Kayaker missing in high waters above popular mountain waterfall, rangers say

High waters hindered the search Saturday for a 61-year-old kayaker who “disappeared underwater” in an area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park that has seen multiple drownings and injuries over the years, rangers said.

Recent rains swelled the area above The Sinks, a popular waterfall, where the kayaker went under around 3:40 p.m. Friday, according to a park news release. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

Little River Road remained closed from Metcalf Bottoms to Townsend Wye as park rangers and emergency responders from Townsend Fire Department and the Blount Special Operations Response Team searched for the man.

Rangers consider the search a recovery effort, not a rescue.

The Sink area is described on the park website as “one of the most picturesque spots along the Little River Road scenic drive,” 12 miles west of the Sugarlands Visitor Center . in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

While The Sinks remains a “popular swimming hole and jumping spot on hot summer days,” park officials advise against doing so because of its “strong undertow and currents,” according to SmokyMountains.com/

This is a developing story.