Postponements and cancellations
--Due to extreme winter weather forecasts, all Kansas State University campuses are limiting operations to essential personnel only on Dec. 22 and 23 ( Thursday and Friday ). Information on the university's inclement winter weather policy and remote employee frequently asked questions are available online. Faculty and staff should contact their direct supervisor with any questions.
Kansas universities facing $1.2B in deferred maintenance
TOPEKA — Restoring life safety and functional integrity to nearly 500 academic or research buildings on state university campuses in the Kansas Board of Regents system would cost an estimated $1.2 billion, officials said Thursday. The Board of Regents annually reviews deployment of approximately $40 million earmarked for deferred...
Tips for reducing financial stress around the holidays
The holiday season is upon us and feeling the need to spend money and purchase gifts can lead to stressful feelings. Megan McCoy, a professor in the Financial Planning Department in the College of Health and Human Sciences at Kansas State University, suggests a few ideas on how to reduce spending, while still enjoying the gift giving aspect of the holiday season.
Bubba's Homestead could benefit the community
Geary County resident Alyssa Petri has undertaken a project to develop a bee sanctuary and a market garden on her property adjacent to Clarks Creek Road southeast of Junction City. It will be called Bubba's Homestead. "I'm trying to amass a few bees so I can have pollinators and a market garden for the local community to come and get some fresh produce."
Kansas man dies after rollover crash on the Kansas Turnpike
LYON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Friday in Lyon County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by Wayne F. Segenhagen, 79, Wetmore, was southbound on Interstate 335 just north of the Emporia Service area. The driver made an evasive maneuver...
Driver in fatal Kansas hit-and-run turns himself in
LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run have identified the victim as 50-year-old Osvaldo Laffita-Ramirez of Emporia, according to Police Captain Lisa Hayes. The suspect identified as 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado of Emporia has come forward and is cooperating with the investigation, according to Hayes.
Prepare for a blast of artic weather
Geary County Emergency Management has announced that the potential for several inches of accumulating snow continues to increase late Wednesday night into Thursday. Focus less on the exact amount of snow, and more on the fact that even just a few inches will cause significant impacts when combined with 35-45 mph wind gusts and wind chills -30 degrees or lower.
Winter storm watch will be in effect Wednesday and Thursday
---- GEARY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT HAS PASSED ALONG INFORMATION FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ON A WINTER STORM WATCH THAT WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING......WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... Four or more inches of snowfall along with strong...
RCPD: Man allegedly threw brick at a semi in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage to property in Manhattan. Just after 11:30a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 700 block of Yuma Street, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Crete Carrier Corporation reported a 40-year-old man...
Riley County man hospitalized after crash
RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 2008 Hyundai Accent driven by Thomas Cohagen, 71, Leondardville, crashed into a ditch near the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Madison Road in Manhattan.
Wildcats defeat Nebraska in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 23 points, snared 10 rebounds and had four steals as Kansas State won the 11th Wildcat Classic showcase beating Nebraska, 71-56. Kansas State improved to 10-1 under Jeremy Tang, who owns the best start by a first-year coach in school history. The Wildcats now are 9-2 in the classic and improved to 20-3 all-time against former conference foe Nebraska (6-6)
Geary County Booking Photos Nov. 28 - Dec. 9
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Thomas Ariaz, Unlawful damage to property, Arrested 12/8. Cody Dodge, Interference with...
Junction City works to fix aging water lines
Aging water lines have been a challenge for the City of Junction City. City Manager Allen Dinkel said this week that they have adjusted salaries to recruit more staff. This past year over $1.2 million has been spent on replacing aged water lines in the older parts of the city. This program will continue in the future. Yes, they are addressing areas where we have had the most problems. The goal is to lower the incidents of water leaks and pipe failures in the future. This will free crews up for other work. Also, less water is wasted.
Development of a Haitian MultiCultural Center is an idea for downtown Junction City
For Martine Chery-Hilaire and participants in the 1st Thousand Members Club the mission is to educate, empower and unite Haitians to make a local and global impact. The goal is to eventually develop a multipurpose multicultural center where multicultural businesses can operate. "The businesses we want in there are aimed to grow the economy and also bring the community together."
Manhattan man tried to cash fraudulent check, ran from RCPD
MANHATTAN - A Manhattan man was arrested on Friday morning after attempting to cash a fraudulent check. According to the Riley County Police Department, 24-year-old Dale Corbin of Manhattan was at Commerce Bank on Poyntz Avenue around 9:00 am when he attempted to cash a fraudulent check. Employees at the...
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Richard Peppers!
Congratulations to Richard Peppers of Augusta, the Week 15 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Richard, who scored 14 of 16 points, wins $100. Although the season is underway, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win great...
Works moves forward on rural fire stations
Progress is continuing on both of the replacement fire stations for Geary County Rural Fire Department. The framework has started at Station 10 located in the Laurel Canyon area while Station 2 located on East Lyon's Creek Road had the concrete pad poured last week. The framework should start there...
Fatal Kan. hit-and-run driver put victim in his vehicle, fled
LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run crash and asking for help to locate a suspect identified as 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado of Emporia. Just before 7:30p.m. Thursday the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a car striking a pedestrian at 6th...
K-State Student-Athletes Combine for 72 Academic All-Big 12 Honors
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Led by 18 individuals nominated with a perfect 4.0 GPA, Kansas State fall student-athletes in the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, football, soccer and volleyball combined for 72 Academic All-Big 12 honors, as the conference office announced its fall accolades on Tuesday.
K-State Recaps Big 12 Championship, Previews Sugar Bowl on Monday
Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Player Breakout Interviews. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Monday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex to recap the Wildcats’ Big 12 Championship and preview the Sugar Bowl against Alabama. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
