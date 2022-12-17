ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hotnewhiphop.com

Elon Musk Announces Plans To Resign As Twitter CEO Following Poll

Elon Musk became Twitter’s CEO when he acquired the social media platform in a $44 billion deal. Following the results of his recent Twitter poll, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has revealed that he will, in fact, step down as CEO of the popular social media platform. Musk became the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Suggests Himself As Elon Musk’s Twitter Replacement

As of late, the South African has been relying on Twitter polls to help him make crucial decisions. Could Elon Musk’s short-lived reign as head of Twitter be coming to an end? If the results of his most recent poll on the app mean anything, then the answer is a resounding yes. Luckily, there are already a few brave souls brave enough to want to replace him should he depart.
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Claps Back After Twitter User Called Her Out Over Recession Comments

The Bronx rapper discussed a possible recession on her social media. With whispers that a recession could be on the way for Americans, rapper Cardi B took to her Twitter to discuss our current economic situation but was met with criticism over her wealthy status. Known to clap back on...
hotnewhiphop.com

Elon Musk Offers To Step Down As Head Of Twitter In New Poll

Elon Musk is offering to step down as the head of Twitter. Elon Musk has posted a poll asking his Twitter followers whether he should step down as head of the social media platform. Musk says that he plans to abide by the results, whatever they may be. “Should I...
hotnewhiphop.com

Tory Lanez Not Charged With Witness Intimidation, Court Says Juror 39 Rode With Him In An Elevator

As the Canadian returned to court on Monday, it was revealed that a female jury member was seen riding with Lanez and his legal team. We’re hardly more than a week into Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s trial. Already, though, the world is struggling to keep up with all the details pouring out of the courtroom. Seeing as this trial isn’t on full display like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s was previously this year, we’ve had a much less intimate look at what’s been going on behind closed doors.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Tory Lanez’s DNA Not Found On Gun Used To Shoot Megan Thee Stallion, Expert Testifies

Tory Lanez’s DNA was reportedly not found on the gun used to shoot Megan Thee Stallion. Forensic scientist Marc Scott Taylor testified on Friday that Tory Lanez’s DNA was not found on the magazine of the gun used to shoot Megan Thee Stallion. Additionally, tests done on whether his DNA was anywhere else on the gun came back inconclusive.
hotnewhiphop.com

Amber Heard Explains Decision To Settle Johnny Depp Case

Amber Heard is settling her defamation case against Johnny Depp. Amber Heard has announced that she will be settling her defamation case against Johnny Depp. The actress explained the “very difficult decision” in a statement posted on Instagram, Monday morning. “It’s important for me to say that I...

