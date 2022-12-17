ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Riley County Arrest Report December 20

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ALICIA LEEANN MINNER, 38, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $5,000. JEREMY LYNN HARPER, 44, Ogden, Failure to appear; Bond $500. DANIEL LUKE WEAVER,...
Sheriff: Kansas man lost nearly $1,500 in utility phone scam

SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas man who got caught up in a utility phone scam earlier this week is out nearly $1,500. On Wednesday, the 49-year-old Saline County man reported he received a call from someone claiming to be with Evergy. The recorded call claimed that Evergy was on the way to disconnect service at a property the man owns in Falun as it was 60 days past due, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
Tips for reducing financial stress around the holidays

The holiday season is upon us and feeling the need to spend money and purchase gifts can lead to stressful feelings. Megan McCoy, a professor in the Financial Planning Department in the College of Health and Human Sciences at Kansas State University, suggests a few ideas on how to reduce spending, while still enjoying the gift giving aspect of the holiday season.
Wildcats defeat Nebraska in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 23 points, snared 10 rebounds and had four steals as Kansas State won the 11th Wildcat Classic showcase beating Nebraska, 71-56. Kansas State improved to 10-1 under Jeremy Tang, who owns the best start by a first-year coach in school history. The Wildcats now are 9-2 in the classic and improved to 20-3 all-time against former conference foe Nebraska (6-6)
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Richard Peppers!

Congratulations to Richard Peppers of Augusta, the Week 15 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Richard, who scored 14 of 16 points, wins $100. Although the season is underway, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win great...
RCPD: Shotgun stolen from man's car in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Manhattan. Just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 500 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 30-year-old man reported his car was broken...
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

