Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
communityadvocate.com
‘The whole town of Hudson is going to miss him:’ Hudson football coach retires
HUDSON – After 25 years of Friday night lights, Hudson High School’s Head Football Coach Dan McAnespie is retiring. “I feel it’s time,” he said. The day he broke the news to his team was tough, he said. “There was some shock and some disbelief. At...
Flyers Defeat Tigers 5-2 in Home Opener
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys ice hockey team won its season opener last night at Loring Arena. The Flyers defeated the Tigers of Newton North 5-2. Framingham took a 3-0 lead into the locker room after the first period and never relinquished the lead. The Flyers are now...
Framingham Public Schools To Receive $1.69 Million For Adult Education Services
MALDEN – The Baker-Polito Administration today, December 20, announced historic funding amounts to adult education providers, awarding $250 million over the next five years. Adult education services will expand to new programs not currently funded and provide 5,000 total seats for adult basic education students and more than 16,000 for adult English learners.
Boston Marathon Winner Diana Kipyokei Stripped Of Her 2021 Title: Report
Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei lost her 2021 title after it was confirmed she used doping to help her cross the finish line, NBC10 Boston reports. Kipyokei has been banned for six years after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed on Tuesday, Dec. 20 she used doping and tampering to win the race on October 11, 2021, the outlet continued. Kipyokei was previously suspended for testing positive for doping at the race in October, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, December 20, 2022
1 Saint Bridget School’s annual Christmas Pageant is tonight at 6:30 in the church. 2. Today is the last day to sign up for a Christmas meal delivered by Framingham Police Association on Christmas Day. 3. CITY OF FRAMINGHAM meetings: (remote unless otherwise noted):. Framingham Retirement Board at 10...
Musterfield Kids Give Framingham Police Officer Signed Hockey Stick
FRAMINGHAM Kids at The Musterfield presented Framingham Police Officer Chris Pisano with a signed hockey stick as a thank you for all the time he spends playing hockey and basketball with them. The kids said the street hockey and basketball tournaments are the most fun weekends of the year. The...
Framingham Public Schools Hosting Kindergarten Information Night
FRAMINGHAM – The Department of Student Registration at Framingham Public Schools invites caregivers with incoming Kindergarten students to attend the annual Kindergarten Information Night on January 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fuller Middle School. “We are so excited to welcome caregivers back to an in-person Kindergarten Information...
Harmony Grove PTO Meeting Monday Night
FRAMINGHAM – On Monday, December 19, Harmony Grove Elementary will have its PTO meeting at 7 p.m. It will be a very important meeting to talk about the academics of our students in relation to the IB program and the Science Fair, which will happen in January. PTO expects...
MetroWest Center For Independent Living Advertising For Executive Director
FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Center for Independent Living (MWCIL) is seeking an Executive Director to lead the organization in its mission to enhance the full participation of persons with disabilities in the community. The Center’s director recently died. The Center is a consumer‑controlled, community‑based, cross‑disability, nonresidential private nonprofit...
Gregory M. Fistetto II, 88
FRAMINGHAM – Gregory M. Fistetto II, age 88, of Framingham, died, Monday, December 12, 2022. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Gregory M. Fistetto I and Augusta (Renzi) Fistetto. Gregory worked for 26 years for M&G Convoy, a car carrier company for Chrysler Automobile Co.,...
WCVB
Massachusetts scratch bakery, oldest in New England, celebrating 135 years
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Along Broadway in Somerville's Ball Square, you'll find Lyndell's Bakery, where they have been serving up sweet baked goodies since 1887. Bill Galatis is the current owner of Lyndell's and only the fourth in the history of the 135-year-old bakery, which is the largest scratch bakery in all of New England.
City of Framingham’s Community Health Coordinator Leaves
FRAMINGHAM – Less than two year with the City of Framingham, the Community Health Coordinator has left. Today was Kimberly Rivas’ last day with the Framingham Health Department. Hired in March 2021, she chaired the City of Framingham’s Age & Dementia Friendly Coalition. “Working with you all...
Jonathan Peter Coté, 55, Environmental Engineer
FRAMINGHAM – Jonathan Peter Coté of Harwichport, died suddenly on Sunday, Dec 4, 2022. Devoted son of Sheila and Peter Coté of Natick. Loving father of Kyle Coté of East Boston and Boudewijn Coté of Burlington. Dear brother of Jennifer Coté of San Rafael, CA. Joyful cousin and friend to so many.
Framingham Public Library Closing Early Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library and its branch will close early on Saturday, December 24, due to Christmas. The Library will be closed on Sunday, December 25 and Monday, December 26, due to the holiday.
Baker-Polito Administration Marks Opening of Community Behavioral Health Centers
BOSTON – The Baker-Polito Administration today highlighted eight years of progress strengthening access to behavioral health services in Massachusetts at a ribbon cutting for a newly designated Community Behavioral Health Center (CBHC) in East Boston run by North Suffolk Community Services (formerly North Suffolk Mental Health Association). Opening in...
homenewshere.com
Proposed school start time changes
WILMINGTON — Wilmington Public Schools’ Transportation Coordinator Lisa Faretra provided updates for proposed school start time changes to the School Committee at their most recent meeting. Pending School Committee approval, the changes could be instituted as early as the 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand introduced the...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Central/Elm Intersection Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash yesterday at the intersection of Elm & Central streets. The two-vehicle crash happened at 8:23 a.m. on December 19. Neither car was towed, but both had minor front-end damage, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio. No injuries were...
Sudbury Foundation Awards $240,000 in Grants To 16 Non-Profit Organizations
SUDBURY – The Sudbury Foundation announced this week that it has awarded $247,640 to 16 local nonprofits in its last round of granting for 2022. This brings the Foundation’s total granting for the year to $1.78 million. “The last round of grants for 2022 includes funding for organizations...
PHOTOS: 7th Annual Shop With A Cop Helps 400+ Kids
FRAMINGHAM – “There is an entire aisle for Barbie?” asked one little girl as she shopped at Walmart Thursday night. “I want LEGO,” said a boy as he explored the toy aisles. One girl selected a baby in a tub. Another child selected Spiderman action figures.
fallriverreporter.com
Former New England Patriot pro bowler in Bristol County jail after Fall River court appearance
A former New England Patriot was in court in Fall River Monday and later transported to the Bristol County House of Correction. According to Jonathan Darling of the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, J.C. Jackson is in custody at a jail in Dartmouth on a non-violent family issue after arriving a few hours ago.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
