Broncos-Cardinals sports gambling: Best bets for Sunday

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) fumbles the ball while tackled by New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin - staff, AP

Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Cardinals prop bets:

1. Broncos-Cardinals Under 36 points

Why it’s a good bet: The Broncos struggle to score, and two second-string QBs are playing.

2. DeAndre Hopkins over 0.5 touchdowns, +220

Why it’s a good bet: I don't know how many TDs are scored in this game but I see the star receiver getting one.

3. Latavius Murray over 50.5 yards rushing

Why it’s a good bet: Russell Wilson is out, so the Broncos should stay on the ground.

-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado

(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 19-20)