Stoughton, MA

Man wanted for murder of woman in Stoughton arrested in New York City

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

STOUGHTON - The man wanted for the murder of Amber Buckner in Stoughton last week is under arrest in New York City.

Victor Carter, 39, who has recent addresses in Stoughton and Brockton, was captured by police at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan Saturday afternoon, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's office.

Buckner was found dead in a small building behind a home on Park Street on Tuesday, December 13. A couple with ties to the home found her body. Neighbors told WBZ-TV they did not know who lived in the house.

"Carter had a relationship history with Buckner," Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement Saturday.

There's no word yet on a motive or how Bucker was killed.

Carter is being held in New York City until the court process can begin to bring him back to Stoughton District Court for arraignment.

"We extend our particular gratitude to the Port Authority Police for their help and assistance in their jurisdiction," Morrissey said. "If you do not feel safe in your relationship, or you know someone who is not safe in their relationship, calling SafeLink at 877-785-2020 is a confidential first step on the path to safety."

