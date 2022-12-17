Read full article on original website
kq2.com
Shop St. Joe winner claim prize
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two lucky winners stepped forward this past Friday for the Shop St. Joe sweepstakes. Hannah and Marquest Smith are the two lucky winners of this year's shop St. Joseph sweepstakes. The two say they won by simply shopping at Hy-Vee for their normal family groceries. Upon figuring...
kq2.com
Tips to avoid freezing pipes
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Another thing to check on with the cold temperatures is your pipes to make sure they do not freeze. Earlier this year we spoke with staff at St. Joseph Winsupply on what you can do to be sure that your water will stay running. "When the House...
kq2.com
Local charity provides heating services
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With brutal cold and bitter temperatures on the way this week, one local area charity is reminding Saint Joseph residents of their services this winter season. Heartwarmers of Saint Joseph is a local charity affiliated with the AFL-CIO and wants to remind people they can ask for...
kq2.com
SJSD votes to implement action plan from Vision Forward
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Monday, the St. Joseph School District Board of Education voted to implement the action plan brought to the board by the Vision Forward committee. It has been nearly one year since the first Vision Forward community engagement meeting. The purpose of the meetings was to bring...
kq2.com
Local caregiver receives Mosaic Servant's Heart Award
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This year, Cameron Broyles won Mosaic's Servant's Heart Award, the highest award a Mosaic caregiver can achieve, for his work on his backpack program. With the help of the Mosaic Life Care Foundation, through Broyles Give Backpack Program where patients at Mosaic can receive a backpack at discharge filled with living necessities, as well as a list of resources for further assistance to help them through the next steps to healing.
kq2.com
Thousands without power after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey, and thousands are without power in its wake. The quake, recorded at 2:34 a.m. PT, was centered in the Pacific just off the coast, about 7.5 miles from the Humboldt County city of Ferndale, the survey said. That's about a 20-mile drive southwest of Eureka and a 280-mile drive northwest of Sacramento.
kq2.com
Pet safety tips for the cold weather
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If it's too cold for you, it's probably too cold for your pet, so keep your animals inside. That's according to the ASPCA. The organization also says to keep the home humidified and towel dry pets as soon as they come inside. It is also suggested to...
