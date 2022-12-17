ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest column: Mobile home park owners making housing unaffordable

Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 3 days ago
  • Heather A. Hix is a writer, a disabled senior citizen, and a resident of the now Havenpark-owned Modern Manor Mobile Home Park in Iowa City.

If you have a favorite cashier at the store, or a favorite nurse’s aide at the nursing home who takes care of your mother, or you belong to a veterans association, you might know someone who lives in a mobile home park in Iowa. If you do, they, like me, are either already in trouble, or headed that way. Here’s why.

Mobile home parks are the largest source of unsubsidized affordable housing in the U.S. The residents own their homes, but not the land their homes are on. So, they must pay lot rent every month to the park owners. Therein lies the problem.

Several years ago, out-of-state investment firms started buying up MHPs in Iowa and across the country, jacking up the lot rent and other abuses. And because in Iowa these firms have no legal regulations to stop them from significantly increasing the lot rent year after year, they won’t. Because of this, affordable housing is rapidly becoming unaffordable in Iowa. And don’t forget, for the most part, MHP residents are low-income families, disabled folks, seniors on fixed incomes, and veterans.

What Iowa mobile home park residents need is for our state legislators to create protective laws like some other states already have — like rent protections, good cause eviction standards, and fair fees, among others.

But in Iowa these things are only likely to happen when pigs fly, if you follow the money.

According to Teresa Kay Albertson in her Nov. 4 Ames Tribune story, “Story County campaign reports tell tale of lopsided funding and out-of-state money,” “Havenpark, and other mobile home park owners and manufacturers from around the state and the country, have been funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars into Flummerfelt’s PAC for several years with the intention of preventing legislation to protect mobile home park residents from management abuse.”

And if you were a MHP owner or manufacturer, the icing on the cake was when Albertson wrote, “Although Manufactured Housing PAC is listed as nonpartisan, all of the expenditures for the PAC went to Republican candidates.”

But this doesn’t need to be the end of our story in Iowa. What each of us Iowans can do is to find out more about this issue and contact our legislators at iowafairhousing.com.

Heather A. Hix is a writer, a disabled senior citizen, and a resident of the now Havenpark-owned Modern Manor Mobile Home Park in Iowa City. Her email is: hahanddogs@gmail.com.

Comments / 6

AP_001504.fcebd40911b3483b93f2bf2599e4f3e5.1323
3d ago

Right. Contact a legislator. It can’t be done without waving a bushel of cash under their noses. I am still waiting on a reply about a serious problem in rural eastern Iowa. FROM 2.5 YEARS AGO.

Reply
4
 

