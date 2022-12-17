Read full article on original website
Macon mom and daughter duo giving hundreds of free Christmas toys to families
MACON, Ga. — Wednesday on Cherry Street in downtown Macon, you can get some Christmas gifts for your children. Dr. Anissa Jones is partnering with her mom, Sandra Bryant, to give away hundreds of toys to families in need. The initiative started when they began serving food and giving...
Macon group gives bikes to kids as reward for reading achievements
A Macon group gave away 50 bicycles to kids who achieved excellence in reading. Children were jumping with excitement with their parents there to capture the moment.
Fort Valley police officers play Santa Claus, taking families on holiday shopping spree
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley police officers put on different uniforms Tuesday night. They traded their standard officer uniforms for blue Santa suits. Officers came together to provide Christmas presents for children in an event called "Blue Santa." Since November 14, the department took nominations of children ages...
'Making sure people have what they need': Central Georgia warming centers, shelters preparing for drop in temps
MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia will soon see some of its coldest temperatures in years, those temps dipping as low as 15 degrees this week. Just ahead of Christmas, some people are finishing their shopping or their travel plans. Others may be getting ready to brave severely low temperatures,...
'It becomes critical': Warner Robins church to open warming center for the homeless Thursday
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Table at First Christian Church is about to open its doors to the homeless this week. "I love them. I pray with them. I cannot live with myself if I was home enjoying a warm meal, in a hot, warm place; and they're out here living in the streets. I am just not going to do that. That's why I am going to volunteer to give time here," Brian Wise said.
Macon group gives 50 bikes to Bruce Elementary School students for reading excellence
MACON, Ga. — Christmas is the season of giving. One Macon organization is gifting children with new rides. Students at Bruce Elementary School were donated bikes given by the 100 Black Men Association. They gave away 50 bicycles to kids who achieved excellence in reading. One parent, Evan Knox,...
Macon Christmas Parade kicks off with downtown festivities
MACON, Ga. — The Christmas spirit was alive in downtown Macon on Sunday as the Macon Christmas Parade made its way through the streets. Hundreds bundled up and lined blocks of Cherry and Mulberry Streets to see the sights and sounds of Macon's Christmas Parade. The parade started at 4 p.m.
Fall Line hosts Christmas Market in downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — Christmas is around the corner and you know what that means...last minute holiday shopping. The folks at Fall Line Brewery in Macon held the perfect opportunity for people to grab those last minute gifts and stocking stuffers. From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, downtown...
'I'm gonna be Santa this year': Fort Valley 10-year-old helping family in need for Christmas
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — All December, kids have been on their best behavior, making sure Santa brings all the presents on their wish list. Many have hopes of a new game console, a cell phone, a doll, or new clothes, but one Fort Valley 10-year-old has different desires. Aarin...
'Historic Christmas on Carroll' held in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — Folks in downtown Perry probably felt a little like Ebenezer Scrooge on Saturday as they attended the "Historic Christmas on Carroll" event. Stilt walkers dressed up like Christmas past, present, and future, and walked the streets downtown dancing and engaging with guests. They even posed for...
Local millionaire and business owner give away $7,000 of gifts
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Saturday a local business owner and millionaire gave away $7,000 worth of toys to Middle Georgia for this holiday season. Dozens came out to take part with a video game truck and toys that the kids could pick out themselves. CEO and Founder of Girl Factor Courtney Waters says that she couldn't be more happy to give back to the community.
Warner Robins: "Shop With A Cop"
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police Department joined Houston County's Board of Education (BOE) to create a Christmas miracle for some families in the city. The departments joined forces to put on their annual “Shop With A Cop” event. An event they have been doing for the past 18 years.
Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
'Break bread & spend time with family': Macon temple wishes a happy 'Challah-day' and talks about Hanukkah
MACON, Ga. — Christmas is just a week away, however Central Georgia is home to many different religions and celebrations too. Sunday is the first night of Hanukkah, an eight day Jewish celebration known as the Festival of Lights. Elizabeth Bahar– Rabbi for Temple Beth Israel in Macon says...
Warner Robins Police looking for missing woman
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police and the family of a missing woman are asking the community for help to bring her home. On December 15th, Laresha Bray reported her 23-year-old daughter, Sierra Taylor, as missing to Warner Robins Police, stating that she had not heard from her since around 6:30 that morning. Bray says that she contacted some of Taylor's friends, who said they didn't know where she was, either, according to a press release from WRPD.
Veterans Elementary School showcases holiday performance
MACON, Ga. — The Veteran Elementary School heroes presented their annual holiday seasons showcase Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Each grade level had a special performance, and parents were invited. Principal Arrika Tunstell wanted children to be in the holiday spirit at school and at home. "What's...
Milledgeville celebrates first night of Hanukkah with menorah lighting downtown
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The holiday season is upon Central Georgia, and people in Milledgeville are getting ready to shine a light in their hometown during their annual Hanukkah celebration. People will come together on Sunday, the first night of Hanukkah, for prayer and to light a nine-foot-tall menorah in...
'I love doing what I do': Georgia honors Hawkinsville teacher as top educator for infants
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Mary Williams teaches early head start at Kid's Express Learning Center in Hawkinsville. She's been an educator there for more than 15 years. Williams says she found her true passion in early head start development, but she couldn't do it alone. She says teamwork comes from...
Macon Pink Turkey 5K Run honors cancer survivor Alfreda ‘Memaw’ Lockett
MACON, Ga. — The R Lockett Foundation will have its inaugural Pink Turkey 5K Run this Saturday at Amerson River Park. Registration is set to start at 7 a.m. and it will include a 10K bike ride that will start at 8 a.m. The run will begin an hour...
Macon-Bibb commissioners deny alcohol license to 'magnet for crime' M&M Food Mart
MACON, Ga. — A Macon convenience store will no longer be allowed to sell alcohol after a decision from the Bibb County Commission. The county calls the M&M Food Mart dangerous. They took the owner to court this year to close it down temporarily. The store did close in September, after a court hearing where the county called the store a 'magnet for crime.'
