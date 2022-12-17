Read full article on original website
Related
James Gunn Reacts to Dwayne Johnson's Statement About Black Adam's DCU Future
The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing once again — but not in the way that some might have been expecting. On Tuesday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to social media to confirm that a Black Adam sequel is not part of DC Studios' initial plans, with James Gunn and Peter Safran overseeing movies, television shows, games, and more going forward. While Johnson confirmed that his character "will not be in their first chapter of storytelling", he did hint that all of the parties involved will be "exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on Recast Rumors
The future of the onscreen DC Universe has been speculated about at length, with new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran set to usher in a new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters. There have been a flurry of questions surrounding which characters from existing canon may or may not be included in Gunn and Safran's plans, including Shazam! star Zachary Levi, who will next be seen in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in a couple of months. On Tuesday, Levi responded to a tweet from a fan suggesting that Levi might be recast or fired from the role of Shazam! — and indicated that that's probably not the case.
Wonder Woman: James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot Exit Rumors
The future of DC's movies, television shows, and more has been in a new territory, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are steering the ship at DC Studios. After news broke last week that Gunn will be writing a new reboot of Superman, which will not be starring previous Superman actor Henry Cavill. This, combined with speculation that Jason Momoa could ultimately be done as Aquaman after next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — but could potentially return to the DC Universe as the alien bounty hunter Lobo, has led to some speculation about whether or not other existing actors in the franchise will be exiting. One prevailing theory has been that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman might join that club, especially after the news that Patty Jenkins' incarnation of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward.
James Gunn Reveals Major Problem DC Studios Won't Have as Zack Snyder Did
James Gunn is confident he and Peter Safran will not run into the same problems which Man of Steel director Zack Snyder ran into while working on moves based on DC Comics. Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League movies suffered in their theatrical forms due to changes mandated by Warner Bros. throughout their production. By the time it was released, Justice League had morphed into a near-entirely different film with a new director at the helm. However, this is not expected to happen, anymore. Gunn said he won't be running into any "studio interference," as Snyder did, now serving as the co-head of DC Studios.
James Gunn Teases Possibility of Deathstroke in DCU
Deathstroke may be coming to the DC Universe. Though James Gunn and Peter Safran have yet to unveil their plans for the new franchise, the former has continued to be one of the most active filmmakers on Twitter. As such, fans have been asking the director-turned-executive various questions about the new DC Studios, including which characters could end up appearing in projects for the company. As one fan was quick to find out, one of DC's most popular villains could be joining the new cinematic universe before too long at all.
Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Provides Updates on Margot Robbie, Johnny Depp, and Franchise Future
Despite the worldwide success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise over the past two decades, the live-action movie series has stagnated in recent years, though producer Jerry Bruckheimer offered some updates on the franchise and what the future holds for it. During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker addressed what the future could hold for a reported Margot Robbie-led spinoff, the script that is currently being developed for the next installment, and what longtime star Johnny Depp's future could be with the series. Currently, there is no announced release date for any film in the series.
Marvel Studios Reveals One Last 2022 Release
Now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released in theaters, combined with the fact the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, most thought Marvel Studios' offerings for the year were over. In typical fashion, Marvel still has a surprise release before the calendar turns to 2023. According to a new listing from Disney+ Hotstar, a new episode of Marvel Studios Assembled will be added to the platform on December 28th.
Batman/Superman Drops Major Kingdom Come Bombshell
Mark Waid as a comic book writer has been a major part of both DC and Marvel Comics for some time, helming legendary runs on books including Fantastic Four, Avengers, The Flash, and Captain America to name a few. Perhaps no comic has withstood the test of time in his career than Kingdom Come, DC's futuristic tale that sees older versions of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman coming out of retirement to whip a new generation into shape while struggling against an unseen threat. Now, with Waid writing Batman/Superman: World's Finest, a big piece of that universe has returned.
