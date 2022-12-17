ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flyers Defeat Tigers 5-2 in Home Opener

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys ice hockey team won its season opener last night at Loring Arena. The Flyers defeated the Tigers of Newton North 5-2. Framingham took a 3-0 lead into the locker room after the first period and never relinquished the lead. The Flyers are now...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Public Schools To Receive $1.69 Million For Adult Education Services

MALDEN – The Baker-Polito Administration today, December 20, announced historic funding amounts to adult education providers, awarding $250 million over the next five years. Adult education services will expand to new programs not currently funded and provide 5,000 total seats for adult basic education students and more than 16,000 for adult English learners.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Daily Voice

Boston Marathon Winner Diana Kipyokei Stripped Of Her 2021 Title: Report

Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei lost her 2021 title after it was confirmed she used doping to help her cross the finish line, NBC10 Boston reports. Kipyokei has been banned for six years after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed on Tuesday, Dec. 20 she used doping and tampering to win the race on October 11, 2021, the outlet continued. Kipyokei was previously suspended for testing positive for doping at the race in October, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
BOSTON, MA
Harmony Grove PTO Meeting Monday Night

FRAMINGHAM – On Monday, December 19, Harmony Grove Elementary will have its PTO meeting at 7 p.m. It will be a very important meeting to talk about the academics of our students in relation to the IB program and the Science Fair, which will happen in January. PTO expects...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MetroWest Center For Independent Living Advertising For Executive Director

FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Center for Independent Living (MWCIL) is seeking an Executive Director to lead the organization in its mission to enhance the full participation of persons with disabilities in the community. The Center’s director recently died. The Center is a consumer‑controlled, community‑based, cross‑disability, nonresidential private nonprofit...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Gregory M. Fistetto II, 88

FRAMINGHAM – Gregory M. Fistetto II, age 88, of Framingham, died, Monday, December 12, 2022. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Gregory M. Fistetto I and Augusta (Renzi) Fistetto. Gregory worked for 26 years for M&G Convoy, a car carrier company for Chrysler Automobile Co.,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts scratch bakery, oldest in New England, celebrating 135 years

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Along Broadway in Somerville's Ball Square, you'll find Lyndell's Bakery, where they have been serving up sweet baked goodies since 1887. Bill Galatis is the current owner of Lyndell's and only the fourth in the history of the 135-year-old bakery, which is the largest scratch bakery in all of New England.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Jonathan Peter Coté, 55, Environmental Engineer

FRAMINGHAM – Jonathan Peter Coté of Harwichport, died suddenly on Sunday, Dec 4, 2022. Devoted son of Sheila and Peter Coté of Natick. Loving father of Kyle Coté of East Boston and Boudewijn Coté of Burlington. Dear brother of Jennifer Coté of San Rafael, CA. Joyful cousin and friend to so many.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
homenewshere.com

Proposed school start time changes

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Public Schools’ Transportation Coordinator Lisa Faretra provided updates for proposed school start time changes to the School Committee at their most recent meeting. Pending School Committee approval, the changes could be instituted as early as the 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand introduced the...
WILMINGTON, MA
