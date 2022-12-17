Jean-Michel Jarre has paid tribute to his late mentor on his new album. The 74-year-old electronic music pioneer was mentored by composer Pierre Henry - who died in 2017 at the age of 89 -while he was studying in Paris, France in the late 1960s and has credited him with creating an “organic approach to music” that influenced all his later work and he wanted to collaborate with him on a track for new record ‘Oxymore’ but Henry died before work could begin.