The Rock Breaks Silence on James Gunn's DC Changes and Black Adam's Uncertain Future
The hierarchy of power in the DC universe has certainly changed, though it does not seem to be in the way Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson intended when he made such promises leading to the release of Black Adam. The wrestler turned actor released his DC Comics movie 15-years in the making earlier this year, introducing its titular Black Adam character along with Justice Society of America names like Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone. Johnson also successfully pushed to get Henry Cavill back as Superman for the film, leading to a cameo in the credits scene of Black Adam. Soon after, Cavill would post a formal announcement of his return on social media. Since the film's release, much (if not, all) of what Black Adam aimed to do with the DC universe movies has been wiped away with Johnson now releasing a statement on the changes.
James Gunn Breaks Silence After Justice League Star Ray Fisher Insults New DC Chief
Hours after Ray Fisher directly tweeted James Gunn regarding old tweets the latter made seemingly in support of controversial filmmaker Joss Whedon, the newly minted DC Studios executive responded to the actor. While Fisher called out Gunn's now-deleted tweets that backed the stance of Alan Tudyk, who was supporting Whedon, Gunn revealed he has his account set up to automatically delete tweets "every few months."
Arrow Star Stephen Amell Reveals Interest In Playing a Batman Villain in the DCU
Stephen Amell is best known for playing Oliver Queen/Green Arrow on Arrow and in the Arrowverse for many years, and now that the series has come to an end, many fans are wondering if the actor will ever be a part of the DC universe again. There have been a lot of shakeups in DC now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped into their roles as co-CEOs of DC Studios. It was revealed this week that Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman and that the Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman 3 is no longer happening. Now, there are rumors that some DC actors could return in new roles. Amell was recently interviewed by Geek House Show and was asked if he'd want to play the Green Arrow in the DCU or someone else.
The Witcher Showrunner Hints at Reason Behind Henry Cavill Exit
After Season 3, Liam Hemsworth will be playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher series. Why Henry Cavill has stepped away from the role of a character he loves so much, we still don't know. Whether it's pure professionalism or an NDA or both, all parties involved aren't providing any details on the matter. Because of this, assumptions and speculation are dominating the narrative. Many assume Cavill stepped away from the role to pursue other roles, such as Superman and Warhammer. However, reports from various sources have claimed the real reason Cavill has stepped away is due to creative differences with the writers and producers of the show. Naturally, these reports have bolstered protests against the show, which are largely centered around its deviation from the source material.
The Marvels Fans Really, Really, Really Want a Trailer
Marvel's 2023 slate is as busy as ever. Things begin in February with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania before Marvel Studios dominates summer with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May and The Marvels in July. As it stands now, the Kevin Feige-led outfit has release teaser trailers for two of its three film offerings, and fans have noticed the glaring omission.
Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
Avatar: The Way of Water Delivers Second-Best Monday Box Office of the Year
Avatar: The Way of Water has the second biggest Monday at the box office this year. In the latest returns, James Cameron's epic sequel raked in $16.2 million and sits right behind Top Gun: Maverick's bonkers $33.8 million coming off of Memorial Day. Now, Minions: The Rise of Gru was the previous silver medal winner. But, Avatar's sequel managed to squeak by its $16 million total. As it stands, The Way of Water has managed to bring in $150 million in the United States. But, across the world, the sequel is poised to pass $500 million. Not too bad for a movie that had a ton of stuff working against it. (Also had some massive breaks like being available in markets that some of the year's other heavy-hitters could claim.) Still, it will be interesting to see where Cameron's latest ends up sitting when the dust clears.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Director Speaks Out on Shia LaBeouf's Role in New Film
Shia LaBeouf's Mutt, introduced in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will not appear in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, according to the film's director, James Mangold. During a new interview, the Logan director promised that audiences would learn what Mutt has been up to since the last time we saw him onscreen, but while Indy will be spending a lot of time with his goddaughter (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), his biological son is going to be out of the picture this time around. The character was one of a number of elements of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull that fans of the franchise didn't like, and have complained about in the years since.
