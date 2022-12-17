Read full article on original website
Where can you go to get a great burger in Akron?Jake WellsAkron, OH
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Time to show off what we’ve got. After 20 years of CoolCleveland, we’ve seen it all. And every year this time, here’s what happens. Family and old friends come to town and everyone starts looking for something to do. Meanwhile, all our friends in the arts have been rehearsing their shows all year, anticipating this very moment.
Viral dance craze from Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ has Akron roots, courtesy of The Cramps
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Viral crazes are the internet age’s equivalent of the pop culture fads of the 20th century. Raise your hand if you remember hula hoops, pet rocks, and Jheri curls. Fads are born; they spread quickly and then get replaced by something new. It’s the circle of...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like Italian sweet treats, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their cannoli (which the bakery fills to order!) and their scrumptious cassata cake, which is a moist sponge cake with strawberries, custard, and whipped cream. They also make great tiramisu, eclairs, biscotti, brownies, and more. If you're in need of a wedding cake, they make gorgeous and delicious ones. And if you prefer something savory, check out their pepperoni bread.
Looking for Chinese Food in Cleveland, Ohio? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Asiatown
The other day, I got lunch with friends for once and not by myself (I know, shocking!). For our meal, we decided to venture to Cleveland's Asiatown neighborhood and went to Wonton Gourmet & BBQ, a Chinese restaurant that offers Cantonese cuisine.
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes and you find yourself in the Akron area, you should check out these restaurants. If you're looking for tacos, you can't go wrong with this place. Their tacos come on soft corn tortillas with onion and cilantro. Customers highly recommend the al pastor, barbacoa, chorizo, and lengua (beef tongue). The restaurant's birria tacos are also delicious; these tacos are served on warm corn tortillas and are filled with beef, melted cheese, onion, cilantro, and lime. The birria tacos are also served with a great homemade broth, which the restaurant strongly recommends dipping your tacos in. You should also check out their tortas, which come on their homemade bread and are filled with your choice of meat, cheese, onion, mayo, beans, lettuce, and tomato.
This Is The Biggest House In Ohio
It was built by and for the co-founder of Good Year Tire and Rubber Company and his family.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny sleds through goal posts at Canton Hall of Fame stadium & explains how you can too
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — There is a Winter Blitz Festival happening this holiday season at the Canton Hall of Fame Village. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks it out and also gets an update on all of the progress that’s been made in the billion dollar transformation project. To learn more about the Winter Blitz Festival click here.
clevelandmagazine.com
Christi Paul: Most Interesting People 2023
The WKYC anchor finds comfort coming home after navigating trials in her early life. By Dillon Stewart. In the moments leading up to this evening's newscast, 3News anchor Christi Paul seems at ease. Sure, the 20-year veteran of CNN and HLN has done the news more than a time or two. But in August, the Bellevue native returned to Ohio to join WKYC’s hour long “What’s Now” broadcast.
Where can you go to get a great burger in Akron?
photo of burgerPhoto byPhoto by Valeria Boltniva (Pexels) You're craving a burger. But where should you go? There are a lot of options around. I'm going to give you two great options. One is at a sit-down restaurant, and the other is fast food. Okay, let's talk about the burgers.
WKYC
Show Us Something Good: Akron Akronauts officially launches rocket
A group of University of Akron students is trying to reach space. The Akronauts hope to reach new heights with their latest launch.
3 Great Pizza Places In Cleveland
If you're looking for a delicious pizza dining experience in Cleveland, look no further! From a casual spot for lunch to upscale restaurants with an extensive gourmet pizza selection, this city has it all.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Ohio
Popularly known as the Buckeye State, Ohio is located in the midwest of the United States. It is the 34th largest state by area in the country, with a population of around 11.7 million in all 20 cities. Despite its relative average size, there’s a wide variation in climatic conditions from one Ohio city to the other.
Holiday market welcomes shoppers to Medina’s Common Ground
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Common Ground vendors market got a jump on the new year this past weekend. The Common Ground is a space in a historical warehouse that has been fixed up so that community members and small business owners can gather for a unique shopping experience. Vendors can rent spaces within the open floor plan or host pop-up sale tables.
cleveland19.com
Radio personality Sam Sylk gives free groceries to Northeast Ohioans
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No one wants to go hungry, especially during the holidays. Radio star, Sam Sylk, made sure that wouldn’t happen. On Friday, he was at his restaurant in Mayfield Heights giving away free bags of groceries. “This is helping me keep money in my pocket that...
WFMJ.com
Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season
Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
East Cleveland woman surprised with new car from Dawson Foundation
The Dawson Foundation gave away a new car Friday morning with the Jay Auto group.
Where's the best spa in Akron?
Hi all! My partner and I will be celebrating our birthdays next month and we'd love to get a great massage and spa package somewhere. While we don't want something that's expensive for no reason, we would like a place nicer than the massage places you could find at the mall. Thanks in advance! :)
Any good places or local brands of summer sausage?
I am looking for the most delicious summer sausage in Akron. Any recommendations?
Is tipping your garbage person or delivery person during the holidays not normal in Akron?
I tipped two people who go to my house frequently for their job this week and both looked at me like I was crazy. Is it not normal to toss $5-20 during the holidays for garbage and delivery people? I'm not sure whether I did something not correct.
