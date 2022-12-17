ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospital workers refuse to miss work during blizzard

By Jordan Rodriguez
 3 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Hospitals across our state have been troubled by the weather we have received. Patient intake at Trinity Health in Minot has slowed due to the conditions of our roads, and people deciding to wait out the blizzard instead of seeking treatment– but with roads coated in snow, are their enough medical professionals in our hospitals to take care of those who need assistance?

“We’ve had very little call outs for this storm, the staff who have called out it has been because they have been stuck in airports trying to get back to Minot,” said Trinity Health Director of Case Management, Amy Bergrude. ” We’ve communicated with staff, and they’ve taken extra time to travel.”

The commitment of nurses in our hospitals tells us a lot about how much they care about keeping our community healthy. Some doctors and nurses are so dedicated that they sometimes spend nights in the hospital.

“Several staff members have stayed on both campuses and stayed several days during this snow storm, to cover the mission essential areas of the hospital that need the staff,” added Bergrude.

Since intake has slowed, you would think it would lighten the load for the staff. But it can actually make it more stressful. Bergrude says that patients being by themselves can cause more work for our doctors and nurses.

“Their families can’t visit, they have to come on their own, their by themselves and scared, fear of the unknown, when they might get home themselves. So, nurses, and doctors, and all the other staff here at Trinity have to provide extra compassion to take care of the patients needs,” said Bergrude.

Now that roads are slowly starting to open back up, Trinity is fully prepared for the jolt in intake. This decrease in patients won’t last long, though, as many hospitals can expect patient intake to rise anywhere between 10 and 20% during Christmas.

KX News

KX News

