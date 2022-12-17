Read full article on original website
Kansas man hospitalized after van rollover crash, fire
DICKINSON COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 11p.m. Monday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Uplander van driven by Dakota L. Jones, 27, Abilene, was northbound on Kansas 15 one and one half miles north of the Kansas 4 Junction.
Riley County Arrest Report December 20
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ALICIA LEEANN MINNER, 38, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $5,000. JEREMY LYNN HARPER, 44, Ogden, Failure to appear; Bond $500. DANIEL LUKE WEAVER,...
Sheriff: Kansas man lost nearly $1,500 in utility phone scam
SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas man who got caught up in a utility phone scam earlier this week is out nearly $1,500. On Wednesday, the 49-year-old Saline County man reported he received a call from someone claiming to be with Evergy. The recorded call claimed that Evergy was on the way to disconnect service at a property the man owns in Falun as it was 60 days past due, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
Tips for reducing financial stress around the holidays
The holiday season is upon us and feeling the need to spend money and purchase gifts can lead to stressful feelings. Megan McCoy, a professor in the Financial Planning Department in the College of Health and Human Sciences at Kansas State University, suggests a few ideas on how to reduce spending, while still enjoying the gift giving aspect of the holiday season.
RCPD: Pedestrian injured while failing to yield for 'Do Not Cross' signal
MANHATTAN - Initial reports from the Riley County Police Department indicate around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20th, Riley County Police Department officers responded to the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near the intersection of Leavenworth and N. 3rd Streets in Manhattan. Upon arrival, officers found a 2008...
🎥: MFD: Royal Towers Apartments issued violation due to deteriorating stairs, balconies
MANHATTAN - On Monday, December 19th, Manhattan Fire Department's Risk Reduction Division announced they had been contacted over the weekend with multiple videos showing possible code violations at Royal Towers located at 1700 N. Manhattan Avenue in Manhattan. Code inspectors met with the property management company, The Prime Company, to...
Wildcats defeat Nebraska in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 23 points, snared 10 rebounds and had four steals as Kansas State won the 11th Wildcat Classic showcase beating Nebraska, 71-56. Kansas State improved to 10-1 under Jeremy Tang, who owns the best start by a first-year coach in school history. The Wildcats now are 9-2 in the classic and improved to 20-3 all-time against former conference foe Nebraska (6-6)
KC-area woman sentenced for deadly wrong-way I-70 crash
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area woman is going to prison for her role in a fatal DUI crash. Desire C. Smith, 41, Blue Springs, was sentenced to 15 years Friday after pleading guilty to DWI Death of a Another Not Passenger, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
MHK man arrested for trying to cash fraudulent check, running from RCPD
MANHATTAN - A Manhattan man was arrested on Friday morning after attempting to cash a fraudulent check. According to the Riley County Police Department, 24-year-old Dale Corbin of Manhattan was at Commerce Bank on Poyntz Avenue around 9:00 am when he attempted to cash a fraudulent check. Employees at the...
K-State Student-Athletes Combine for 72 Academic All-Big 12 Honors
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Led by 18 individuals nominated with a perfect 4.0 GPA, Kansas State fall student-athletes in the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, football, soccer and volleyball combined for 72 Academic All-Big 12 honors, as the conference office announced its fall accolades on Tuesday.
Leonardville man injured in single vehicle crash Sunday evening
RILEY COUNTY - Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, December 19th, Riley County Police officers responded to the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Madison Road on the report of a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival officers found a 2008 Hyundai Accent, driven by 71-year-old Thomas Cohagen of Leonardville, had crashed into the...
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Richard Peppers!
Congratulations to Richard Peppers of Augusta, the Week 15 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Richard, who scored 14 of 16 points, wins $100. Although the season is underway, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win great...
RCPD: Shotgun stolen from man's car in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Manhattan. Just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 500 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 30-year-old man reported his car was broken...
UPDATE: Roads reopened following crash near Madison Road & Tuttle Creek Blvd intersection
RILEY COUNTY - UPDATE: The roadways have been reopened following crash near intersection of Madison Road and Tuttle Creek Blvd. Riley County Police Department is asking drivers to avoid Tuttle Creek Blvd. at the intersection with Madison Road, locally known as the 4-mile corner. Link to Google map of the...
