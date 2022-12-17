Randall Council approves 2023 levy and budget

The Randall City Council approved a 3% increase for the 2023 tax levy, Wednesday, at its final meeting of 2022.

In 2022, the city collected a total of $167,760 in levy from city residents. The 3% increase sets the 2023 amount at $172,793. That is a decrease from the 5% increase to $176,148 that was approved on the preliminary levy in September.

City Manager Matt Pantzke said, once the Council had its final budget ready for approval, it felt a 3% increase was necessary to accommodate the budget.

“I do,” said Mayor Danny L. Noss. “I don’t know about everybody else.”

“I can live with 3%,” said Council Member Mary Venske.

Noss added that Randall has enterprise funds in its budget that other cities don’t, which helps them keep the levy low. Those include utilities such as natural gas and electricity, along with the municipal liquor store.

That levy will go toward a 2023 budget that includes $2.467 million in revenue and $2.354 million in expenditures. The general fund accounts for $409,823 of that budget, which is where the largest portion of levy dollars go.

The Council unanimously approved both the budget and levy.

Along with those issues, the Council also set the salary scale and fee schedule for 2023.

In terms of salaries, Maintenance Supervisor Patrick Kalis and Water - Wastewater Operator Keith Evans are due step increases for hitting years of employment milestones in December and January 2023, respectively. Evans is also eligible for raises when he reaches certain levels of certification.

“He’s eligible to take both his Class C Water and Class C Wastewater in 2023,” Pantzke said. “The agreement with him is that, as he completes or passes a test, then he gets a step increase.”

The only change to the city’s fee schedule — which can be found in its entirety on the city’s website — is the cost to rent the Bingo Park Community Building. That charge will go up from $100 to $125 in 2023.

Pantzke added that the refund policy for the key deposit will also be revised. Rather than refunding that deposit immediately, the city will inspect the building first.

Pantzke said the Council could also discuss the idea of raising the amount they are paid. If an adjustment is made, it couldn’t go into effect until January 2024 at the earliest.

“One thing the Council may want to consider is, the reimbursement you guys get for your service to the community hasn’t been increased for quite a few years,” he said. “It is something you can discuss. We just can’t enact it for a year after the decision’s made.”

Currently, council members are paid $95 per month and $65 above that for a special meeting. The mayor is paid $105 per month.

“There’s a $10 difference between the mayor and council members,” Noss said. “That should be a little less — a $5 difference instead of a $10 difference. I don’t do that much more.”

An example of a special meeting would be the public hearing held in August to discuss and get feedback on upcoming public improvement projects.

“If you want to put it onto the agenda to discuss more in January, I can do some research and see what other cities pay their council members and I can bring that back,” Pantzke said. “A decision can be made at that point.”

“Let’s do that,” said Council Member Ernie Wright. “I’m curious to see where other people are at.”

The Council made one other change, looking forward to 2023.

It voted to move Planning and Zoning meetings to the first Monday of each month. Currently, they are held on the second Monday. They will still be held at 5 p.m. at Randall City Hall.

“The reason behind it is, sometimes the Planning and Zoning meeting actually falls after the City Council meeting,” Pantzke said. “That’s a full month before it can get approved.”

Randall City Council Briefs:

In other business Wednesday, the Randall City Council:

• Held a public hearing regarding the 2023 proposed levy and budget. There were no community members present to speak;

• Accepted donations of $2,500 and $5,000 from the Randall Cushing Area Lions Club and Randall VFW Post 9073, respectively, for Fourth of July Fireworks. The city is acting as a pass-through to the Randall Area Business Group, which will purchase the fireworks;

• Agreed on a style for new flooring at the Randall Municipal Liquor Store and Bingo Park Community Building. Work is expected to take place in late January or early February 2023;

• Approved the purchase of a used pickup truck for the Public Works Department at a cost of $5,970 from MinnBid;

• Designated Bingo Park as the city’s polling place in 2023;

• Heard from City Manager Matt Pantzke that the city offices will be open all week, both the week after Christmas and New Years. Employees will get a day off of their choosing in observance of the holidays; and

• Heard from Pantzke that there was an error in Well 2 of the city’s water system. They were able to purchase and acquire a new chlorination pump from Northland Drilling and Absolute Electric repaired a starter to avoid any disruption in service.

The next meeting of the Randall City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Randall City Hall.