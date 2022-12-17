ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 15 Gonzaga 100, No. 4 Alabama 90

By Austin Hannon
 3 days ago

The BamaCentral writers break down the action from Legacy Arena after the Crimson Tide fell to the Bulldogs in the C.M. Newton Classic.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Another C.M. Newton Classic, another loss for Alabama.

Last year it was the Davidson Wildcats. This year it was the 15th-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs.

In front of 15,487 fans at Legacy Arena, the Crimson Tide fell 100-90 to the Bulldogs, who were led by 29 points and 10 rebounds from forward Drew Timme.

The only player on the court to rival that performance was Alabama true freshman Brandon Miller, who did everything he could to lead the Crimson Tide to another top-15 win. Miller finished the game with 36 points and six rebounds on 12-for-22 shooting from the field. He also knocked down six shots from deep.

At the end of the day, it was poor defense and turnovers that sealed the loss for Alabama. The Crimson Tide turned the ball over 21 times, including 14 times in the first half. And anytime you give up triple-digits in points, something went wrong. Gonzaga shot a blistering 57% from the field and 41% from 3-point range. Compared to the 21 from Alabama, the Bulldogs only committed nine giveaways.

Jaden Bradley was the only other real threat for the Crimson Tide, scoring a career-high 18 points and adding four assists.

Alabama yet again won the rebounding battle, 37-30.

The Crimson Tide will keep the season rolling, matching up next against the SWAC's Jackson State Tigers in Tuscaloosa.

Tipoff from Coleman Coliseum is set for Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Check out the video above where the BamaCentral writers break down the action from Legacy Arena after the Crimson Tide fell to the Bulldogs in the C.M. Newton Classic.

AL.com

Alabama falls in AP poll after loss to Gonzaga

Alabama men’s basketball fell five spots in Monday’s Associated Press poll to No. 9 this week. The Tide, which reached its highest ranking in 16 years last week when it was ranked No. 4, lost Saturday to then-No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, 100-90. The Bulldogs rose to No. 11 in this Monday’s poll.
Birmingham, AL
