ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homenewshere.com

Reading boys hoop team emerging as early favorites

READING — The Reading High boys' basketball team is off to a great start, improving to 2-0 with a 54-42 victory over Woburn, Thursday night at Hawkes Field House. The Rockets built an eight-point lead in the first quarter, maintained it through halftime and then moved into a double-digit lead in the third quarter, and maintained it in the fourth.
READING, MA
whdh.com

2 Haverhill HS football coaches, player arraigned in hazing investigation

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Haverhill High School football coaches and an 18-year-old were arraigned in Haverhill District Court Tuesday on charges stemming from three alleged hazing incidents, officials said. Head football coach Timothy O’Connor, 48, was charged with intimidation of a witness, failure to file a 51A, and failure...
HAVERHILL, MA
insideradio.com

It’s Official: WEEI Will Begin 2023 With A Revamped Airstaff.

Audacy sports WEEI-FM Boston (93.7) has made the official announcement about a series of airstaff changes at the market’s legacy sports talker. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon co-host Christian Fauria will move to middays, joining Andy Gresh. Rich Keefe, who is currently paired with Gresh in middays, will migrate to nights, which are currently hosted by Mike Mutnansky who announced his impending exit on Twitter. Keefe will also serve as pregame host for Boston Red Sox baseball broadcasts, for which WEEI is the flagship station.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

RMHS students named ‘Certificate of Academic Excellence’ winners

READING – Superintendent of Schools Tomas Milaschewski announced the two recipients of the. Superintendent’s Certificate of Academic Excellence at the School Committee meeting of December 15. Named to the top academic award for Reading Memorial High School, presented annually, were seniors Abigail LeBovidge and Brendan Manning. In making...
READING, MA
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

Proposed school start time changes

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Public Schools’ Transportation Coordinator Lisa Faretra provided updates for proposed school start time changes to the School Committee at their most recent meeting. Pending School Committee approval, the changes could be instituted as early as the 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand introduced the...
WILMINGTON, MA
NECN

Will We See a White Christmas in New England?

Historically, odds are not in our favor for a White Christmas in southern New England. And this year again it looks like we miss out on the opportunity for snow. A late week storm system seemed promising a couple days ago (with a colder model output and snow around), but forecast models are now in agreement that warm air will be too much to overcome with a more northerly track.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Taco John's To Open New Restaurants In Lawrence, Leominster

Taco John's, the popular quick-service restaurant chain with stores in 22 states, will soon join another. Construction work will soon break ground on two new Taco John restaurants in Lawrence and Leominster, a press release announced on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Lawrence location at 50 South Broadway is set to...
LEOMINSTER, MA
Boston Globe

We asked for the best Bertucci’s dish. Here are your favorites.

20 locations remain open in Massachusetts. Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s faced some challenging experiences recently—they filed for bankruptcy and closed five locations in Massachusetts on Dec. 5. The eatery, born in Somerville in 1981, is known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, and has gained a following over the years. However, a representative from the company said that they experienced “severe setbacks” due to the pandemic, which led to the decision.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
communityadvocate.com

Route 20 in Shrewsbury closed following crash

SHREWSBURY – Drivers on Route 20 in Shrewsbury may be facing delays. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, Route 20 is closed in both directions between Grafton Street and Route 140 following a crash. The Westborough Fire Department tweeted that the crash involved a tractor trailer and car. A...
SHREWSBURY, MA
tourcounsel.com

Wrentham Village Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Massachusetts

The Simon Group is the king in terms of developing shopping centers and most of the best outlets in the United States belong to them. The one in the city of Boston is no exception and if you go to this wonderful city you can go to the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. It is only 40 minutes by car from Boston and has numerous alternatives to go shopping, including internationally renowned brands such as Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lacoste, Prada or the English brand AllSaints. And if you want to buy merchandise from the city's sports teams such as the Red Sox, Celtics or Patriots you can go to Locker Room by Lids in addition to having the most recognized forms of sportswear.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Taco John's To Open New Restaurants In Massachusetts

Taco John's, the popular quick-service restaurant chain with stores in 22 states, will soon join another. Construction work will soon break ground on two new Taco John restaurants in Lawrence and Leominster, a press release announced on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Lawrence location at 50 South …
LEOMINSTER, MA
westfordcat.org

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Peanut

WESTFORD — Peanut, a 9-month-old spayed female rabbit is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “Peanute is pretty good with people, kids, but we’re not too sure about dogs and cats,” said Casey, a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT. She continued, “she...
WESTFORD, MA
studyfinds.org

Best Hotels In Boston: Top 5 Places To Stay In Beantown Most Recommended By Experts

Ah, Boston. One can’t help but think of Fenway Park, Faneuil Hall, Mike’s Pastry, and of course, the accent. But this article isn’t about baseball, food, or accents; it’s about the hotels that accentuate the Bean’s skyline. We searched the web, checking expert reviews to find the five Boston hotels that appeared most often across the pros’ lists, and we’ve assembled the best of the best here for you.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy