West Long Branch, NJ

Charlotte defeats Monmouth 80-46

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Jackson Threadgill’s 14 points helped Charlotte defeat Monmouth 80-46 on Saturday.

Threadgill shot 6 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the 49ers (9-2). Josh Aldrich scored 10 points while shooting 3 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Brice Williams finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Hawks (1-11) were led in scoring by Myles Ruth, who finished with 16 points. Jack Collins added seven points and six rebounds, and Myles Foster finished with six points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

