicides we are using and expect our island to remain the paradise we have envisioned. The future of our island depends on our providing biodiversity and sustainable ecosystems through the planting choices we make today.