SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas man who got caught up in a utility phone scam earlier this week is out nearly $1,500. On Wednesday, the 49-year-old Saline County man reported he received a call from someone claiming to be with Evergy. The recorded call claimed that Evergy was on the way to disconnect service at a property the man owns in Falun as it was 60 days past due, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO