Broncos-Cardinals sports gambling: Best bets for Sunday
Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Cardinals prop bets:
1. Broncos-Cardinals Under 36 points
Why it’s a good bet: The Broncos struggle to score, and two second-string QBs are playing.
2. DeAndre Hopkins over 0.5 touchdowns, +220
Why it’s a good bet: I don't know how many TDs are scored in this game but I see the star receiver getting one.
3. Latavius Murray over 50.5 yards rushing
Why it’s a good bet: Russell Wilson is out, so the Broncos should stay on the ground.
-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado
(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 19-20)
Comments / 0