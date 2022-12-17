As the Canadian returned to court on Monday, it was revealed that a female jury member was seen riding with Lanez and his legal team. We’re hardly more than a week into Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s trial. Already, though, the world is struggling to keep up with all the details pouring out of the courtroom. Seeing as this trial isn’t on full display like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s was previously this year, we’ve had a much less intimate look at what’s been going on behind closed doors.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO