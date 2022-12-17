ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avondale, AZ

cbs12.com

Man caught on camera kicking dog in Florida

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pennsylvania is caught on camera kicking a dog in Florida. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Scott Hoffman after video showed him kicking a dog in the front yard of a home. It happened Thursday in Cocoa Beach. **Warning-disturbing video...
COCOA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

State preparing to issue more medical marijuana licenses

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida's medical marijuana business could soon get a shot in the arm. The state is getting ready to issue 22 more medical marijuana licenses. Just 22 companies are licensed to operate medical marijuana dispensaries in Florida. But that number is expected to double,...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Gas prices continue to fall as families prepare for holiday travel

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida gas prices continue to fall as the holiday weekend approaches. AAA reports prices dropped 12 cents per gallon last week, marking the fifth consecutive week prices fell in the state. The average price per gallon on Sunday hit $3.04, which is the lowest daily...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Rapid weather changes on the way

Clear to partly cloudy skies for tonight. Lows by morning ranging from the 50s inland and Treasure Coast to the lower 60s in Metro Palm Beach County. Monday looks nice with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Wind: NE 10-15 mph. Highs in the mid 70s. Occasional rain and showers moves...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

FPL reports scams ramp up over the holidays

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — While people are gearing up to make the holidays the most wonderful time of the year, others are using this time as the perfect opportunity to take advantage of people. Florida Power and Light reports they see scams all year round, but they...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

A few showers mid week, then a cold weekend arrives

Overnight partly cloudy and cool with temps in the low 60's, upper mid 50's inland. An area of low pressure will move towards Florida's Gulf Coast on Tuesday. Scattered showers will return to the forecast with the potential heavy rainfall and localized flooding. Moisture will linger into Wednesday and Thursday...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Health concerns rise as 'tripledemic' tightens

SEATTLE (KOMO) — Doctors say this is the worst flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season in years. "For influenza, all by itself, we are seeing between five and 10 times the number of cases and hospitalizations that we would typically expect this time of year," said Dr. John Dunn, the medical director of preventative care at Kaiser Permanente Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE

