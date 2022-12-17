CORAL GABLES, Fla. — In the first top-25 matchup since 2016 between No. 6 Virginia (8-2, 1-1 ACC) and No. 22 Miami (12-1, 3-0 ACC), it was the Hurricanes who prevailed, 66-64, at the Watsco Center Tuesday night (Dec. 20). After trailing by as many as 15 points early in the second half, the Cavaliers outscored Miami 38-30 in the last 20 minutes of play, but ultimately the Hurricanes’ early double-digit lead was too much for UVA to overcome.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO