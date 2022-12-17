Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz Knocks Trump's Influence in Front of His Supporters
Gaetz said that while he plans to vote for Trump in 2024, he does not agree with the former president's support of Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker.
‘Roadmap to justice:’ Jan. 6 panel backs four charges for Donald Trump
WASHINGTON — The Jan. 6 committee set out to compile a public record for history of the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but its final report has become so much more — a “roadmap to justice,” as Americans come to terms with Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Opinion: Indicting Trump would be incredibly controversial, but it may be the only remedy
After more than a year of digging through evidence to understand what happened on one of the darkest days in American history, the House January 6 committee has issued its findings: Former President Donald Trump aided an insurrection and should be charged with multiple felonies. That conclusion is extraordinary, unprecedented...
Opinion: The January 6 committee’s devastating conclusions
Concluding its final public meeting Monday, the House January 6 committee released a summary of its key findings — the conclusions of which are devastating, even if they lack all the details expected in the final report. Following 18 months of deliberations and hearings, more than 1,000 witnesses and...
Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee set to release Trump’s taxes in the coming days
The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee said Tuesday it would release former President Donald Trump’s tax returns within days and asserted that the IRS failed to properly audit the former president’s taxes while he was in office. The committee also released a report Tuesday that detailed six...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Stimulus update: Exact dates $1,050 direct one-time payments will arrive in California revealed
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
Congress may pass new retirement rules. These 7 changes are on the table
New retirement rules could make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them, if lawmakers pass their end-of-year omnibus spending package.
Inside the ugly fight to become the next Republican chair
NEW YORK — Struggling to unify after another disappointing election, the Republican National Committee is consumed by an increasingly nasty leadership fight as the GOP navigates its delicate relationship with former President Donald Trump. “It’ll be ugly as hell for a while,” longtime RNC member Ron Kaufman said....
President Joe Biden’s bullish 2024 talk does little to tamp down chatter
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden toasted a reelection campaign with his French counterpart. He and the Rev. Al Sharpton talked about the prospect during a photo-op. And, for someone who often meanders through his thoughts, Biden has been notably explicit about his political plans. “Our intention is to run...
Retiring GOP senator says Trump’s influence on party is ‘waning’
Retiring Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey offered a pointed closing message for his fellow Republican colleagues on Sunday, saying that former President Donald Trump’s hold on the party is “waning.”. “I have heard from many, many formerly very pro-Trump voters that they think it’s time for our party to...
House panel looks to hold Trump accountable; Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape; Packers remain in playoff hunt | Hot off the Wire podcast
» The House Jan. 6 committee is urging the Justice Department to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and “a time of reflection and reckoning.”. » The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee...
The Jan. 6 committee will make its closing argument today. Here’s what to watch.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot will make its final public presentation Monday about the unprecedented effort by Donald Trump to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost in 2020. The committee has called it an “attempted coup” that warrants criminal prosecution from the Justice Department.
Mark Hamill talks fundraising for Ukraine, love of politics
“These are the drones you’re looking for,” reads an appeal for donations to a Ukraine fundraising effort next to a picture of none other than legendary “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill. Since Hamill was tapped as an ambassador for United24’s “Army of Drones” campaign earlier this...
Takeaways from Monday’s Jan. 6 committee meeting
The January 6 committee used its final public meeting Monday to summarize its 17-month investigation with a simple closing statement: All roads lead to Donald Trump. Members focused on how the former president’s direct involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election makes him responsible for the violence that unfolded at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and unfit to hold future office.
Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major boost for President Joe Biden’s pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks — and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.
TikTok executive refuses Jake Tapper’s multiple requests to acknowledge China’s treatment of Uyghurs
In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper Tuesday, a TikTok executive refused multiple times to acknowledge China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, which the US State Department has labeled a genocide and a United Nations report said may constitute “crimes against humanity.”. In response to...
U.S. braces for blast of cold, snow; Postal Service increasing EV fleet; telemedicine for abortions begins in Kansas | Hot off the Wire podcast
» The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee is meeting to vote on whether to publicly release years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. » Former Texas police officer Aaron Dean, who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window of her home in 2019, has been sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison.
