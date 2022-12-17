ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Brunswick Township, NJ

Girls Basketball: Colonia tops North Brunswick; Raiders' McCargo sets scoring mark

By Harry Frezza
Courier News
 3 days ago
NORTH BRUNSWICK— The North Brunswick High School girls basketball team earned a significant individual milestone Saturday morning. But Colonia earned the commanding road win.

North Brunswick senior guard Niyell McCargo became the Raiders’ all-time leading scorer with 1,252 points, surpassing Jazmine Walker’s mark of 1,247 set in 2012.

No. 3-ranked Colonia, however, won the day and its first game as a Greater Middlesex Conference Red Division club with a 55-41 triumph. The No. 7-ranked Patriots opened the season Friday with a non-conference loss to the Dalton School (N.Y.). North Brunswick made its Red debut Thursday with a loss to division heavyweight St. Thomas Aquinas.

Both Colonia (1-1) and North Brunswick (0-2, 0-2) have ascended from the White Division to tussle with East Brunswick, Monroe, Old Bridge, Piscataway, South Brunswick and St. Thomas Aquinas.

“This is our first game (in the Red) and I’ll take the 1-0,” said Colonia coach Sandi Chiera, whose team went 25-5 last season winning the White Division with a 14-0 record. The Patriots also advanced to the Central Group 3 final where they lost to Ewing.

This season Colonia has moved from Central 3 to North 2 Group 3. Chiera believes her team will be better for playing in the Red Division.

“I look forward to competing day-to-day in the Red. The teams in the Red are bigger and have deeper benches,” added Chiera, whose team has a Monday non-conference game at Chatham.

The Patriots’ depth suffered a big early loss when starting junior guard Mya Patino tore an anterior cruciate ligament tear in a scrimmage against Hillsborough. Saturday, the Patriots really got going in the second half, outscoring North Brunswick 17-10 after leading 28-16 at halftime.

Junior guard/forward Taylor Derkack raised her career scoring mark to 773 points by netting 22 points. Half of the points were from the free throw line as her drives to the basket frequently ended in fouls and visits to the foul line. She was 11-for-18 from the line, but she did much more.

“She’s dynamic, she handles the ball, defends, makes shots,” said her coach. “She does it all.”

The coach’s daughter, senior Mattison Chiera, who reached the 1,000-point point last season, scored 15 points and helped make sure that McCargo didn’t go off. McCargo was held to two points in the first half. She got in early foul trouble and spent much of the first half on the bench.

“She’s a game-changer,” said coach Chiera.

McCargo returned for the second half to finish with 16 points. Her layup with 4:56 left in the third quarter cut the Patriots’ lead to 34-24. But that’s as close as North Brunswick would get. She hit her milestone bucket on a jump shot early in the fourth.

“The accomplishment really hasn’t kicked in,” said McCargo of being at the top of the Raiders’ scorers.

Coach Mark Zielinski said that the school couldn’t have a better representative for the school.

“She’s a great young lady and leader of the team,” said Zielinski.

The school will formally toast her achievement Monday afternoon before the Raiders play host to Cranford. McCargo is looking forward to the challenge of playing in a division of bigger schools. “I play better against better teams, they are more likely to come out and defend you than just sitting back,” McCargo said.

Courier News

