KTBS
Jean-Michel Jarre’s poignant tribute to music mentor on new album
Jean-Michel Jarre has paid tribute to his late mentor on his new album. The 74-year-old electronic music pioneer was mentored by composer Pierre Henry - who died in 2017 at the age of 89 -while he was studying in Paris, France in the late 1960s and has credited him with creating an “organic approach to music” that influenced all his later work and he wanted to collaborate with him on a track for new record ‘Oxymore’ but Henry died before work could begin.
TMZ.com
Romeo Miller Slams Master P After Allegedly Receiving 1st Rap Snacks Royalty
Romeo Miller is proverbially snapping the olive branch his dad Master P offered in half … with yet another round of receipts that paint his dad like a money-loving overlord!!!. In a scathing clap back, Romeo accused Master P of never paying any earnings from the family “Rap Snacks”...
KTBS
I'm enjoying a renaissance period, says Shania Twain
Shania Twain feels she's in the midst of a "renaissance period". The 57-year-old singer is currently preparing to release her sixth studio album, 'Queen of Me', and Shania has confessed to having a "renewed confidence" after finding love again with Frederic Thiebaud. The 'That Don't Impress Me Much' hitmaker -...
KTBS
Lily Collins feels 'very grateful' to Paris
Lily Collins feels "very grateful to the city of Paris". The 33-year-old actress plays Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series 'Emily in Paris', and Lily has relished the experience of filming in the French capital. She said: "I mean, shooting at the top of the Eiffel Tower will definitely...
