Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Phoenix Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Details about Brittney Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
Local Town Named Best Pet-Friendly City in the CountryGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Is Phoenix a Good Place to Find a Job?Evan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Related
cbs12.com
Man caught on camera kicking dog in Florida
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pennsylvania is caught on camera kicking a dog in Florida. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Scott Hoffman after video showed him kicking a dog in the front yard of a home. It happened Thursday in Cocoa Beach. **Warning-disturbing video...
cbs12.com
Trio accused of stealing more than 5 dozen boat propellers on Treasure Coast
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Three people are accused of stealing $73,000 worth of boat propellers to fuel their drug habits in St. Lucie County. Detectives arrested Richard Dale Gillispie, 39, of Fort Pierce; Christopher Ward Summerlin, 45, of Fort Pierce; and Michelle Stephanie Gillispie, 33, of Fort Pierce.
cbs12.com
Fentanyl Crackdown: Flurry of drug busts on Treasure Coast show enforcement is effective
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The single greatest drug threat facing this country - fentanyl - is becoming a problem across the state - most recently on the Treasure Coast. In just the past week, authorities have made multiple fentanyl busts in the region - arresting at least five people.
cbs12.com
I-Team: Not guilty insanity pleas; expert who interviewed face-eater interviewed Unabomber
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The CBS12 News I-Team is exploring a hotly debated criminal justice issue. Are Florida killers getting off too easy, blaming mental illness for their crimes to avoid the death penalty and serving hard time in prison?. A few weeks ago the so called face-eater killer,...
cbs12.com
State preparing to issue more medical marijuana licenses
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida's medical marijuana business could soon get a shot in the arm. The state is getting ready to issue 22 more medical marijuana licenses. Just 22 companies are licensed to operate medical marijuana dispensaries in Florida. But that number is expected to double,...
cbs12.com
Gas prices continue to fall as families prepare for holiday travel
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida gas prices continue to fall as the holiday weekend approaches. AAA reports prices dropped 12 cents per gallon last week, marking the fifth consecutive week prices fell in the state. The average price per gallon on Sunday hit $3.04, which is the lowest daily...
cbs12.com
Rapid weather changes on the way
Clear to partly cloudy skies for tonight. Lows by morning ranging from the 50s inland and Treasure Coast to the lower 60s in Metro Palm Beach County. Monday looks nice with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Wind: NE 10-15 mph. Highs in the mid 70s. Occasional rain and showers moves...
cbs12.com
FPL reports scams ramp up over the holidays
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — While people are gearing up to make the holidays the most wonderful time of the year, others are using this time as the perfect opportunity to take advantage of people. Florida Power and Light reports they see scams all year round, but they...
cbs12.com
A few showers mid week, then a cold weekend arrives
Overnight partly cloudy and cool with temps in the low 60's, upper mid 50's inland. An area of low pressure will move towards Florida's Gulf Coast on Tuesday. Scattered showers will return to the forecast with the potential heavy rainfall and localized flooding. Moisture will linger into Wednesday and Thursday...
cbs12.com
Health concerns rise as 'tripledemic' tightens
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Doctors say this is the worst flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season in years. "For influenza, all by itself, we are seeing between five and 10 times the number of cases and hospitalizations that we would typically expect this time of year," said Dr. John Dunn, the medical director of preventative care at Kaiser Permanente Washington.
Comments / 0