ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Office Building needs major renovations to fix problems that pose safety risks to the people who work and visit there, state staff tasked with the building's upkeep told a panel of lawmakers Monday. "Every time the doors open, I have concerns about the infrastructure, if we're gonna have some type of a failure," said retiring Chief Sergeant at Arms Bob Meyerson. "And I always have concerns about the security aspects. It's a dark cloud hanging over our head all the time."Meyerson and building management, during a House Rules Committee, laid the issues with the...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO