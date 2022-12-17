Steven Soderbergh: How Fifty Shades Of Grey Helped Magic Mike

Related
Adam Sandler Almost Starred In One Of Quentin Tarantino's Iconic '00s Films
But Sandler was already committed to a project by filmmaker Judd Apatow, who said he wasn't aware Tarantino was trying to book Sandler at that time.
'General Hospital' Star Sonya Eddy Dies At 55
"The world lost another creative angel," friend Octavia Spencer said of the TV actor.
Making His Mom Laugh Made Austin Butler An Actor, 'Elvis' Spills In Teary 'SNL' Monologue
“Tonight, anytime you see me doing a silly voice or making a funny face, that’s for you, Mom,” Austin Butler said to his late mother.
Margot Robbie Addresses Backlash To Her Brad Pitt Kiss Revelation
The "Babylon" actor recently said she improvised her kiss with her co-star because she wanted to take the "opportunity."
Jennifer Lawrence Calls Out Bryan Singer As Example Of 'Toxic Masculinity' In Hollywood
The actor said she witnessed "the biggest hissy fits thrown on set" by a male director.
‘Superman’ Actor Henry Cavill Is Moving On To Lead Amazon’s ‘Warhammer 40K’ Series
Cavill will star in and executive produce a movie and TV show based on the popular science fiction fantasy miniature war game.
HuffPost
230K+
Followers
13K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT
We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.https://www.huffpost.com/
Comments / 0