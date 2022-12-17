ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson basketball score vs. Richmond: Live updates from Tigers vs Spiders

By Todd Shanesy, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cV2gu_0jmIwyTe00

Clemson basketball will try to get headed back in the right direction in its last non-conference game of the season.

The Tigers play Saturday night against Richmond as part of a Greenville Winter Invitational, a three-game holiday event also featuring South Carolina and Furman.

The previous holiday event didn't go well for the Tigers. They were blown out last week, 76-58, by Loyola-Chicago, No. 220 in the NET rankings, at the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta. Clemson and Richmond are separated by just two spots in the rankings at No. 122 and 124, respectively.

Clemson had won four straight, including its ACC opener Dec. 2 against Wake Forest, 77-57. The Tigers will return to conference play Wednesday at Georgia Tech.

What time, channel is Clemson basketball game?

  • What: Clemson (8-3) vs. Richmond (5-5)
  • When: 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville
  • TV: ACC Network Extra
  • Radio: Clemson Athletic Network (WCCP) / Sirius XM 371

FOOTBALL COMMITMENT:Clemson football beats Notre Dame on safety Khalil Barnes

NEXT MAN UP:Clemson football's Justin Mascoll benefits from teammate's Orange Bowl opt-out

TURNING PRO:Clemson football junior linebacker Trenton Simpson to enter NFL draft

Clemson basketball score vs. Richmond: Live updates

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllClemson

Clemson Running Back Staying in ACC

Former Clemson running back Kobe Pace is staying in the ACC, as the former Tiger announced that he intends to sign with his former running back coach, and offensive coordinator--now head coach--Tony Elliott at the University of Virginia.
CLEMSON, SC
southeasthoops.com

Tennessee vs. Clemson Prediction: Orange Bowl

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Tennessee vs. Clemson prediction for the December 30 matchup in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Vols enter the contest at 10-2 on the season and will be without several players on what...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

5 Upstate football players named finalists in SC Football Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) has announced 25 finalists for the 10th Annual Enshrinement Ceremony at the Hilton in Greenville. The finalists consists of 22 modern era nominees of players, administrators and coaches as well as three legacy nominees. The organization defines...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Carolinian Debutante Club to present 17 young women at annual ball

The Carolinian Debutante Club presented 17 young women on December 17 during the 53rd annual ball at the Poinsett Club. Miss Adair Agnes Bannister, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Wofford Bannister, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Baynard Ellis of Columbia and Mr. and Mrs. Oscar William Bannister of Greenville. A student at Wofford College, she was escorted by Mr. John Robert Etheridge.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville named one of 12 black history sites to visit in South

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fodor’s Travel chose Greenville as one of the 12 black history sites in the South to visit. The travel publication featured the Pearlie Harris mural on the side of Canvas Tower as one of the must-visit places to explore. “Greenville has no shortage of...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Longtime owner of downtown Greenville restaurant passes away

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A manager at Two Chefs Cafe and Market confirmed one of the restaurant’s owners, Judy Balsizer, passed away on Friday. Judy and her husband Bill first opened a deli on Main Street in Greenville in 1996. A decade later they later moved into the space on the corner of North Main and Stone Avenue, opening Two Chefs which has expanded to a second location along Pelham Road.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

The Creperia to open in Greer

The Creperia is coming to Greer. The eatery, located in Hudson Corners at 2434 Hudson Road, is slated to open in Spring 2023. The restaurant will offer a variety of crepes and coffee drinks. “We chose this location to serve our lovely community with amazing crepes and coffee, any day,...
GREER, SC
wspa.com

Deadly house fire investigation in Greenville Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A woman was injured in a shooting Monday night at a Spartanburg County hotel. Greenwood man arrested, police say 1,000 fentanyl …. Greenwood man arrested, police say 1,000 fentanyl pills found in home. SC probation & parole agency welcomes new electronic …. State law enforcement...
TRAVELERS REST, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Weekly Dish: More dining coming to Haywood Mall and the West End

Haywood Mall to welcome Texas de Brazil Churrascaria … Sofrito Restaurant & Bar opens location in Greenville’s West End … and Augusta Twenty Market & Cafe opens in Greenville. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Dec. 23. Haywood Mall to...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

I-85 south moving again after crashes in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 85 southbound in Spartanburg County on Tuesday afternoon after troopers said multiple crashes were reported. Collisions occurred at 12:27 p.m. near mile marker 62 and at 12:35 p.m. near mile marker 64, according to Highway Patrol. By 1:30...
Greenville News

Greenville News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy