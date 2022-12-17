While a simple cheese or pepperoni pizza can be a thing of beauty, there are those who insist on gilding the lily to the point where it starts getting ridiculous. Some pizza preferences may be cultural. It's true: Apparently, in Sweden, people really like bananas on their pizza, while coconut pizza's the in thing in Costa Rica. In Taiwan, mango, durian, and pig blood have all been part of the menu options at Pizza Hut. Closer to home, however, uncommon pizzas also abound, including such not-quite-ready-for-prime-time toppings as tuna, broccoli, and Thanksgiving leftovers. We've recently received word of yet another unusual offering, an In-N-Out burger pizza, and we're not quite sure how to feel about it.

2 DAYS AGO