One dead after crash in Andrews
ANDREWS, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Andrews on December 19 at around 5:00 p.m. 37-year-old Misty Dawn Dorries of Andrews was killed in the crash that occurred at the intersection of US 385 and SE County Road 1500. The initial investigation revealed a...
Man arrested after striking, killing pedestrian while attempting to pass vehicles
ODESSA, Texas — One man is dead and another is in jail after a crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday morning. According to Odessa Police, David Wheatley, 36, had been walking northbound on the east should of N. County Road West in the 7200 block. Arturo Cerros, 31, was passing...
Gun stolen from truck at Midland RV Park
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Victoria man who commutes to Midland for oilfield work recently had his truck broken into at the Midland RV Park. Justin Morgan says he’s concerned after someone stole Christmas shopping money and his gun. But it’s that stolen firearm that has him speaking out. “The cash, it is what it […]
Driver killed in two-vehicle Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Martin County on Wednesday. According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at approximately 9:20 AM on State Highway 349 at mile marker 313. 41-year-old Valentine Junior Carrasco of Midland was driving southbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado. Another […]
Midland Fire and Police welcome home 5-year-old after 100 day hospital stay
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - 5-year-old Serenity Williams returned home today on the 100th day after being hospitalized and diagnosed with Acute Flaccid Myelitis. The Midland Fire Department, Police Department, Sheriff’s Department, and Midland High Drummers held a parade for the young girl to welcome her home. A gesture that...
One killed in three car crash outside Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — On December 11th at 7:37 p.m. about 21 mile north of Midland, authorities say a three car collision killed one person on the scene. 25-year-old Darreus Bryant was travelling northbound on SH 249. 28-year-old Travis Hall was also travelling northbound driving a truck that had a trailer attached.
Wreck involving Mack Truck kills one in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — Police reveal that a deadly crash happened on SH 349 at 9:20 a.m. on December 14th. 41-year-old Valentine Carrasco was travelling southbound when a Mack Truck driven by 68-year-old Stephen Miller was stopped in the inside lane waiting to turn left into a private drive.
Big Spring/Howard County Crime Stoppers ask for help locating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon suspects
BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring/Howard County Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating suspects in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon incident. The incident occurred on December 10 at around 9:10 p.m. in the 2600 block of Chanute. Officers were dispatched to the area and upon arrival, they found an adult male and an adult female lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
ECSO: Odessa shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot in Odessa Monday evening. According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at 5:47 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 13953 Firewater in reference to a gunshot victim. A 20-year-old man was taken to the emergency room...
36-year-old man dies after he was hit by car while walking
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday morning, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to Oil Field Drive and North County Road West in reference to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. 36-year-old David Wheatley was walking on the east shoulder of the 7200 block of N. County Road West when Arturo...
As earthquakes continue, West Texas prepares for new normal
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - For most of Martin County Sheriff John Ingram’s life, earthquakes were something that happened in California. It might be a bit too far to call it a “new normal”’ for West Texas city and county emergency response teams, but that doesn’t mean dealing and learning to deal with earthquakes isn’t top of mind.
Friday's earthquake near Midland now measured as a magnitude 5.4
Friday’s strong earthquake near Midland has been upgraded from a 5.3 to a 5.4 magnitude. It doesn’t sound like much but it’s nearly one-and-a-half times stronger.
List of warming shelters in the Permian Basin
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) - As we approach colder weather, CBS7 wants to make sure the West Texas community is aware of any warming shelters in the area in case of power outages from inclement weather. To see the First Alert weather forecasts and current temperatures click here, or visit the CBS7 First Alert Weather App on your mobile device.
Warming shelters ready to open as temps drop below freezing
MIDLAND, Texas — As temperatures are set to drop below freezing on Thursday and Friday, organizations in the Permian Basin are gearing up to help keep people warm. Various locations will be opening warming shelters. Salvation Army locations in Midland and Odessa will be open once the temperature hits...
Parade held in Midland to welcome home 5-year-old after her three month long hospital stay
The Midland Legacy High School girl’s basketball team defeated Greenwood 40-29 on the road Tuesday. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is one of dozens of buildings that sustained minor damage during the Dec. 16 earthquake.
Midland Police Department responded to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 1:26 a.m., officers responded to The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired. Officers found two gunshot victims identified as 20-year-old female Anjaya L Saddler...
Earthquake Rocks Midland. Could You Feel It In Amarillo?
Out of all the different natural disaster types of phenomena, there's one you don't hear much about when it comes to Texas. We see tornadoes, we get surge storms, blizzards, etc. But one thing we don't typically hear about is earthquakes. We hear about them in different places, usually California...
WATCH: Golf cart parade, canned food drive in Midland neighborhood
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Families living in Midland’s Green Tree neighborhood came together to do some good for others on Monday night. There was a canned food drive and a golf cart parade. This is the event’s second year. The canned food will head to the West Texas Food Bank. ***** One by one, families […]
