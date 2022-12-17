ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

homenewshere.com

RMHS students named ‘Certificate of Academic Excellence’ winners

READING – Superintendent of Schools Tomas Milaschewski announced the two recipients of the. Superintendent’s Certificate of Academic Excellence at the School Committee meeting of December 15. Named to the top academic award for Reading Memorial High School, presented annually, were seniors Abigail LeBovidge and Brendan Manning. In making...
READING, MA
communityadvocate.com

MassDOT announces ramp closures for routes 495, 290

MARLBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing overnight ramp closures for the ramps from I-495 southbound to I-290 westbound, and I-290 westbound to I-495 southbound in Hudson and Marlborough. These temporary ramp closures will take place nightly on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec....
MARLBOROUGH, MA
GoLocalProv

RI Schools’ Report Cards - Who Met Expectations and Who Didn’t

The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has released the 2022 school accountability and improvement results. The data shows a dramatic difference in performance in different school districts across the state. And, there is a wild difference in spending per pupil and there is little correlation between the per pupil...
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Gardner superintendent apologizes for calling snow day minutes before start of school

GARDNER - The Superintendent of Schools in Gardner is apologizing to parents after calling a snow day just minutes before the start of school. Parent Kimberly Kendrick was making the most of it with her preschooler Anthony, only finding out school was canceled when she arrived at the doors and was told to go home. "I had to wake my youngest, get them up and get ready. It's a little frustrating having to turn around, they don't understand what's happening," said Kendrick. What happened was snow that was forecasted for mostly rain. It forced Superintendent...
GARDNER, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Elementary School Placed on Lockdown After Intruder Found on Campus

A Boston elementary school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon due to an intruder on campus, school officials said. According to a letter sent to families, the William E. Russell Elementary School in Dorchester went into "Safe Mode" for about 20 minutes after an unknown, unauthorized person made it onto school grounds and spoke with staff. Boston Public Schools Safety Services and Boston police were both called in.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Community rallies behind Roslindale businesses damaged in crash

A car crashed into a building on Corinth Street on Sunday causing significant structural damage. Members of the Boston community are rallying around Roslindale businesses that were damaged Sunday when a car crashed into the building that houses them, causing the facade of the structure to come down. The Boston...
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Route 20 in Shrewsbury closed following crash

SHREWSBURY – Drivers on Route 20 in Shrewsbury may be facing delays. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, Route 20 is closed in both directions between Grafton Street and Route 140 following a crash. The Westborough Fire Department tweeted that the crash involved a tractor trailer and car. A...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough firefighters respond to residential fire

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department were called to a structure fire this afternoon. The fire at 391 Farm Road was reported at 4:48 p.m. Engine 3, Engine 1, Engine 5, Rescue 1, Tower 1 and Car 5 responded on the initial alarm. Patriot EMS responded to the scene with an ambulance. Engine 3 was the first due truck on scene and reported smoke and fire from the rear of the house with possible extension to the attic space.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
homenewshere.com

Woburn boys hockey team remains unbeaten

MEDFORD — The Woburn High boys hockey team continues to improve while racking up the early-season victories. The latest victim was non-league opponent, Medford, which the Tanners dusted, 5-1, yesterday at LeConte Rink. Woburn is now 3-0, 2-0 in the Middlesex League Liberty Division, heading into Wednesday night's game...
WOBURN, MA
CBS Boston

CEO with Down syndrome battles landlord over water damage to North End apartment

BOSTON - Collette DiVitto is no stranger to adversity. The businesswoman with Down syndrome started her own cookie company, Collettey's Cookies, five years ago and since then it has exploded. Now, Collette says she has a new challenge. Her North End apartment building has a buckled floor, cracks in the ceiling and beams, soaked rugs, and yellow plaster. All of it is the result of water damage. "I've just had it. I really am. It makes me get mad and sad," Collette said. Collette's mom, Rosemary Alfredo, said issues with leaking water in the unit started months ago, when the...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified

A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
BOSTON, MA

