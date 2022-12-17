Read full article on original website
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Why Bills’ Sean McDermott almost let air out of Josh Allen’s car tires after win over Dolphins
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills all the way down to the Miami Dolphins’ 4-yard line with eight seconds left before halftime on Saturday night. Allen had a fresh set of downs and probably had two shots to try for six points, but when he went back to pass his instincts took over. He started all the way to his left and worked back across the field through several progressions before deciding to escape the pocket.
Josh Allen’s longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, savors snowy Bills win
Brittany Williams savored every moment of this snowy victory Saturday. The longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen cheered on Buffalo this weekend at Highmark Stadium, where the AFC powerhouse punched their ticket to the postseason with a 32-29 win over their division rival Dolphins. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, Williams is seen playing in the snow while bundled up in a vibrant red ensemble. Allen went completed 25 of 40 attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Kicker Tyler Bass nailed a 25-yard field goal attempt as time expired to help Buffalo seal its fourth consecutive...
You’ll Never Believe Who the Vikings Signed at QB
To start your Tuesday, you’ll never believe who the Vikings signed at QB. It’s the young journeyman Josh Rosen, from 2018 NFL Draft fame. The man now plays for the Vikings, presumably as the team’s QB3. Rosen has bounced around the NFL since 2018 and will now try Minnesota on for size.
Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss
It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'
It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
NFL World Wants Patriots Coach Fired On Sunday
New England Patriots fans are pretty fed up on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots offense is once again struggling to get going, this time against the Raiders. New England fans are done with offensive coordinator Matt Patricia. In fact, many fans want the Patriots coach to be fired. "Can they please...
Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ndamukong Suh Blatantly Slapped Justin Fields in the Head While He Was Sliding and There Was No Flag
VIDEO: Ndamukong Suh gets away with slapping Justin Fields in the head.
Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired
We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
Chris Jones Was Not Drinking Beer on Sideline During Chiefs-Texans
He was not slugging a brew.
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade
Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game
An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game
Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
Watch: Kevin O'Connell chokes up in locker room speech after famous Colts win
'I will ride with this group!'
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff comments on game-winning TD vs. Jets
It was not clean and it was not easy, but Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions found a way to get the job done on Sunday as they scored a late touchdown to walk away with a 20-17 win over the New York Jets. Goff and the Lions’ offense struggled throughout the game, but they finally put it together when it mattered most, and they put the ball in the endzone to pick up the win. Following the game, Goff spoke about the final drive and his TD pass to Brock Wright.
Rules expert reveals terrible referee mistake
It’s certainly not uncommon for officials to miss big calls in crucial moments – they’re human and many of the penalty decisions are judgment calls or hard decisions. But it doesn’t make them any less controversial. And one notable NFL rules analyst pointed out a critical mistake during Sunday afternoon’s New York Jets and Detroit Read more... The post Rules expert reveals terrible referee mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Wanted Penalties for Snowballs in Buffalo
The Miami head coach was concerned for his players’ safety in the moment.
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
