Buffalo, NY

Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley Moves by Bills to Active Roster

By Mike Fisher
 3 days ago

The Buffalo Bills made the surprise move of signing former wide receiver Cole Beasley to the practice squad … and now the Cowboys ex is coming up to the varsity.

FRISCO - A former Dallas Cowboys standout is moving back into the spotlight.

The Buffalo Bills made the surprise move of signing former wide receiver Cole Beasley to the practice squad … and now he’s coming up to the varsity.

The former Bill called it a career after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just a few games into the season.

But now he is back in the NFL, … and on the 53-man roster for the Saturday night meeting with the Dolphins … but it wasn't until after he ironed a few things out.

“I don’t really want to go into all of the things we talked about, with me and Brandon and Coach McDermott, but there needed to be some conversations there that we needed to have." Beasley said. "I’m just happy that we all could do that as men and talk about it and resolve issues.”

In three seasons with the Bills (2019-21), he recorded 2,348 yards and 11 touchdowns on 231 catches, becoming one of Josh Allen's favorite targets in the process.

Yet, Beasley would be released by the Bills in March. He’s bounced around, embroiled himself in controversy, taken some shots at his hometown Cowboys, retired, in-retired … and now Beas is back.

Dallas, TX
