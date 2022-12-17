Aging water lines have been a challenge for the City of Junction City. City Manager Allen Dinkel said this week that they have adjusted salaries to recruit more staff. This past year over $1.2 million has been spent on replacing aged water lines in the older parts of the city. This program will continue in the future. Yes, they are addressing areas where we have had the most problems. The goal is to lower the incidents of water leaks and pipe failures in the future. This will free crews up for other work. Also, less water is wasted.

