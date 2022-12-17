ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

communityadvocate.com

MassDOT announces ramp closures for routes 495, 290

MARLBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing overnight ramp closures for the ramps from I-495 southbound to I-290 westbound, and I-290 westbound to I-495 southbound in Hudson and Marlborough. These temporary ramp closures will take place nightly on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec....
MARLBOROUGH, MA
homenewshere.com

Select Board hears 333 Andover St. proposal

WILMINGTON — During the Select Board meeting on Monday night, Cabot, Cabot & Forbes CEO Jay Doherty presented early ideas for a proposed partnership with the town to build a mixed-use development at 333 Andover St. Town Manager Jeff Hull opened by reminding the community that the Select Board...
WILMINGTON, MA
WCAX

NH auto dealer to pay $1.25M to resolve consumer complaints

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An auto dealership has agreed to pay a $1.25 million settlement to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive acts or practices against consumers, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Monday. A Merrimack County Superior Court judge approved the settlement, which recognizes that there...
CONCORD, NH
homenewshere.com

Select Board sets tax rate, shifts 1.66 percent

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met for the annual tax rate classification hearing with Town Assessor Joanne Foley and Town Accountant Al Rego. The purpose of the hearing is to allocate the local property tax levy among five property classes for fiscal year 2023, as well as select a minimum residential factor, address residential and small commercial exemptions, and address a discount of up to 25 percent for open space property.
TEWKSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough firefighters respond to residential fire

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department were called to a structure fire this afternoon. The fire at 391 Farm Road was reported at 4:48 p.m. Engine 3, Engine 1, Engine 5, Rescue 1, Tower 1 and Car 5 responded on the initial alarm. Patriot EMS responded to the scene with an ambulance. Engine 3 was the first due truck on scene and reported smoke and fire from the rear of the house with possible extension to the attic space.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Boston

No reform, no deal, says Mayor Wu on police contract

"That is the charge that I was given by the residents across the city." Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday the city will not sign any contract with the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association unless it contains provisions on police reform. “We continue to have conversations and our firm position is...
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Proposed school start time changes

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Public Schools’ Transportation Coordinator Lisa Faretra provided updates for proposed school start time changes to the School Committee at their most recent meeting. Pending School Committee approval, the changes could be instituted as early as the 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand introduced the...
WILMINGTON, MA
homenewshere.com

RMHS students named ‘Certificate of Academic Excellence’ winners

READING – Superintendent of Schools Tomas Milaschewski announced the two recipients of the. Superintendent’s Certificate of Academic Excellence at the School Committee meeting of December 15. Named to the top academic award for Reading Memorial High School, presented annually, were seniors Abigail LeBovidge and Brendan Manning. In making...
READING, MA
Boston

Community rallies behind Roslindale businesses damaged in crash

A car crashed into a building on Corinth Street on Sunday causing significant structural damage. Members of the Boston community are rallying around Roslindale businesses that were damaged Sunday when a car crashed into the building that houses them, causing the facade of the structure to come down. The Boston...
BOSTON, MA
95.5 FM WIFC

Marshfield Fire Department To Charge For Some Services

MARSHFIELD, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Marshfield Fire Department has never charged for their services before, but starting next year that’s going to change. Starting January 1st, Marshfield fire and rescue will be charging for their response services, a decision that was not made easily. “It was an idea...
MARSHFIELD, WI
1420 WBSM

Randolph Couple Charged in Alleged $5 Million Ponzi Scheme

RANDOLPH — State officials have filed a complaint against a Randolph couple accused of preying on local Haitian community members in an alleged Ponzi scheme that lost more than $5 million. The Secretary of the Commonwealth's office says its Securities Division filed an administrative complaint Monday against Milendophe Duperier...
RANDOLPH, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Man Caught Stealing Copper Wire, Pair Busted in Same Incident

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Dec. 5, 2:19 p.m.: A car pulled out of a parking lot on Mt. Auburn Street near Cottage Street and struck a vehicle heading eastbound. Police arrived and spoke to the drivers. The driver of the vehicle that struck the other one had an odor of alcohol and other signs of impairment. The man admitted to drinking alcohol before driving. John Driscoll, 55, of Medford, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
WATERTOWN, MA

