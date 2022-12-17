ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NFL fans were absolutely livid with referees stopping a defensive touchdown during Vikings-Colts for no reason

By Cory Woodroof
 3 days ago
NFL referees once again became the source of fan fury on Saturday with a deeply controversial ruling.

On what looked to be a clear fumble recovery for the Minnesota Vikings that would’ve resulted in a defensive touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the refs ruled Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson down by contact before the ball came out.

The call came as the Vikings were trying to complete a 33-point comeback, the largest margin ever erased in NFL history. Naturally, Vikings fans and those just annoyed by bad officiating in general were outraged by the call.

Just on an initial look, the ball looked to have slipped out of Jackson’s grasp into the hands of Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan. That it wasn’t ruled a fumble is pretty baffling, even for NFL referee standards.

Well, as you can guess, folks were not happy about this one.

In Minnesota, fans pelted beer cans at the field to show their frustration with the decision.

The internet was outraged at this display of officiating malpractice.

letsbreal54
3d ago

I 've seen so many call this years that realistically could affect the outcome of games. sometimes I wonder if it's planned. when players screw up they get fined. what are the consequences for refs?

Alvin Kaniho
3d ago

Referees Shud be Held accountable for Wrong/Bad Calls!!, they are getting Paid Good Money to Ref NFL Games!!, Unacceptable plain and simple!!!, Careers are Lost, and Fates are Sealed wen Wrong/Bad Refereeing happen, Coaches get Fired Players get Benched or worse, get traded!!!

Jim McGee
3d ago

Horrible call. Years back, the referees were instructed to let plays run their course. That whistle is a reason to remove that referee and hire another official in his place.

