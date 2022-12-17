Lakhin's 17 lead Cincinnati past La Salle 78-60

CINCINNATI (AP) — Viktor Lakhin had 17 points in Cincinnati’s 78-60 win against La Salle on Saturday.

Lakhin was 7 of 8 shooting and 3 of 7 from the free throw line for the Bearcats (8-4). David Dejulius scored 17 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 7 from the line, and added three steals. Jeremiah Davenport was 3 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. Mike Adams-Woods also had 11.

The Explorers (5-6) were led in scoring by Josh Nickelberry, who finished with 15 points. La Salle also got 12 points and seven assists from Khalil Brantley. Anwar Gill also had nine points.

Cincinnati led La Salle 40-23 at the half, with Davenport (11 points) their high scorer before the break. Cincinnati outscored La Salle by one point over the final half, while Lakhin led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.