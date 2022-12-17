ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
virginiasports.com

No. 22 Miami Outlasts No. 6 Virginia, 66-64

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — In the first top-25 matchup since 2016 between No. 6 Virginia (8-2, 1-1 ACC) and No. 22 Miami (12-1, 3-0 ACC), it was the Hurricanes who prevailed, 66-64, at the Watsco Center Tuesday night (Dec. 20). After trailing by as many as 15 points early in the second half, the Cavaliers outscored Miami 38-30 in the last 20 minutes of play, but ultimately the Hurricanes’ early double-digit lead was too much for UVA to overcome.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

No. 25 Virginia Plays at Duke on Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (12-0, 1-0 ACC) travels to play at Duke (10-1, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. BROADCAST INFORMATION. The game will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

No. 6 Virginia Travels to No. 22 Miami Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 6 Virginia (8-1, 1-0 ACC) travels to No. 22 Miami (11-1, 2-0 ACC) in ACC action on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Tipoff at Watsco Center is set for 8:30 p.m. on ACC Network. For Openers. • Virginia and Miami meet as ranked foes for the first...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy