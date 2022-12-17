Read full article on original website
WLUC
Mid Peninsula hoops at Big Bay de Noc; Manistique at Negaunee Hockey; Julia Ott signs with Davenport Track
Kingsford downs Westwood, Rapid River ends Big Bay De Noc's undefeated season in Boys Basketball. Kingsford downs Westwood, Rapid River ends Big Bay De Not;s undefeated season in Boys Basketball. NMU Men's basketball sets record against Finlandia, Marquette Triangular Swim Meet. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:34 AM UTC. Marquette...
Room At the Inn receives generous donation from DTE
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Room at the Inn in Marquette said it’s blessed to receive 10 emergency sleeping bags and winter apparel from the DTE Energy Foundation. This was made possible was made by DTE’s Regional Manager for Corporate and Government Affairs Christopher Hack. The organization also received...
Battle of the Bells begins
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 anchors are going head-to-head to see who can do the most good. The TV6 Morning News Team challenged the Evening News Team to see who can collect the most money while ringing a bell for the Salvation Army. The Battle of the Bells began Tuesday when Tia, Elizabeth, Alyssa and producer Nathan Larsh rang the bell in front of the Negaunee SuperOne.
Big Freeze Fishing Derby registration now open
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration is now open for the second annual Big Freeze Fishing Derby. It’s hosted by Visit Escanaba and this time, it’s a two-day event. It begins Friday, Feb. 17 in the Ruth Butler Building. There will be a fire and ice-themed warm-up party. Fishing...
Marquette Challenge, Marquette hockey falls against OL St. Mary's, MTU hockey hold off LSSU
Marriage proposal before BR-H Escanaba Girls Hoops Game; Gladstone at Manistique Boys Hoops. Referee Dustin Hogue proposes to Referee Michelle Carne before Bark River-Harris at Escanaba Girls Basketbal lgame. Michelle said, "Yes!" HS Boys Basketball; NMU Basketball vs. Lawrence. Updated: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:11 AM UTC. Marquette's Jack Quinnell...
Marquette students meet and shop with local heroes
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Children in Marquette went to Target to shop with local heroes. Thanks to a grant from the retailer, Target hosted the first “Heroes and Helpers” Sunday afternoon. Children and teachers from local schools went shopping with Marquette Sheriff’s Department and Marquette EMS.
Kingsford downs Westwood, Rapid River ends Big Bay De Noc's undefeated season in Boys Basketball
This is a recording of the TV6 Late News. NMU Men's basketball sets record against Finlandia, Marquette Triangular Swim Meet. Marquette Challenge, Marquette hockey falls against OL St. Mary's, MTU hockey hold off LSSU. Updated: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:52 AM UTC. Marquette Challenge, Marquette hockey falls against OL St....
Mather Playground Committee looking for last fundraising push
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Public School District, is calling on the public to help them raise the remaining funds, for a new playground. The playground at Mather Elementary in Munising is 27 years old and in need of replacement. The Mather Playground Committee has already raised more than...
UPDATE: Ohio man wanted for murder was not on MTU campus
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Update: Dec 20, 2022 9:34 AM. An alert went out on Tuesday morning that John Ferry was not on Michigan Technological University’s Campus. Late Monday night, Michigan Tech Public Safety and Police Services positively identified the individual thought to be John Ferry who was on campus Sunday night. That individual was not John Ferry.
‘Project Lifesaver’ to come to Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A safety program for high-risk individuals that tend to wander will come to Dickinson County this winter. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office announced the start of “Project Lifesaver.” The department received a large donation from the group called 100+ Women Who Care of Dickinson County to start the program.
NMU Sets School Record for Largest Margin of Victory in 125-50 Win over Finlandia
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU men’s basketball team defeated Finlandia University 125-50 on Sunday. The 75-point win marked the largest margin of victory in school history, breaking the previous record of 74 points set on two occasions in the mid-1960′s. NMU scored 62 points in the first half and 63 in the second to accrue the seventh-largest point total in program history. All nine Wildcats who played scored at least eight points, with eight breaking double-figures.
Earl E. Byrds to celebrate one year anniversary with free pancakes and coffee
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Earl E. Byrds in Munising is celebrating one full year of business. Wednesday, Dec. 21, they’re offering free pancakes and coffee from their sister business Gallery Coffee. Earl E. Byrds’ owner says they’ve really been happy with the community support during their first year in...
Coping with stress during the holiday season
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - While known for being cheery and bright, the holiday season can also bring on stress. Shopping for presents and decorating the Christmas tree and other festivities can put a lot on people’s plates. That’s why one Marquette organization hoped to help people blow off some steam, with a unique coping mechanism.
Marquette City Commission fills vacant commission seat
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission voted unanimously on Monday to elect Jermey Ottaway to fill the vacant city commission seat. Ottaway is one of nine people the city commission considered to fill the seat left vacant by 109th State House District Elect Jenn Hill (D). At the...
‘Cudighis and cannabis’: Fire Station opens dispensary 8 in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, the Fire Station Cannabis Dispensary opened its eighth Upper Michigan location in Ishpeming. Staff explain Ishpeming’s city limits allowed for two dispensaries to open. Fire Station was quick to snatch one of those spots. The building is near the roundabout in Ishpeming and...
Marquette Choral Society caps off weekend performance
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kaufman Auditorium was filled with the sound of classical holiday music Sunday afternoon. The Marquette Choral Society performed classic songs like “Oh My Bethlehem” but in Spanish. Musicians played instruments like the harp and marimba alongside the choir during the performance. The music director...
Psychic medium to hold gallery reading at Island Resort and Casino
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today... Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host to share stories of the day. The two talk about their experiences at Marquette Mountain Resort during its opening weekend, the new Gogebic County updated snowmobile trail and shipping deadlines. Psychic...
Forest health workshop educates landowners, timber professionals on invasive species
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - 45 landowners and timber professionals gathered in Iron Mountain to learn about the health of our forests. Participants heard speakers talk about invasive species and what programs are available to them. The Wild Rivers Invasive Species Coalition (WRISC) hosted the workshop. “They get together and...
Next steps revealed for Marquette’s new affordable housing project
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city-owned property at 600 W Spring St. in Marquette is one step closer to becoming an affordable housing site for low-income residents. This is after the Marquette City Commission approved a plan by Habitat for Humanity last Monday that proposed the construction of eight single-family homes at the site.
Alger County officials address concerns about animal shelter
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the public spoke during public comment regarding the Alger County animal shelter on Monday night. Earlier in the month, the county decided not to renew the lease for the shelter which expires at the end of Dec. Instead, the shelter will become a county...
