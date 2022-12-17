Read full article on original website
Jokic’s latest triple-double leads Nuggets past Grizzlies
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his second straight triple-double to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Memphis Grizzlies 105-91 on Tuesday night in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference. Jokic followed up his 40-point, 27-rebound,...
Two of East’s best clash as Cavs welcome Bucks to town
Following wins over Western Conference opponents, two of the top teams in the East meet as the Cleveland Cavaliers welcome in the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge for Milwaukee in New Orleans on Monday night, scoring 42 points in the Bucks’ 128-119 win over the Pelicans. Antetokounmpo also grabbed 10 rebounds while going 17 for 22 at the free-throw line.
Nuggets, Grizzlies clash hoping to seize West
Golden State is struggling to reach .500, the Los Angeles Lakers lost Anthony Davis to another injury and the Phoenix Suns have lost six of their last nine games. The teams that have won the Western Conference the last eight years are looking vulnerable and there are young squads ready to step into the void. Two of them meet Tuesday night when the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Denver Nuggets.
Timberwolves beat Bulls 150-126 to break team scoring mark
MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Anthony Edwards had season highs with 37 points and 11 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves broke the franchise record for points in a game, routing the Chicago Bulls 150-126 on Sunday night. D’Angelo Russell added 28 points after missing two games and Minnesota made a season-high 23 pointers to...
After historic offensive showing, T-wolves host Mavs
After historic offensive showing, T-wolves host Mavs. The Minnesota Timberwolves will try to follow up their best offensive night in franchise history when they face the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night in Minneapolis in the first of consecutive games between the teams. The Timberwolves set franchise marks of 150 points...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bulls take on Heat in hopes of snapping losing skid
This is not a good time for the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls, who are set to visit the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, have lost four straight games. Worse, they are coming off a 150-126 loss at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. It was the most points allowed by...
Reeling Hornets aim to halt skid vs. Kings
The Charlotte Hornets hope to follow a recent script authored by the Sacramento Kings and exact some revenge at the same time when the clubs meet in California’s capital city on Monday night. The Kings will open a six-game homestand in the wake of a 3-3 road trip, one...
Jrue Holiday, Bucks set to face Pelicans
The Milwaukee Bucks are extremely good with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Apparently, they also are pretty good without them. The Bucks, who entered Sunday tied with the Boston Celtics for the best record in the NBA, routed the visiting Utah Jazz 123-97 on Saturday while Antetokounmpo and Middleton sat out because of knee soreness.
