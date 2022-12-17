Read full article on original website
Kentucky, Calipari trapped in a loveless marriage
After Kentucky's 63-53 loss to UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic in Madison Square Garden, there's no longer any denying that head coach John Calipari and UK fans are trapped in a loveless marriage. And this doesn't feel like the Big Blue Nation's usual hand-wringing. This feels like we're on...
NCAA Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings
Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. On Monday, Andy Katz of NCAA.com released his latest college basketball top 25 rankings. There's been a lot of movement in the top 25 over the past week, given several notable results across the college basketball landscape.
Former Kentucky Receiver Magwood Announces Transfer Destination
Former Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Chauncey Magwood has announced his transfer destination moments ago via social media. Magwood caught just seven passes this year, though he was one of just seven players to total upwards of 100 receiving yards (104). His touchdown came in the season-opening ...
Purdue still No. 1 in USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll, while Virginia, Alabama fall from top five
Purdue hung on to the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll but there was one major change to the top five this week.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Richard Pitino and New Mexico improve to 11-0 on season but it comes at the hands of Rick Pitino, Iona
Richard Pitino earned his first victory against his Hall of Fame father on Sunday as New Mexico beat Iona 82-74. Rick Pitino hates to lose, but he couldn't have been prouder of his son. "We had our chances," Rick said after the game. "We didn't come through on those chances...
247Sports
Kansas basketball: Bill Self sounds off on transfer portal, NIL
College basketball coaches are dealing with two major points they weren't a few years ago - the explosion of the transfer portal and the allowance for players to make money off their Name, Image and Likeness. In an appearance on Basketball & Beyond with Coach K, Kansas coach Bill Self spoke about both with recently retired former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.
Just In: Kentucky Adds Former Ohio State DB Jantzen Dunn From Transfer Portal
Kentucky continues to add to its 2023 roster via the transfer portal. This time around the Cats bring in a former prep standout from the Blue Grass State in Jantzen Dunn. Dunn announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal earlier this month. Below is a look at his Ohio State bio via Ohio ...
College basketball rankings: Kansas, Arizona ascend AP Top 25 after Houston beats Virginia
Kansas and Arizona were awarded in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll for Week 7 after Houston beat Virginia, knocking the Cavaliers from the No. 2 spot over the weekend. UConn also moved up while UCLA earned a big jump after waxing Kentucky 63-53 in the CBS Sports Classic Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
CBS Sports
Packers' Keisean Nixon: Delivers again in return game
Nixon had three solo tackles in Monday's 24-12 victory over the Rams. He also returned three kicks for 95 yards and two punts for 36 yards in the game. Nixon continues to be revelation for the Packers, as he played every defensive snap Monday night and again made an impact in the return game. He now finds himself second in the league in kick return yards, and although he has taken back just six punts, he ranks second league-wide with an average of 15.3 yards per punt return.
UCLA vs. Kentucky basketball: Mick Cronin, Jaime Jaquez size up Bruins 'big' CBS Sports Classic win over 'Cats
UCLA basketball beat Kentucky to the tune of a 63-53 CBS Sports Classic win Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Jaime Jaquez led the way with 19 points as Mick Cronin and company completed a two-game sweep on the East Coast as the No. 16 Bruins (10-2, 2-0 Pac-12) followed Wednesday's 87-60 victory at No. 20 Maryland (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) by handing the No. 13 Wildcats (7-3, 0-0 SEC) a double-digit loss.
Former Purdue Offensive Lineman Spencer Holstege Announces Commitment to UCLA
Former Purdue offensive lineman Spencer Holstege announced Sunday that he is committed to playing for UCLA after entering the transfer portal back on Dec. 5. He will have two years of eligibility with the program. The Bruins led the Pac-12 with 246.3 yards on the ground per game and ranked...
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for season-high 58 points
Booker registered 58 points (21-35 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 10-15 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 42 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 victory over New Orleans. Booker could not be stopped Saturday, racking up 22 first-half points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field while also hitting three of four shots from the foul line. He only increased the tempo in the second half, going 8-of-12 from the field for another 20 points before dropping 16 in the fourth en route to a new season-high scoring haul and the second-best mark of his career. Booker had failed to reach the 20-point mark in his previous four contests.
National Signing Day schedule for Kentucky targets
The busiest Wednesday of the year is just one sleep away. College football is the only thing keeping fax machine businesses alive and they will be put to work starting at dawn tomorrow. Dec. 21 marks the start of the Early Signing Period and we should expect a hectic few hours on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Gets back on track
Etienne rushed the ball 19 times for 103 yards in Sunday's 40-34 win over the Cowboys. He added two receptions on three targets for 24 yards. Etienne entered the game having recorded only 98 total yards across his last two games, potentially bothered by a foot injury. Things got off to a poor start in Sunday's win over Dallas, as he lost a fumble on his fourth touch of the game. However, he put together a solid performance from there, highlighted by rushes of 16 and 15 yards as well a 13-yard reception. The end result was Etienne's fourth performance with over 100 rushing yards this season and his second-highest total yards from scrimmage mark of the campaign. It's worth noting that he briefly left the game late in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury, but he was able to retake the field.
KSR's Kentucky High School Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Dec 19
Week 3 of the Kentucky high school basketball season is in the books. Warren Central now owns the top spot all to themselves after sharing it with George Rogers Clark since the preseason. Great Crossing knocked off GRC on Sunday night 64-62 in the quarterfinals of the King of the Bluegrass Tournament. Great Crossing takes on Travis Perry and Lyon County on Monday night at 7:30 P.M. in the KOTB semifinals. Warren Central will play North Oldham in the other second semifinal. Both games are at Fairdale High School.
CBS Sports
Lions' Michael Badgley: Three more field-goal attempts
Badgley converted two of three field-goal attempts and two of two PATs during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Jets. In three games since the Detroit offense has returned to full health, Badgley has racked up 10 field-goal attempts and 10 PATs, putting him up with the top producers at his position. Badgley has made eight of those field goals while only missing from beyond 40 yards (including one from 54 yards out Sunday). With Sunday technically marking a down day for the Lions offense against a tough Jets defense, Badgley seems positioned as a high-floor fantasy option entering a Week 16 matchup with Carolina.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores 24 first-half points
McCollum chipped in 27 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one block across 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 loss to Phoenix. McCollum had a phenomenal start to the game, racking up 15 points in the first quarter on 6-of-7 shooting from the field to go along with five assists. He entered the break with 24 points before going just 1-of-6 over the final two quarters as New Orleans fell to the Suns on the road. McCollum has now scored at least 27 points in three of his last four while his 57.9 percent shooting from the field Saturday marked his best shooting performance in the month of December.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Disappears against Arizona
Dulcich recorded one catch on two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-15 win over Arizona. Dulcich entered the game having seen eight targets in consecutive contests, and there was little reason to believe that would change with both Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) sidelined. However, Dulcich was overshadowed by several of the Broncos' peripheral pass catchers, including Eric Tomlinson and Brandon Johnson. Dulcich should have the opportunity to bounce back in Week 16, as Russell Wilson (concussion) is expected to return from a one-game absence.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Monster performance in primetime
Thibodeaux racked up 12 tackles (nine solo), including a sack and three tackles for loss, and returned a fumble he forced himself for a touchdown in the Giants' 20-12 win over the Commanders in Week 15. Thibodeaux has drawn rave reviews by New York's coaching staff for his work this...
