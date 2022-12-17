ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

coolcleveland.com

The Big Show

Time to show off what we’ve got. After 20 years of CoolCleveland, we’ve seen it all. And every year this time, here’s what happens. Family and old friends come to town and everyone starts looking for something to do. Meanwhile, all our friends in the arts have been rehearsing their shows all year, anticipating this very moment.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like Italian sweet treats, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their cannoli (which the bakery fills to order!) and their scrumptious cassata cake, which is a moist sponge cake with strawberries, custard, and whipped cream. They also make great tiramisu, eclairs, biscotti, brownies, and more. If you're in need of a wedding cake, they make gorgeous and delicious ones. And if you prefer something savory, check out their pepperoni bread.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes and you find yourself in the Akron area, you should check out these restaurants. If you're looking for tacos, you can't go wrong with this place. Their tacos come on soft corn tortillas with onion and cilantro. Customers highly recommend the al pastor, barbacoa, chorizo, and lengua (beef tongue). The restaurant's birria tacos are also delicious; these tacos are served on warm corn tortillas and are filled with beef, melted cheese, onion, cilantro, and lime. The birria tacos are also served with a great homemade broth, which the restaurant strongly recommends dipping your tacos in. You should also check out their tortas, which come on their homemade bread and are filled with your choice of meat, cheese, onion, mayo, beans, lettuce, and tomato.
AKRON, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Christi Paul: Most Interesting People 2023

The WKYC anchor finds comfort coming home after navigating trials in her early life. By Dillon Stewart. In the moments leading up to this evening's newscast, 3News anchor Christi Paul seems at ease. Sure, the 20-year veteran of CNN and HLN has done the news more than a time or two. But in August, the Bellevue native returned to Ohio to join WKYC’s hour long “What’s Now” broadcast.
CLEVELAND, OH
Jake Wells

Where can you go to get a great burger in Akron?

photo of burgerPhoto byPhoto by Valeria Boltniva (Pexels) You're craving a burger. But where should you go? There are a lot of options around. I'm going to give you two great options. One is at a sit-down restaurant, and the other is fast food. Okay, let's talk about the burgers.
AKRON, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Cleveland

If you're looking for a delicious pizza dining experience in Cleveland, look no further! From a casual spot for lunch to upscale restaurants with an extensive gourmet pizza selection, this city has it all.
CLEVELAND, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Ohio

Popularly known as the Buckeye State, Ohio is located in the midwest of the United States. It is the 34th largest state by area in the country, with a population of around 11.7 million in all 20 cities. Despite its relative average size, there’s a wide variation in climatic conditions from one Ohio city to the other.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Holiday market welcomes shoppers to Medina’s Common Ground

MEDINA, Ohio -- The Common Ground vendors market got a jump on the new year this past weekend. The Common Ground is a space in a historical warehouse that has been fixed up so that community members and small business owners can gather for a unique shopping experience. Vendors can rent spaces within the open floor plan or host pop-up sale tables.
MEDINA, OH
WFMJ.com

Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season

Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
CORTLAND, OH
Ask Akron

Where's the best spa in Akron?

Hi all! My partner and I will be celebrating our birthdays next month and we'd love to get a great massage and spa package somewhere. While we don't want something that's expensive for no reason, we would like a place nicer than the massage places you could find at the mall. Thanks in advance! :)
AKRON, OH

