homenewshere.com
RMHS students named ‘Certificate of Academic Excellence’ winners
READING – Superintendent of Schools Tomas Milaschewski announced the two recipients of the. Superintendent’s Certificate of Academic Excellence at the School Committee meeting of December 15. Named to the top academic award for Reading Memorial High School, presented annually, were seniors Abigail LeBovidge and Brendan Manning. In making...
communityadvocate.com
MassDOT announces ramp closures for routes 495, 290
MARLBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing overnight ramp closures for the ramps from I-495 southbound to I-290 westbound, and I-290 westbound to I-495 southbound in Hudson and Marlborough. These temporary ramp closures will take place nightly on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec....
City Councilor Haxhiaj eyes TIF to redevelop former Big D supermarket on Mill Street
WORCESTER — The former Big D supermarket on Mill Street is scheduled to be the subject of conversation at Tuesday's City Council meeting, as District 5 Councilor Etel Haxhiaj has asked that the property be designated an Urban Center Housing Tax Increment Financing (TIF) zone. "Mill St. residents have been frustrated that the...
GoLocalProv
RI Schools’ Report Cards - Who Met Expectations and Who Didn’t
The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has released the 2022 school accountability and improvement results. The data shows a dramatic difference in performance in different school districts across the state. And, there is a wild difference in spending per pupil and there is little correlation between the per pupil...
Gardner superintendent apologizes for calling snow day minutes before start of school
GARDNER - The Superintendent of Schools in Gardner is apologizing to parents after calling a snow day just minutes before the start of school. Parent Kimberly Kendrick was making the most of it with her preschooler Anthony, only finding out school was canceled when she arrived at the doors and was told to go home. "I had to wake my youngest, get them up and get ready. It's a little frustrating having to turn around, they don't understand what's happening," said Kendrick. What happened was snow that was forecasted for mostly rain. It forced Superintendent...
nbcboston.com
Boston Elementary School Placed on Lockdown After Intruder Found on Campus
A Boston elementary school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon due to an intruder on campus, school officials said. According to a letter sent to families, the William E. Russell Elementary School in Dorchester went into "Safe Mode" for about 20 minutes after an unknown, unauthorized person made it onto school grounds and spoke with staff. Boston Public Schools Safety Services and Boston police were both called in.
Community rallies behind Roslindale businesses damaged in crash
A car crashed into a building on Corinth Street on Sunday causing significant structural damage. Members of the Boston community are rallying around Roslindale businesses that were damaged Sunday when a car crashed into the building that houses them, causing the facade of the structure to come down. The Boston...
DA: Drunken driver fell asleep in car on ramp to I-93 in Boston, caused traffic jam
BOSTON — A drunken man who fell asleep in his car on a ramp that carries traffic onto Interstate 93 in Boston was arrested after police woke him up and found marijuana and a loaded firearm in his vehicle, authorities said. James Charles Knight, 45, of Cambridge, was arraigned...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have closed school Friday due to snow. Check the latest list here.
Woman killed in crash on snowy N.H. highway identified as longtime teacher, principal
“Jackey was the calm in the storm, link to the chain and piece to the puzzle.”. New Hampshire police have identified the woman killed in a snowy highway crash last week. Jackleen H. Roberts, 58, was fatally injured in the crash, state police said in a press release. The single-vehicle...
communityadvocate.com
Route 20 in Shrewsbury closed following crash
SHREWSBURY – Drivers on Route 20 in Shrewsbury may be facing delays. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, Route 20 is closed in both directions between Grafton Street and Route 140 following a crash. The Westborough Fire Department tweeted that the crash involved a tractor trailer and car. A...
WCVB
Massachusetts trooper, police K-9 injured in crash at Interstate 495 construction detail
HOPKINTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper and police K-9 were injured Monday in a crash while working a construction detail on Interstate 495. First responders rushed to the scene on the southbound side of the highway in Hopkinton around 1:45 p.m. State police said the trooper's SUV...
Unlicensed driver hits teen on Providence crosswalk
A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being struck by a car while crossing the street on Wednesday.
WBUR
Proposed permanent housing building for those experiencing homelessness raises concerns with some Dorchester residents
Residents have a little less than three weeks left to submit comments on a proposal to convert a Dorchester hotel into permanent housing for those who are experiencing homelessness. "Hotels really are, in so many ways, the ideal conversion for ... single people who ... just need a little bit...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough firefighters respond to residential fire
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department were called to a structure fire this afternoon. The fire at 391 Farm Road was reported at 4:48 p.m. Engine 3, Engine 1, Engine 5, Rescue 1, Tower 1 and Car 5 responded on the initial alarm. Patriot EMS responded to the scene with an ambulance. Engine 3 was the first due truck on scene and reported smoke and fire from the rear of the house with possible extension to the attic space.
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
homenewshere.com
Woburn boys hockey team remains unbeaten
MEDFORD — The Woburn High boys hockey team continues to improve while racking up the early-season victories. The latest victim was non-league opponent, Medford, which the Tanners dusted, 5-1, yesterday at LeConte Rink. Woburn is now 3-0, 2-0 in the Middlesex League Liberty Division, heading into Wednesday night's game...
CEO with Down syndrome battles landlord over water damage to North End apartment
BOSTON - Collette DiVitto is no stranger to adversity. The businesswoman with Down syndrome started her own cookie company, Collettey's Cookies, five years ago and since then it has exploded. Now, Collette says she has a new challenge. Her North End apartment building has a buckled floor, cracks in the ceiling and beams, soaked rugs, and yellow plaster. All of it is the result of water damage. "I've just had it. I really am. It makes me get mad and sad," Collette said. Collette's mom, Rosemary Alfredo, said issues with leaking water in the unit started months ago, when the...
nbcboston.com
Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified
A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
