In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-Nup
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for Murder
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officials
Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout Resume
Woman Learns That Her Stomach Produces Alcohol After Getting Charged with a DUI
Former Cardinals fan favorite Matt Carpenter has a new home after career revival
Matt Carpenter’s career hit the highest of highs and reach new lows with the St. Louis Cardinals. After a revival with the Yankees, Carp has signed on with the Padres. Matt Carpenter proved he could do it all with the Yankees. The longtime Cardinal signed on as a project with New York, and revived his career last offseason thanks to friend and Cincinnati Reds professional hitter Joey Votto.
Braves best offer to Dansby Swanson never came close
The Atlanta Braves were about $70 million short on their best possible offer for shortstop Dansby Swanson, who signed with the Chicago Cubs instead. Dansby Swanson’s wife, Mallory Pugh, plays for the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars, so it makes since that his recent marriage would coincide with a major career decision.
Angels make key move to get Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani more help
The Los Angeles Angels are aiming to make their team better this offseason, and they’re making the right moves by signing Brandon Drury. The Los Angeles Angels have some of the best players in the league, particularly Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. With these two players, the team should be a championship-caliber one, but it’s not quite yet as they’ve lacked reliable help on the roster.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chicago Cubs dream lineup with Dansby Swanson in it
Here is what a Chicago Cubs lineup that includes Dansby Swanson could look like in 2023. With the news that the Chicago Cubs have inked free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million deal, some of the questions surrounding the franchise heading into next season were answered. Swanson becomes one of the new faces for the Wrigley Field faithful to cheer while also adding some potential pop to a Cubs lineup that was in need of a boost.
Former MLB GM pitches a wildly irresponsible Bryan Reynolds-Cardinals trade
Dan O’Dowd, a former general manager for the Colorado Rockies, pitched a trade that would send Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the St. Louis Cardinals. If the Bucs do trade away prized outfielder Bryan Reynolds, it will be for a trade package which includes multiple top prospects. There is no denying that, as several market insiders have suggested the Pirates want a ‘Juan Soto-like trade package’ for Reynolds, even if they won’t receive it.
3 Bears players who won’t be back for the 2023 season
The Chicago Bears are building for the future and can spend big in the 2023 offseason, but that means these players are almost surely gone next season. There were never the highest of hopes for the Chicago Bears in the 2022 season. And truthfully, their record reflects about what we expected from this team as they head into Week 16 with only three wins on the year. Yet, it’s actually difficult to not feel positive about the franchise moving forward, especially with the way that Justin Fields has emerged as a bonafide playmaker and seemingly the franchise cornerstone they’d hoped he’d be in the Windy City.
Boston Red Sox setting Trevor Story up for failure amidst Xander Bogaert departure
Are the Red Sox setting Trevor Story up for failure?. Imagine being Trevor Story this winter. After signing with the Boston Red Sox last offseason for six years, $140M, a pretty great deal coming off an injury-ridden season, you arrive at spring training to a lukewarm welcome. You then spend...
Dansby Swanson sends emotional goodbye to Braves, Atlanta
The Braves were unable to re-sign Dansby Swanson, who inked a lucrative deal with the Cubs, and the shortstop sent an emotional goodbye message to Atlanta. Though it became expected after a certain point, Atlanta Braves fans hoped that the organization would find a way to keep Dansby Swanson around as the shortstop hit free agency this offseason. That didn’t come to pass. Swanson signed a monster deal to head to the Chicago Cubs, thus breaking the hearts of many fans in the Metro.
Mets didn’t even have to break the bank for latest crucial signing
The New York Mets would’ve had a hard time replacing Adam Ottavino, and they managed to sign him to a cost-friendly deal for the next two seasons. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Adam Ottavino is officially rejoining the New York Mets for at least another season. After a disappointing playoff run and a tough second-place finish in the NL East standings, the team certainly had some issues that needed to be addressed to become contenders in the near future.
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State prediction and odds for Guaranteed Rate Bowl (fade points with question marks on both sides))
Wisconsin and Oklahoma State are both going through massive transitions this offseason and will look to finish underwhelming seasons. Neither Wisconsin or Oklahoma State will have their regular starting quarterback as both Badgers’ Graham Mertz and Cowboys’ Spencer Sanders hit the transfer portal, among other key contributors on both sides. The Badgers also opted to hire Luke Fickell from Cincinnati, passing over interim head coach Jim Leonhard.
Jalen Hurts gives cryptic update on injury, status vs. Cowboys
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stunned the NFL world as it was revealed the MVP candidate suffered a shoulder injury and his update on Tuesday was cryptic. Jalen Hurts delivered another MVP-level performance to move the Philadelphia Eagles to 13-1 on Sunday against the Bears and that put all eyes on a Christmas Eve showdown with the rival Dallas Cowboys as Philly could potentially twist the knife in their NFC East foes by clinching the division and the No. 1 seed with a win. Then came Monday’s aftershocks.
