Louisiana State

Channel 3000

Opinion: Indicting Trump would be incredibly controversial, but it may be the only remedy

After more than a year of digging through evidence to understand what happened on one of the darkest days in American history, the House January 6 committee has issued its findings: Former President Donald Trump aided an insurrection and should be charged with multiple felonies. That conclusion is extraordinary, unprecedented...
Channel 3000

Opinion: The January 6 committee’s devastating conclusions

Concluding its final public meeting Monday, the House January 6 committee released a summary of its key findings — the conclusions of which are devastating, even if they lack all the details expected in the final report. Following 18 months of deliberations and hearings, more than 1,000 witnesses and...
ILLINOIS STATE
Channel 3000

Inside the ugly fight to become the next Republican chair

NEW YORK — Struggling to unify after another disappointing election, the Republican National Committee is consumed by an increasingly nasty leadership fight as the GOP navigates its delicate relationship with former President Donald Trump. “It’ll be ugly as hell for a while,” longtime RNC member Ron Kaufman said....
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

President Joe Biden’s bullish 2024 talk does little to tamp down chatter

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden toasted a reelection campaign with his French counterpart. He and the Rev. Al Sharpton talked about the prospect during a photo-op. And, for someone who often meanders through his thoughts, Biden has been notably explicit about his political plans. “Our intention is to run...
GEORGIA STATE
Channel 3000

Retiring GOP senator says Trump’s influence on party is ‘waning’

Retiring Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey offered a pointed closing message for his fellow Republican colleagues on Sunday, saying that former President Donald Trump’s hold on the party is “waning.”. “I have heard from many, many formerly very pro-Trump voters that they think it’s time for our party to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Channel 3000

House panel looks to hold Trump accountable; Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape; Packers remain in playoff hunt | Hot off the Wire podcast

» The House Jan. 6 committee is urging the Justice Department to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and “a time of reflection and reckoning.”. » The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee...
Channel 3000

Mark Hamill talks fundraising for Ukraine, love of politics

“These are the drones you’re looking for,” reads an appeal for donations to a Ukraine fundraising effort next to a picture of none other than legendary “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill. Since Hamill was tapped as an ambassador for United24’s “Army of Drones” campaign earlier this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Channel 3000

Takeaways from Monday’s Jan. 6 committee meeting

The January 6 committee used its final public meeting Monday to summarize its 17-month investigation with a simple closing statement: All roads lead to Donald Trump. Members focused on how the former president’s direct involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election makes him responsible for the violence that unfolded at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and unfit to hold future office.
ARIZONA STATE
Channel 3000

Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major boost for President Joe Biden’s pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks — and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.
ILLINOIS STATE
Channel 3000

U.S. braces for blast of cold, snow; Postal Service increasing EV fleet; telemedicine for abortions begins in Kansas | Hot off the Wire podcast

» The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee is meeting to vote on whether to publicly release years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. » Former Texas police officer Aaron Dean, who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window of her home in 2019, has been sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison.
ARIZONA STATE

