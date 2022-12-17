Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'
Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
Ashanti Answers Question About Getting Back With Nelly On ‘What What Happens Live’
Ashanti has responded to those questions about the possibility of her and Nelly ever resuming their romance. The R&B star recently appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked if there’s a chance of her and the St. Louis native getting back together. When hit with the question, Ashanti appeared to be slightly off-guard. “Oh my gosh,” she said before acknowledging how the recent performance of their collaboration “Body On Me” may have sparked speculation. “I saw a lot of comments. My reaction was…wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people...
Erykah Badu Is Preparing Summer Walker For Her Second Delivery As Her Doula
Summer Walker is preparing to deliver baby No. 2 with the help of R&B icon Erykah Badu as her doula — again. On Sunday (Dec. 18) the Still Over It singer revealed Badu’s crucial role in her second pregnancy on Instagram with photos of the two spending time together. More from VIBE.comErykah Badu To Release Her Own Weed Strain And Mushroom Tea Box SetSummer Walker Explains Why She Wanted A "White Or Gay Assistant" Following BacklashKeke Palmer Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump On 'Saturday Night Live' DONA.org defines a doula as “a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional and informational support...
Essence
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss’ Mother Speaks Out For The First Time Following His Death
Connie Boss Alexander, who had a close relationship with her son, says she ‘can’t use words right now’ following his passing. The news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died last week shook the internet and saddened loved ones and fans. His mother, Connie Boss Alexander, is breaking her silence for the first time since her son’s passing.
Toni Braxton Reveals Which Rapper Wants Her To Sing At Their Wedding
Toni Braxton stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show for Wednesday’s episode (Nov. 23) and shared fun facts about Thanksgiving with the Braxton family and her professional life. The Grammy Award-winning artist explained how her large family would have virtual and in-person celebrations this fall holiday season. “We’ve already started cooking,” the “Un-Break My Heart” singer began. “The Braxton family starts two weeks out.” More from VIBE.comToni Braxton To Star In New Anthology Movies On LifetimeSoulja Boy Says He's Leaving Twitter To Start His Own Platform, Calls Out Elon MuskElon Musk's Twitter Takeover Causes Celebrities To Bow Out From App She...
TMZ.com
Romeo Miller Slams Master P After Allegedly Receiving 1st Rap Snacks Royalty
Romeo Miller is proverbially snapping the olive branch his dad Master P offered in half … with yet another round of receipts that paint his dad like a money-loving overlord!!!. In a scathing clap back, Romeo accused Master P of never paying any earnings from the family “Rap Snacks”...
Keke Palmer’s baby news sparks Twitter debate about revealing paternity
In the wake of Keke Palmer‘s pregnancy announcement on “Saturday Night Live,” many questioned who the father might be. The questions about the baby’s father led to a Twitter debate about whether expectant mothers should share details their child’s father. Palmer has posted images of...
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Fuel Dating Gossip In West Hollywood: Watch
The model and the “Power” actor had the internet going crazy as the rumour mill began turning earlier this month. No more than a year ago, if you asked pretty much anyone online, they’d tell you that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were an “end game” couple. Practically since the start of their union, it seemed as though the model and actor were preparing for an eventual walk down the aisle. However, all of that suddenly and unexpectedly ended earlier this year when they announced their split to the world.
‘General Hospital’ Star Sonya Eddy Dies at 55: ‘Her Spirit and Light Will Live On’
Goodbye to a fan favorite. General Hospital star Sonya Eddy died on Monday, December 19. She was 55. Eddy's friend Octavia Spencer confirmed the news the following day via Instagram. "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," the Oscar winner, 52, wrote alongside a photo of the late star. "The world lost another creative angel. […]
Romeo Miller Says Master P Withheld ‘Rap Snacks’ Money For 15 Years
Romeo Miller continues to lash out at his father, Master P, most recently accusing the legendary mogul of withholding his earnings from his stake in the Rap Snacks brand. In an Instagram post on Monday (Dec. 19), the 33-year-old revealed he’ll be receiving his first check from the company, which he helped promote and endorse for over 15 years. More from VIBE.com50 Cent Turned Down $1.3 Million Record Deal From Universal Music GroupMaster P And Romeo Clash Over Family Business On Social MediaSnoop Dogg And Master P Rename Their Cereal Brand Following 'Snoop Loopz' Controversy “I would like to thank James...
ETOnline.com
Terry Hall, Lead Singer of The Specials, Dead at 63
Terry Hall, lead singer of the English ska band The Specials, has died. He was 63. In a statement released by The Specials on Monday, the band said Hall died on Sunday, Dec. 18, after a brief illness. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a...
Birdman Plans To Change His Name In 2023
Birdman will be taking on the popular “new year, new me” mantra in a significant way come 2023. The 53-year-old plans to change his government name back to what it was when he was born. “In February 2023, I won’t be Williams no more,” the Cash Money Records co-founder said on social media last week. “I’ll be Bryan Christopher Brooks. He a Patterson, I’m a Williams. 2023 I’m changing my name.” The “Still Fly” artist went on to explain how he became a “Williams,” and the reasoning for why he wants to be a “Brooks.” “I was born Bryan Brooks. My...
hotnewhiphop.com
London-Based R&B Group FLO Unleash Their Beautiful “Losing You” Single
Breakups are never easy. Luckily, London-based girl group FLO has shared their “Losing You” single that makes being on your own again easier than ever. The song arrived on Friday (December 16), and finds members Stella, Jorda, and Renée harmonizing as they express their vulnerable feelings. “Dishes...
hotnewhiphop.com
Wack 100 Checks DJ Akademiks Over Gunna Snitching Allegations
Disregarding reports from Akademiks, the artist manager joins 6ix9ine in accusing Gunna of snitching. It’s been less than a week since Gunna’s release from jail after taking a plea deal. As the story and YSL’s RICO case as a whole continue to develop, many big names are weighing...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Gets “Year Of The Rabbit” Treatment
Another silhouette has been added to the Year of the Rabbit collection. Luka Doncic has delivered his first-ever signature shoe this year, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Doncic certainly deserved his own shoe considering he is a future MVP. Hopefully, he can even win a title one day, although if he continues to get no help, then it is unlikely.
hotnewhiphop.com
Amber Heard Explains Decision To Settle Johnny Depp Case
Amber Heard is settling her defamation case against Johnny Depp. Amber Heard has announced that she will be settling her defamation case against Johnny Depp. The actress explained the “very difficult decision” in a statement posted on Instagram, Monday morning. “It’s important for me to say that I...
Complex
Big Sean Hints at Marriage With Ring in New Studio Footage
Just a month after Big Sean and Jhené Aiko welcomed their first child into the world, the Detroit rapper has sparked marriage rumors after displaying what appeared to be a wedding ring in a new social media post. Big Sean took to Instagram this weekend to tease new music,...
