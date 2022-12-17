NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 anchors are going head-to-head to see who can do the most good. The TV6 Morning News Team challenged the Evening News Team to see who can collect the most money while ringing a bell for the Salvation Army. The Battle of the Bells began Tuesday when Tia, Elizabeth, Alyssa and producer Nathan Larsh rang the bell in front of the Negaunee SuperOne.

