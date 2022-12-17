Shot fired in parking lot of RollXscape in Holland Township

HOLLAND TWP. — A juvenile suspect was taken into custody after reports of a shot fired in the parking lot of RollXscape in Holland Township.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a weapons complaint shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at 12521 James St. According to reports, an altercation with several juveniles involved had taken place.

One of the subjects was witnessed with a handgun and a shot was fired. No one was struck and no property was damaged. Witnesses were able to give a description of the suspect vehicle, and deputies were quickly able to locate it and conduct a traffic stop.

A handgun was recovered and one juvenile suspect was taken into custody and lodged at the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Center.

