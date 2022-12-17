ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis basketball score vs. Texas A&M: Live updates for Penny Hardaway's team

 3 days ago
Memphis basketball hopes to score another win against the SEC today as it welcomes Texas A&M to FedExForum.

The Tigers (8-3) had their six-game winning streak snapped Tuesday with a 91-88 loss at No. 4 Alabama. It's Memphis' first loss against SEC competition after previous wins over Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Auburn. The Aggies (6-3) have split their past two games: a loss to Boise State and a win over Oregon State.

Memphis will not have senior big man Malcolm Dandridge available against Texas A&M. Dandridge suffered an ankle sprain against the Crimson Tide, and coach Penny Hardaway said earlier this week he will likely miss one to two weeks.

Follow along with the live scroll below for live updates before, during and after the game.

What time, channel is Memphis basketball game on?

ESPNU will broadcast the Tigers-Aggies game, which is set to tip off at 6 p.m.

Memphis basketball score vs. Texas A&M: Live Updates

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

