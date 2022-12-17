Read full article on original website
homenewshere.com
Reading boys hoop team emerging as early favorites
READING — The Reading High boys' basketball team is off to a great start, improving to 2-0 with a 54-42 victory over Woburn, Thursday night at Hawkes Field House. The Rockets built an eight-point lead in the first quarter, maintained it through halftime and then moved into a double-digit lead in the third quarter, and maintained it in the fourth.
whdh.com
2 Haverhill HS football coaches, player arraigned in hazing investigation
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Haverhill High School football coaches and an 18-year-old were arraigned in Haverhill District Court Tuesday on charges stemming from three alleged hazing incidents, officials said. Head football coach Timothy O’Connor, 48, was charged with intimidation of a witness, failure to file a 51A, and failure...
communityadvocate.com
‘The whole town of Hudson is going to miss him:’ Hudson football coach retires
HUDSON – After 25 years of Friday night lights, Hudson High School’s Head Football Coach Dan McAnespie is retiring. “I feel it’s time,” he said. The day he broke the news to his team was tough, he said. “There was some shock and some disbelief. At...
insideradio.com
It’s Official: WEEI Will Begin 2023 With A Revamped Airstaff.
Audacy sports WEEI-FM Boston (93.7) has made the official announcement about a series of airstaff changes at the market’s legacy sports talker. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon co-host Christian Fauria will move to middays, joining Andy Gresh. Rich Keefe, who is currently paired with Gresh in middays, will migrate to nights, which are currently hosted by Mike Mutnansky who announced his impending exit on Twitter. Keefe will also serve as pregame host for Boston Red Sox baseball broadcasts, for which WEEI is the flagship station.
homenewshere.com
RMHS students named ‘Certificate of Academic Excellence’ winners
READING – Superintendent of Schools Tomas Milaschewski announced the two recipients of the. Superintendent’s Certificate of Academic Excellence at the School Committee meeting of December 15. Named to the top academic award for Reading Memorial High School, presented annually, were seniors Abigail LeBovidge and Brendan Manning. In making...
These are the best restaurants in the suburbs of Boston, according to diners
LYNN, Mass. — While Boston is widely renown as one of the top culinary scenes in the country, foodies looking for a delicious bite to eat don’t have to travel too far outside of the city to find a plethora of highly rated restaurants. OpenTable says it analyzed...
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
homenewshere.com
Proposed school start time changes
WILMINGTON — Wilmington Public Schools’ Transportation Coordinator Lisa Faretra provided updates for proposed school start time changes to the School Committee at their most recent meeting. Pending School Committee approval, the changes could be instituted as early as the 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand introduced the...
NECN
Will We See a White Christmas in New England?
Historically, odds are not in our favor for a White Christmas in southern New England. And this year again it looks like we miss out on the opportunity for snow. A late week storm system seemed promising a couple days ago (with a colder model output and snow around), but forecast models are now in agreement that warm air will be too much to overcome with a more northerly track.
Person Ejected From Car After Colliding With Tractor-Trailer In Central Mass
A major route in one Central Massachusetts town was closed for several hours following a multi-truck crash where one person was thrown from their vehicle, officials said. First responders were called to the crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 20 in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, Dec. 20, accord…
Taco John's To Open New Restaurants In Lawrence, Leominster
Taco John's, the popular quick-service restaurant chain with stores in 22 states, will soon join another. Construction work will soon break ground on two new Taco John restaurants in Lawrence and Leominster, a press release announced on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Lawrence location at 50 South Broadway is set to...
Boston Globe
We asked for the best Bertucci’s dish. Here are your favorites.
20 locations remain open in Massachusetts. Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s faced some challenging experiences recently—they filed for bankruptcy and closed five locations in Massachusetts on Dec. 5. The eatery, born in Somerville in 1981, is known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, and has gained a following over the years. However, a representative from the company said that they experienced “severe setbacks” due to the pandemic, which led to the decision.
communityadvocate.com
Route 20 in Shrewsbury closed following crash
SHREWSBURY – Drivers on Route 20 in Shrewsbury may be facing delays. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, Route 20 is closed in both directions between Grafton Street and Route 140 following a crash. The Westborough Fire Department tweeted that the crash involved a tractor trailer and car. A...
Threat of collapse after driver crashes into building in Boston
In Boston, a building was evacuated after a car crashed into the block of stores at 8 Corinth St.
tourcounsel.com
Wrentham Village Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Massachusetts
The Simon Group is the king in terms of developing shopping centers and most of the best outlets in the United States belong to them. The one in the city of Boston is no exception and if you go to this wonderful city you can go to the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. It is only 40 minutes by car from Boston and has numerous alternatives to go shopping, including internationally renowned brands such as Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lacoste, Prada or the English brand AllSaints. And if you want to buy merchandise from the city's sports teams such as the Red Sox, Celtics or Patriots you can go to Locker Room by Lids in addition to having the most recognized forms of sportswear.
Taco John's To Open New Restaurants In Massachusetts
Taco John's, the popular quick-service restaurant chain with stores in 22 states, will soon join another. Construction work will soon break ground on two new Taco John restaurants in Lawrence and Leominster, a press release announced on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Lawrence location at 50 South …
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of Massachusetts
An eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the country, pierogis are among the most beloved comfort foods. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small shop in western Mass.
westfordcat.org
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Peanut
WESTFORD — Peanut, a 9-month-old spayed female rabbit is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “Peanute is pretty good with people, kids, but we’re not too sure about dogs and cats,” said Casey, a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT. She continued, “she...
studyfinds.org
Best Hotels In Boston: Top 5 Places To Stay In Beantown Most Recommended By Experts
Ah, Boston. One can’t help but think of Fenway Park, Faneuil Hall, Mike’s Pastry, and of course, the accent. But this article isn’t about baseball, food, or accents; it’s about the hotels that accentuate the Bean’s skyline. We searched the web, checking expert reviews to find the five Boston hotels that appeared most often across the pros’ lists, and we’ve assembled the best of the best here for you.
Former New England mob boss ‘Cadillac Frank’ Salemme dead at 89
The 89-year-old was serving a life sentence at a federal medical prison in Missouri.
