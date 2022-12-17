ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch, Listen, Stream: Cardinals Visit Broncos

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals pack their bags for a road game against the Denver Broncos. Here's how you can watch, stream and listen:

The Arizona Cardinals prepare for the final stretch of the season in a Week 15 road trip to the Mile High City to face the Denver Broncos.

Both teams have underachieved this season despite expectations of making the postseason, and both squads will be without their starting quarterbacks when kickoff arrives.

The Cardinals start Colt McCoy after Kyler Murray tore his ACL last week. Denver opted to sit Russell Wilson for a week after exiting the game with a head injury and will hand the keys over to Brett Rypien.

On SI Sportsbook, the Cardinals are +1.5 point underdogs to Denver. ESPN's FPI gives Arizona a 53.5% chance to win.

The public seems to be split on who should be the favorite in this game, too.

As always, there's only one way to find out who will emerge victorious. Here's how to watch, listen and stream Arizona's Week 15 trip to Denver:

Who: Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos

When: Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2:05 p.m. Arizona time

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

Spread: Broncos -1.5

TV Network: Fox

Streaming: fuboTV (Click here to start your free trial)

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars

The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win

The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game

An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Carson Palmer Has Brutally Honest Admission On Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals franchise seems to be in dire straits after losing to the Denver Broncos yesterday and Cardinals legend Carson Palmer wants everyone to know. In a video for The 33rd Team, Palmer stated that the future is "bleak" for the Cardinals and embattled head coach Kliff Kingsbury. He said that between the uncertainty with quarterback Kyler Murray and the job not being that appealing to potential candidates, it's hard to know what the future has in store for his former team.
NBC Sports

How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders

With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TexansDaily

Kansas City Chiefs Retake Lead Over Texans: Patrick Mahomes Scores Key Touchdown

HOUSTON --The Houston Texans are trying to manufacture an upset victory for the second consecutive week. One week after falling short in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, the 1-11-1 Texans led the Kansas City Chiefs 21-16 heading into the fourth quarter. The Chiefs promptly regained the lead on a Patrick Mahomes touchdown run and two-point conversion pass to running back Jerick McKinnon for a 24-21 lead.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL General Manager Reportedly Expected To Be Fired

An NFL general manager is reportedly expected to be fired ahead of next season. Cardinals GM Steve Keim took a leave of absence from the team earlier this year. However, the Cardinals are expected to replace him in a full-time capacity before the 2023 season. "After announcing earlier this week...
Yardbarker

Eagles win a bad sign for the rest of the NFL

Jalen Hurts had his worst passing game of the season on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to produce an Eagles loss. That's a bad sign for other teams looking for ways to beat Philadelphia this postseason. Hurts was 22-of-37 for 315 yards with two interceptions on Sunday. It was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Three candidates to replace Cardinals GM Steve Keim

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to finally move on from longtime general manager Steve Keim after some major struggles in that role recently. Keim just recently took a leave of absence from the organization, one that will reportedly become permanent. Despite signing a contract extension this past offseason, this is...
All Cardinals

Cardinals Lead Broncos 6-3 at Halftime

The Arizona Cardinals lead the Denver Broncos 6-3 after two quarters of play. The Arizona Cardinals have a slim lead heading into the break, but a lead nonetheless. Arizona leads Denver 6-3 with all scores coming via field goals. Both teams - dealing with their backup quarterbacks - opted to...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Broncos HC Entering ‘Final Evaluation’ to Save Job per NFL.com

For the first time in three months, the Denver Broncos won a game on U.S. soil, and boy, did they need it. A quality opponent or not, the Broncos took the field on Sunday and handled the Arizona Cardinals in one of their best offensive performances this season. No, that’s...
DENVER, CO
All Cardinals

Cardinals: Three X-Factors vs. Broncos

The Arizona Cardinals are in search of their fifth win of the season when they travel to Mile High to take on the Denver Broncos. The Arizona Cardinals are nearly out of the playoffs on an official basis, yet the team is still intent on finishing the 2022 season strong.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos fans send message to ownership as attendance plummets

Keeler writes, "it's the third game of at least 12,000 no-shows since December 2018." The Broncos' new ownership, the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, might argue the poor showing ties to quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson sitting out due to injury. Recent trends demonstrate that it's a chilly attitude toward the organization instead.
DENVER, CO
All Cardinals

Evaluating Snap Counts From Cardinals-Broncos

The Arizona Cardinals have lost a fourth-straight game, and some of the snap counts reveal how things unfolded against the Denver Broncos. The Arizona Cardinals were losers once again in 24-15 fashion against the Denver Broncos, officially putting the team out of postseason contention with just three weeks left. Now,...
DENVER, CO
