boreal.org
Here are the new Minnesota laws taking effect Jan. 1.
From Bring Me The News Staff - Bring Me The News - December 16, 2022. The new year will mean new laws going into effect in Minnesota. A few notable laws passed during the last two legislative sessions will take effect Jan. 1. They include measures meant to help increase...
Minnesota House panel to vote on remodel of State Office Building
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Office Building needs major renovations to fix problems that pose safety risks to the people who work and visit there, state staff tasked with the building's upkeep told a panel of lawmakers Monday. "Every time the doors open, I have concerns about the infrastructure, if we're gonna have some type of a failure," said retiring Chief Sergeant at Arms Bob Meyerson. "And I always have concerns about the security aspects. It's a dark cloud hanging over our head all the time."Meyerson and building management, during a House Rules Committee, laid the issues with the...
Stimulus Checks 2023: What to Expect and When in the New Year
As 2022 comes to a close, many Americans will be wondering if they can expect some financial relief in the next year.
minnesota100.com
Minnesota Families Calling For Sentencing Reform Rally Outside Governor’s Residence
(St. Paul, MN) — A group of Minnesota families is calling for prison sentencing reforms. Families of people serving long prison sentences rallied outside the governor’s residence in St. Paul yesterday. The group is hoping to raise awareness about the struggles of those who are incarcerated and their families. The founder of the Wrongfully Incarcerated and Over-Sentenced Family Council says the families are asking for quicker reviews of long sentences and possible wrongful convictions.
DNR finalizes plan for wolf conservation
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has finalized an updated approach to wolf conservation. The plan will span a decade and includes guidelines on how to best help approach sustaining the state's wolf population. This includes the history of the wolf population, as well as details on the public attitudes towards wolves, tribal perspectives, as well as ways to help support a thriving wolf population, according to a press release.
Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care
Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health announced their plans to merge last month, and we can expect their paid talkers to provide the corporate ooze of benevolence. They’ll tell us the merger is a chance to offer higher consolidation of care, improve quality of care and coordination of care, and save health care dollars. The […] The post Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com
DFL says 2023 sports betting push will put Minnesota's tribes in charge
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It's become a perennial question around the state Capitol: will this be the year that sports betting becomes legal in Minnesota?. Democrats who will take full control of the Legislature in January say any renewed effort will put Minnesota's Native American tribes in charge of sports betting operations. In 2022, the House passed a pro-tribes bill, but it stalled in the Senate over a philosophical disagreement on whether racetracks should get a cut of the action.
State's largest shelter for those experiencing homelessness responds to federal plan
MINNEAPOLIS — Hours after the Biden-Harris Administration announced a plan to reduce homelessness 25% by 2025, Minnesota’s largest shelter for families experiencing homelessness said they'd welcome the focused effort. But Grace Rieck, the director of shelter operations at People Serving People also acknowledged the plan may be a...
kfgo.com
119K sign up for 2023 MNsure health insurance coverage
ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than 119,500 Minnesotans signed up for 2023 health insurance through the MNsure state-run exchange during open enrollment Nov. 1 through Dec. 15. CEO Nate Clark said those families, with tax credits available only through MNsure, will save $560 per month on average on health insurance premiums.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Governor Walz Reappoints Erin Sindberg Porter as Chair of Commission on Judicial Selection
MINNEAPOLIS, MN—On December 14, Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced the reappointment of Erin Sindberg Porter as chair of the Commission on Judicial Selection. She was initially appointed to this position in October 2020. Sindberg Porter is a partner at Jones Day in Minneapolis. She represents...
iheart.com
Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State
Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
redlakenationnews.com
Homeless camp residents in Cedar-Riverside find local governments shifting responsibility for them
As human waste piled up near a growing homeless encampment in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, local residents, business owners and City Council Member Jamal Osman begged multiple layers of government for a portable toilet for its occupants. Ushered from one agency to another, they eventually got the port-a-potties after six weeks...
redlakenationnews.com
Trump's 2024 run leads to soul-searching from past supporters in Minnesota
ELK RIVER, MINN. - Nadine Ricke isn't sure who she will support for president in 2024, but the 64-year-old Republican knows it won't be Donald Trump. "He's kind of gone off the rails," Ricke said while bagging pastries for customers at the Blue Egg Bakery on Main Street. Once a Trump supporter, Ricke said she soured on the former president "when he didn't want to give up the White House."
redlakenationnews.com
Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons
The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
boreal.org
Governor Walz Announces $4.6 Million for Business Expansion Across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development • December 16, 2022. Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced funding for four businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. The total award is more than $4.6 million and is expected to create 276 jobs over the next three years.
Light Reading
Biden admin awards over $5.8 million to Minnesota in 'Internet for All' grants
WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Minnesota received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Minnesota is receiving $5,881,905.10 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
boreal.org
Future of Us: How the pandemic has and hasn’t changed the ‘Land of 20,000 Nonprofits’
Tonya Allen, president of the McKnight Foundation, says Minnesota has the resources needed for transformational change, but its philanthropic community needs a shared vision to actually move the needle. “I think that sometimes we have to set aside our own priorities,” Allen said, “to actually move forward a collective set of priorities.” Photo: Kerem Yücel | MPR News.
police1.com
Minn. court: Widow wrongly denied benefits after LEO husband died by suicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled on a lawsuit stemming from the death of Washington County Sheriff's deputy Jerome Lannon in 2018. The court found that Lannon's wife was wrongly denied death benefits after the he died by suicide due to a PTSD diagnosis.
agupdate.com
Corn input costs up $100 for 2023; soybeans up $50
Fair Farm Rent meetings and webinars are coming up again throughout Minnesota’s farm country in January and February. Presented by David Bau and Nathan Hulinsky, Extension educators in Ag Business Management, the workshops guide participants through factsheets and worksheets to determine fair land rents and more. Materials are customized...
Minnesota Daily
Opinion: Open letter to President Gabel and the Board of Regents
Since before the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Students for a Democratic Society has been organizing on campus to protect and expand women’s and reproductive rights. We have organized marches, rallies, call-ins and more to demand immediate action from University administration, yet you so far have ignored our demands.
