ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat-Spurs NBA player props: Bet on Tyler Herro to stay hot on Saturday in Mexico City

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4apYfT_0jmIy4DT00

Welcome to Bet For The Win’s Nightly NBA Player Props. Throughout the 2022-23 season, we look at some of the night’s biggest games and come up with bets to make as we predict how players might perform.

It’s simple — if we like where the player’s line is set, we take the over, otherwise, we take the under.

Saturday’s seven-game NBA slate is filled with interesting matchups. The most interesting of the seven has to be the afternoon game between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City.

While both teams are having unspectacular seasons, perhaps the Mexico City crowd can electrify the arena and help energize the players.

Here’s a look at a few player props we suggest betting on.

All odds via BetMGM

Tyler Herro - Over 22.5 Points (-105), Over 3.5 Threes (+115)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IWmxG_0jmIy4DT00
(Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Tyler Herro, has been on a tear lately. With 19 three-pointers and 76 points over his last two games, the flashy but productive guard will surely be looking to put on a show for the Mexico City fans.

On a Miami Heat team that sometimes struggles to score points, Herro will come through for his team and stay hot. Over 22.5 points over 3.5 threes — take them both.

Keldon Johnson - Over 21.5 Points (-115)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pnNER_0jmIy4DT00
(Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)

Keldon Johnson is one of the NBA’s best-kept secrets, mostly because he plays for a bad Spurs team. He’s reached 22 or more points in 11 of the 26 games he’s played this season, so he shouldn’t have a problem getting there today. Don’t think twice about making this bet.

Bam Adebayo - Over 9.5 Rebounds (+100)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RpO0h_0jmIy4DT00
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Bam Adebayo was asked to elevate his game this season and has certainly done so. He’s up near 21-point, 10-rebound averages on the year and is averaging 12.8 rebounds over the last five games.

The rebounding explosion should give you all the confidence in the world that Adebayo can get to double-digit boards on Saturday, which would be the 14th time in 28 games this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Zach LaVine had 1-on-1 meeting with DeMar DeRozan as Bulls had halftime blowup in locker room, per reports

The Chicago Bulls are in freefall. This wasn't going to a title-contending season, but it wasn't supposed to be this either. They're 11-18, coming off a 150-124 loss -- yes, really -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which followed a 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks. They've allowed 123.5 points per 100 possessions during their four-game losing streak, and they've allowed 117.1 per 100 since Nov. 30, during which time they've gone 2-7, beating only the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic and the Washington Wizards without Bradley Beal.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What are the Browns' playoff odds after Chargers win, Jets and Patriots lose?

The Cleveland Browns face a steep uphill battle to make the playoffs after defeating the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday but are technically not eliminated from contention. Even after the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Tennessee Titans, the Browns still have a one percent chance to get into the playoffs with three weeks remaining according to FiveThirtyEight. Both the New York Jets and New England Patriots lost, giving the Browns at least a sliver of hope.
CLEVELAND, OH
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed

The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charles Barkley had so much fake snow dumped on him that it ruined his coffee and NBA fans ate it up

Former NBA star-turned-commentator Charles Barkley got a fresh dump of Christmas cheer during Tuesday night’s festive Inside the NBA. During the show’s tip-off segment, a chilling prank befell Barkley when a bunch of fake snow landed on top of him while he was sitting at his spot on the desk. There was so much fallen fake snow that Barkley’s coffee went from an evening pick-me-up to an unexpected holiday decoration.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could USC land former No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter?

Jackson State star Travis Hunter, the top-ranked overall player in the 2022 class per 247Sports, has entered the transfer portal after announcing his decision Sunday night. Hunter finished with 18 catches for 188 yards and four touchdowns in eight games. The star freshman helped force overtime in the Celebration Bowl with a 19-yard TD catch as time expired. Hunter finished his final game with JSU with four catches for 47 yards and two TDs.
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers WR Devin Funchess considering move to basketball

Devin Funchess’ switch from wide receiver to tight end hasn’t exactly panned out that well. So, maybe he needs to make an even bigger switch. The former Carolina Panthers pass catcher recently chopped it up with Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports—tackling subjects that ranged anywhere from his potential NFL suitors to his old quarterback Cam Newton to the resurgence of NBA star John Wall. And as far as that first topic goes, Funchess said his people have been in touch with multiple teams.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
245K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy