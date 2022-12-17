Heat-Spurs NBA player props: Bet on Tyler Herro to stay hot on Saturday in Mexico City

Welcome to Bet For The Win’s Nightly NBA Player Props. Throughout the 2022-23 season, we look at some of the night’s biggest games and come up with bets to make as we predict how players might perform.

It’s simple — if we like where the player’s line is set, we take the over, otherwise, we take the under.

Saturday’s seven-game NBA slate is filled with interesting matchups. The most interesting of the seven has to be the afternoon game between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City.

While both teams are having unspectacular seasons, perhaps the Mexico City crowd can electrify the arena and help energize the players.

Here’s a look at a few player props we suggest betting on.

All odds via BetMGM

Tyler Herro - Over 22.5 Points (-105), Over 3.5 Threes (+115)

(Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Tyler Herro, has been on a tear lately. With 19 three-pointers and 76 points over his last two games, the flashy but productive guard will surely be looking to put on a show for the Mexico City fans.

On a Miami Heat team that sometimes struggles to score points, Herro will come through for his team and stay hot. Over 22.5 points over 3.5 threes — take them both.

Keldon Johnson - Over 21.5 Points (-115)

(Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)

Keldon Johnson is one of the NBA’s best-kept secrets, mostly because he plays for a bad Spurs team. He’s reached 22 or more points in 11 of the 26 games he’s played this season, so he shouldn’t have a problem getting there today. Don’t think twice about making this bet.

Bam Adebayo - Over 9.5 Rebounds (+100)

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Bam Adebayo was asked to elevate his game this season and has certainly done so. He’s up near 21-point, 10-rebound averages on the year and is averaging 12.8 rebounds over the last five games.

The rebounding explosion should give you all the confidence in the world that Adebayo can get to double-digit boards on Saturday, which would be the 14th time in 28 games this season.