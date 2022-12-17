ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Why Bills’ Sean McDermott almost let air out of Josh Allen’s car tires after win over Dolphins

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills all the way down to the Miami Dolphins’ 4-yard line with eight seconds left before halftime on Saturday night. Allen had a fresh set of downs and probably had two shots to try for six points, but when he went back to pass his instincts took over. He started all the way to his left and worked back across the field through several progressions before deciding to escape the pocket.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Josh Allen’s longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, savors snowy Bills win

Brittany Williams savored every moment of this snowy victory Saturday. The longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen cheered on Buffalo this weekend at Highmark Stadium, where the AFC powerhouse punched their ticket to the postseason with a 32-29 win over their division rival Dolphins. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, Williams is seen playing in the snow while bundled up in a vibrant red ensemble. Allen went completed 25 of 40 attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Kicker Tyler Bass nailed a 25-yard field goal attempt as time expired to help Buffalo seal its fourth consecutive...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss

It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'

It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
GAINESVILLE, FL
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Wants Patriots Coach Fired On Sunday

New England Patriots fans are pretty fed up on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots offense is once again struggling to get going, this time against the Raiders. New England fans are done with offensive coordinator Matt Patricia. In fact, many fans want the Patriots coach to be fired. "Can they please...
The Comeback

Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired

We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade

Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game

An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game

Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff comments on game-winning TD vs. Jets

It was not clean and it was not easy, but Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions found a way to get the job done on Sunday as they scored a late touchdown to walk away with a 20-17 win over the New York Jets. Goff and the Lions’ offense struggled throughout the game, but they finally put it together when it mattered most, and they put the ball in the endzone to pick up the win. Following the game, Goff spoke about the final drive and his TD pass to Brock Wright.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Rules expert reveals terrible referee mistake

It’s certainly not uncommon for officials to miss big calls in crucial moments – they’re human and many of the penalty decisions are judgment calls or hard decisions. But it doesn’t make them any less controversial. And one notable NFL rules analyst pointed out a critical mistake during Sunday afternoon’s New York Jets and Detroit Read more... The post Rules expert reveals terrible referee mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win

The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
