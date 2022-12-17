ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Suspect arrested on drug charges near Belle Rose

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Paincourtville man on felony drug charges in connection with a traffic stop on Hwy. 1 near Belle Rose, south of Donaldsonville. According to deputies, 41-year-old Cory Michael Gros reportedly was observed committing a traffic violation. His vehicle allegedly continued for...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville man arrested on failure to appear for felony charges

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man on warrants charging him with failure to appear on multiple felony charges arising from a traffic stop Nov. 13, 2020. Michael Jerome Batiste, 36, was arrested in Assumption Parish and ordered to appear in court in the parish...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Livingston Parish man charged with DWI again

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Walker was arrested for DWI on Monday, December 19. This was the second time that 24-year-old Dylan Sasso was charged with this crime. Sasso was driving a Toyota truck when a traffic stop was initiated on Siegen Lane. The traffic stop...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

K-9 helps find meth during traffic stop in Assumption Parish

BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop leading to a high-speed chase ended with the arrest of Cory Michael Gros, 41, of Paincourtville, on Thursday, Dec. 15. Prior to his arrest, Gros reportedly led deputies on a pursuit along Louisiana 1 near Belle Rose. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said Gros went more than 20 mph over the speed limit during the pursuit.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
an17.com

Franklinton man pleads guilty to multiple charges

COVINGTON - District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on November 17, 2022, Zarius J. Brown, age 35, from Franklinton, Louisiana, pleaded guilty as charged before Judge Raymond Childress, to aggravated assault on a peace officer with a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things and aggravated criminal damage to property. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison, without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
FRANKLINTON, LA
theadvocate.com

East Baton Rouge deputy arrested in domestic incident, sheriff's office says

A veteran East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy was arrested over the weekend in a domestic incident and has been put on administrative leave, the office says. Lt. Kim Williams was arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish for domestic abuse battery, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Williams works in recruiting, Hicks said, and has been with the office for 15 years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Two women suspected in theft of over $1,000 in clothing, electronics

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives reported they were working to identify two female suspects in relation to a theft of more than $1,000 worth of clothing and electronics from a Walmart location in Prairieville. Charges may include felony theft and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, according to an APSO...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm Against Federal Laws

Louisiana Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm Against Federal Laws. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on Monday, December 19, 2022, that Jerome Shaquille Wilson, alias “Rome,” age 27, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was indicted on December 15, 2022, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Federal laws prevent those who have been convicted of certain offenses from carrying firearms.
BOGALUSA, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Police ID man killed in Dougherty Drive shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) were called to a fatal shooting, Monday (December 19) morning around 9:30 a.m. According to BRPD Detectives, the deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Timothy Stewart. BRPD says the deadly incident unfolded at 2879 Dougherty Drive where police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Baton Rouge authorities search for armed robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who robbed a victim at gunpoint early Sunday (December 18) morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the incident occurred in the 7900 block of Essen Park Avenue,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One injured in North Baton Rouge area shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was injured in a shooting within the 600-700 block of North 35th Street Monday (December 19) afternoon around 2:30 p.m., capital area officials say. According to first responders who were called to the scene, the wounded man was rushed to an area...
BATON ROUGE, LA

