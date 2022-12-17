ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

'It becomes critical': Warner Robins church to open warming center for the homeless Thursday

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Table at First Christian Church is about to open its doors to the homeless this week. "I love them. I pray with them. I cannot live with myself if I was home enjoying a warm meal, in a hot, warm place; and they're out here living in the streets. I am just not going to do that. That's why I am going to volunteer to give time here," Brian Wise said.
Macon Christmas Parade kicks off with downtown festivities

MACON, Ga. — The Christmas spirit was alive in downtown Macon on Sunday as the Macon Christmas Parade made its way through the streets. Hundreds bundled up and lined blocks of Cherry and Mulberry Streets to see the sights and sounds of Macon's Christmas Parade. The parade started at 4 p.m.
Fall Line hosts Christmas Market in downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. — Christmas is around the corner and you know what that means...last minute holiday shopping. The folks at Fall Line Brewery in Macon held the perfect opportunity for people to grab those last minute gifts and stocking stuffers. From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, downtown...
'Historic Christmas on Carroll' held in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — Folks in downtown Perry probably felt a little like Ebenezer Scrooge on Saturday as they attended the "Historic Christmas on Carroll" event. Stilt walkers dressed up like Christmas past, present, and future, and walked the streets downtown dancing and engaging with guests. They even posed for...
Local millionaire and business owner give away $7,000 of gifts

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Saturday a local business owner and millionaire gave away $7,000 worth of toys to Middle Georgia for this holiday season. Dozens came out to take part with a video game truck and toys that the kids could pick out themselves. CEO and Founder of Girl Factor Courtney Waters says that she couldn't be more happy to give back to the community.
Warner Robins: "Shop With A Cop"

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police Department joined Houston County's Board of Education (BOE) to create a Christmas miracle for some families in the city. The departments joined forces to put on their annual “Shop With A Cop” event. An event they have been doing for the past 18 years.
Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
Warner Robins Police looking for missing woman

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police and the family of a missing woman are asking the community for help to bring her home. On December 15th, Laresha Bray reported her 23-year-old daughter, Sierra Taylor, as missing to Warner Robins Police, stating that she had not heard from her since around 6:30 that morning. Bray says that she contacted some of Taylor's friends, who said they didn't know where she was, either, according to a press release from WRPD.
Veterans Elementary School showcases holiday performance

MACON, Ga. — The Veteran Elementary School heroes presented their annual holiday seasons showcase Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Each grade level had a special performance, and parents were invited. Principal Arrika Tunstell wanted children to be in the holiday spirit at school and at home. "What's...
Macon-Bibb commissioners deny alcohol license to 'magnet for crime' M&M Food Mart

MACON, Ga. — A Macon convenience store will no longer be allowed to sell alcohol after a decision from the Bibb County Commission. The county calls the M&M Food Mart dangerous. They took the owner to court this year to close it down temporarily. The store did close in September, after a court hearing where the county called the store a 'magnet for crime.'
